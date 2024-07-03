Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd Summary

M/s Ganesh Benzoplast Limited was incorporated on 15th May, 1986. The Company is a leading independent Liquid Storage Tank (LST) provider, specialized in storage and handling of liquid chemicals and oil products and has storage terminals at JNPT (Navi Mumbai), Cochin and Goa. It is operating into the business of manufacturing of speciality chemicals, food preservatives and oil additives having 2 factories at MIDC Tarapur, in Maharashtra. Apart from these, the Company is into diversified business in providing conditioned storage facilities for bulk liquids and chemicals at various ports in India and in manufacture, export of premium range of specialty chemicals, food preservatives and Industrial lubricants.The company came out with a public issue in Jan.95 to expand the chemical storage terminal at Jawaharlal Nehru Port near Bombay and to set up manufacturing facilities for refined iodised salt (inst. cap.:3,60,000 tpa). The company has commissioned the first stage of the storage tank at JNPT and is acquiring a sick company, United Salt Work Industries.GBLs main product, benzoate plasticisers is a organic compounds added to plastics to improve the properties of plastic during fabrication. The plasticisers help reduce the viscosity of molten plastics, rendering shaping and forming easier. They find extensive use in PVC items, footwear, power and telephone cables, hoses, vinyl flooring, electrical insulations and a range of household items.In 1996, the company increased the manufacturing facility of benzoplast to 9000 tpa by installing the balancing equipment for better process of chemicals due to which the company achieved a water white quality of benzoplast equivalent to the international standards.During the year 1997, the Company has came out with a new product branded as Preser - Fish which is an ice additive for preservation of Fish. In the year 2000-01, the company is implementing the project of setting up a storage terminals at Cochin and Goa. The work on this project is progressing well and is expected to be completed in ensuing year. During this year the company has been awarded with the ONGC contract of operation and Maintenace of Multi Support and Geo Technical Vessel named as Samudra Prabha (MSV), Samudra Sarvekhak (GTV).The Company capitalised some of the tanks at Cochin and Mormugao completed during year 2001. It incurred capital expenditure at the Infrastructure Division at Jawaharlal Nehru Port to upgrade the facilities to A Class Chemicals, through approval since Aug 01.In infrastructure division, the Company was in the process of up gradation of storage tanks at Goa, Cochin and JNPT. It also incurred capital expenditure at chemical factory in 2009-10. The Company completed refurbishment of tanks/ tank farm and laying of SS pipeline from the shallow jetty to JNPT terminal, for handling additional ship loading during the year 2015-16. The Liquid Storage Business of the Company performed well with reasonable to optimum capacity utilization at all the terminals of the Company viz: JNPT, GOA and COCHIN. It had incurred a capital expenditure costing Rs. 7.80 crores for storage terminal facilities. The Company was the first to bring the non- toxic Benzoate Plasticiser in the Country.During FY 2018-19, the Company incorporated two subsidiary Companies viz. GBL Chemical Limited and GBL LPG Private Limited effective on 23th October, 2018 and 28th November, 2018 respectively as its 100% subsidiaries (WOS). During FY 2018-19, the Board of Directors of Company at its meeting held on 7th February, 2019 approved the Composite Scheme of Arrangement between Ganesh Benzoplast Limited (Demerged Company / Transferor Company) and GBL Chemical Limited (Resulting Company) and GBL LPG Private Limited (Transferee Company) and their respective shareholders, which was made effective on 18th February, 2019.During FY 2020-21, the Company acquired 15072600 Equity Shares (86.52%) in M/s Infrastructure Logistic Systems Limited (formerly known as M/s Stolt Rail Logistic Systems Ltd) and resultant to acquisition, M/s Infrastructure Logistic Systems Limited (ILSL) became the subsidiary of Company with effect from November 13, 2020. The Company incorporated a 100% subsidiary -GBL Clean Energy Private Limited for dealing in clean energy fuels viz. ethanol, bioethanol, butanol, bioalcohol, methanol and other clean energy and biodiesel fuels, and other agro based products etc. during the financial year 2020-21.During the year 2021-22, Company ventured into Ethanol business through its newly incorporated wholly owned Subsidiary Company, GBL Clean Energy Private Limited to deal in clean energy fuels viz. ethanol, ethyl alcohol, bioethanol, butanol, bioalcohol, methanol and Isopropyl alcohol. GBL Clean Energy Private Limited acquired a stake of 26% into Bluebrahma Clean Energy Solutions Private Limited which has ventured into production of Ethanol and Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) by acquiring 100% shareholding in an ongoing distillery in Nasik District of Maharashtra, Sagar Industries and Distilleries Pvt. Ltd. (SIDPL). Therafter, in 2022, the Company set up GBL Infra Engineering Services Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary to provide complete design and engineering services and solutions for Engineering Procurement & Construction (EPC) projects.The Company invested 26% Equity in Bluebrahma Clean Energy Solutions Private Limited, through its WOS, GBL Clean Energy Private Limited and accordingly, Bluebrahma Clean Energy Solutions Private Limited was made an Associate company of GBL (Holding Company).