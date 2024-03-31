Dear Members

Your directors have pleasure in presenting the 37th Annual Report of the Company together with the Consolidated and Standalone Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024.

1. Financial Results

A summary of the Companys financial performance during the year ended on March 31, 2024 compared to the previous financial year is summarized below: ( in Million)

Standalone Consolidated Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 2023-24 2022-23 Revenue from Operations 2,267.15 1,926.92 4,770.77 4,208.48 Other Income 158.31 109.57 134.81 82.88 Total Income 2,425.46 2,036.49 4,905.58 4,291.36 EBITDA 1052.50 885.86 1,090.58 956.26 Exceptional items - (3.22) - (3.25) Profit Before Tax 815.73 681.65 839.91 742.32 Less: Tax Expenses Prior Period Tax - - (0.11) - Current Tax 210.68 191.72 232.33 206.94 Deferred Tax (1.20) (19.43) (6.72) (15.41) Net Profit for the year after Tax 606.25 509.36 614.41 550.79 Total other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax 3.22 (1.60) 2.45 (1.83) Total Comprehensive Income for the year 609.47 507.77 616.86 548.96

2. Financial Performance Review Company Standalone

On standalone basis, the total income for FY 2023-24 was 2267.15 million as against 1926.92 million in the previous FY 2022-23 with an increase of 18% YoY. The standalone income of the company increased due to the addition of the 17 new tanks constructed on the new Plot allotted at JNPT in year 2022, for storing and handling specialty chemicals such as acetone, Dilute Nitric Acid 3 etc. Under the Chemical division, the company generates income mainly through the Job work transactions for the wholly owned subsidiary company, as substantial sale and purchase transactions are handled in wholly owned subsidiary GBL Chemical Limited to streamline our operations, enhance decision-making agility, and maximize overall value for our shareholders. This is not having an impact on the financials of the Company on consolidated basis. During the year, Standalone Profit after current tax for the year is 606.25 million as against 509.36 million for the previous year ended on March 31, 2023 with an increase of 19% YoY. Group Consolidated

On consolidated basis, the overall performance of the company was good. During the year the total income of the company for FY 2023-24 was 4770.77 million as against

4208.48 million during the previous FY 2022-23, with an increase of 18% YoY. Correspondingly Net Profit after tax (PAT) on consolidated basis for FY 2023-24 amounted to

614.41 million as against 550.79 million during the FY 2022-23 with an increase of 11% YoY. The Networth of the Company on standalone basis is 4994.79 million for the financial year 2023-24 as compared to 3548.18 million for the financial year 2022-23. On consolidate basis the networth of company is

5069.98 for the financial year 2023-24 as compared to

3616.57 million for the financial year 2022-23.

Future Outlook

With the growing oil and chemicals demand in India and increase in the movement of oil, chemicals and petrochemicals, there is therefore a huge potential for the expansion of pipelines, transportation and infrastructure and the Company will get good business opportunities in the coming years also, both in the LST Segment and EPC business. The medium and long-term outlook for the company remains positive.

New Project and Expansion

In the FY 2023-24, the Company entered into a Joint Venture and Share Subscription agreement (SSA) on November 30, 2023 with BW Confidence Enterprise Pvt Ltd. (BWC) to develop and operate a new LPG onshore import terminal at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Association (JNPA) Port in Navi Mumbai, India. This proposed terminal will be a state-of-the-art LPG terminal and will be capable of fully offloading the latest fourth generation Very Large Gas Carriers (93,000 cbm) in a single discharge operation. and will also have the potential to connect to the Uran Chakan cross-country pipeline to ensure competitive and efficient supply of LPG for the Indian hinterlands market.

The estimated timeline for the project is 2 years from statutory approvals required for commencement of Project. Construction work on the terminal will commence in 2024-25 and is expected to be fully operational in 2026-27.

4. Financial Statements

As mandated by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the financial statements for the year ended on March 31, 2024 has been prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) notified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as "the Act") read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 as amended from time to time. The estimates and judgements relating to the financial statements are made on a prudent basis, so as to reflect in a true and fair manner, the form and substance of transactions and reasonably present the Companys state of affairs, profits and cash flows for the year ended March 31, 2024. The Notes to the Financial Statements forms an integral part of this Report.

Consolidated Financial Statements The Consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared as per the relevant Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) as issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and notified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules made thereunder. The said Consolidated Financial Statements form part of this Annual Report. Pursuant to Section 129(3) of the Act read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, a statement containing salient features of the financial statements of Subsidiaries is given in Form AOC-1 which forms an integral part of this Report and is annexed as Annexure-I to the Directors Report. Pursuant to the provisions of Section 136 of the Companies Act, 2013, the financial statements of the Company, consolidated financial statements and separate audited financial statements in respect of subsidiaries are available on the website of the Company at www. ganeshbenzoplast.com.

The Company has adopted a Policy for determining Material Subsidiaries in terms of Regulation 16(1) (c) of the Listing Regulations. The Policy, as approved by the Board, is uploaded on the Companys website at www.ganeshbenzoplast.com.

5. Subsidiaries & Associates

Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Companies

As on March 31, 2024 the Company has five wholly owned subsidiary Companies- GBl Chemical Limited is wholly owned subsidiary and is in chemical business, the company handles all sale and purchase transactions of Chemical Business of Holding Company as per the arrangement approved in the 34th AGM of GBL.

GBL Infra Engg Services Private Ltd, is wholly owned subsidiary and is in EPC business, the company has certain independent contracts for fabrication of tanks and construction of pipelines.

GBL LPG Private Limited, the wholly owned subsidiary commenced its business activities as procurement agency, mainly for holding company.

GBL Clean Energy Private Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary deals in clean energy fuels. GBL Clean Energy, started its operations during the year and purchased electric vehicles to operate on dry Lease basis. The Company is getting a fixed Lease rent every month for this.

Infinity Confidence LPG Private Limited was incorporated on March 06, 2023 for the LPG business, the company is yet to commence the business.

During the year, no company has ceased to be a subsidiary of the company.

Subsidiary Company

The Company has a material Subsidiary namely Infrastructure Logistic Systems Limited (formerly known as Stolt Rail Logistic Systems Ltd) and is engaged in business of Rail logistic and provides end to end bulk liquid storage and transportation facilities, and it has a business synergy with operations of GBL. GBL holds 86.52% stake in Infrastructure Logistic Systems Limited (ILSL).

Associates

Bluebrahma Clean Energy Solutions Private Limited is the associate company of GBL with holding of 26% equity investment, through its wholly owned subsidiary GBL Clean Energy Private Limited.

There has been no change in the class and nature of the business of the Company, wholly owned subsidiary and its subsidiary/associate Companies.

Joint Venture

GBC LPG Private Limited is a 50:50 Joint venture between GBL LPG Private Limited which is wholly owned subsidiary of Ganesh Benzoplast Limited (GBL) and BW confidence Enterprise Pvt Ltd. (BWC) an Indian Company for construction and operations of an LPG storage terminal at JNPA capable of handling very Large Gas Carrier(s).

GC Port Infra Private Limited is also a Joint venture company incorporated on October 30, 2023 with a equity investment of 50%. The company is yet to commence its business.

6. Dividend

With a view to conserve resources for the upcoming expansion of business, your directors have thought it prudent not to recommend dividend for the financial year under review.

7. State of Affairs

The Company is engaged in the Liquid Storage Business and Chemical Manufacturing. There has been no change in the business of the Company during the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

8. Transfer to Reserve

For the Financial year March 31, 2024, the Company had not transferred any sum to reserves. Therefore, your Company proposes to transfer the entire amount of profit to profit and loss accounts of the Company.

9. Public Deposits

The company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Section 73 and 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder during the year under review. As on March 31, 2024, there were no deposits lying unpaid or unclaimed.

10. Share Capital

As on March 31, 2024, the authorised share capital of the Company is 400 million divided into 40,00,00,000 equity shares of 1/- each. During the year under review the paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company increased to 71.99 million from

65.18 million.

11. Conversion of Warrants

During the year, on July 27, 2023, the Company allotted 29,25,000 Equity Shares of the face value of 1/- each at an issue price of 103/- (including a premium of

102/- per share), fully paid upon exercising the option available with the 10 warrant holders to convert 29,25,000 warrants held by them.

On September 18, 2023, 6.44 million, transferred to Capital Reserve being 25% of the Upfront Warrant Subscription amount forfeited for non-payment of Balance 75% of amount for 2,50,000 warrants by one of non-promoter allottee within 18 months from allotment of warrants.

12. Preferential Issue of Shares

During the year, on January 12, 2024, the Company allotted 17,00,000 Equity Shares of the face value of

1/- each at an issue price of 160/- (including a premium of 159/- per share) to one non-promoter QIB investor and issued 1,80,000 Equity Shares of the face value of

1/- each at an issue price of 175/- (including a premium of 174/- per share) to a Promoter group company.

During the year, on March 01, 2024, the Company allotted 20,00,000 Equity Shares of the face value of 1/- each at an issue price of 162/- (including a premium of 161/- per share) to a non-promoter individual.

13. Reclassification of Promoter

During the year, pursuant to Regulation 31A of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended) and with the approval of NSE and BSE on March 27, 2024, the company reclassified Mr. Dinesh Thapar, holding Nil equity shares of the company, from the "Promoter" category to "Public" category.

14. Listing Of Companys Securities

The Companys Equity Shares are listed with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE Limited) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and the stipulated Listing Fees for the financial year 2024-25 have been paid to both the Stock Exchanges.

15. Particulars of Loans, Guarantees or Investments

During the Financial Year 2023-24, the company has provided Loan to its wholly owned subsidiaries Apart from this, the company has not given any loans or provided guarantees as defined under section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Details of Loans, guarantees or investments are given in notes to financial statement forming part of annual report.

16. Internal Financial Control and their adequacy

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, in the opinion of the Board of Directors. The Company has a proper system of internal controls to ensure that all assets are safeguarded and protected against loss from unauthorized use or disposition and that transactions are authorized, recorded and reported correctly. The internal control is supplemented by an extensive programme of internal, external audits and periodic review by the Management. This system is designed to adequately ensure that financial and other records are reliable for preparing financial information and other data and for maintaining accountability of assets. The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors actively reviews the adequacy and effectiveness of the internal control systems and suggests improvements to strengthen the same.

17. Particulars of Contracts or Arrangements with Related Parties

The Company has developed a framework through Standard Operating Procedures for the purpose of identification and monitoring of such Related Party Transactions. All related party transactions are placed before the Audit Committee for approval. Omnibus approval was obtained on a yearly basis for transactions which are of repetitive nature and a statement giving details of all related party transactions are placed before the Audit Committee and the Board for review and approval on a quarterly basis.

All related party transactions entered into by the Company during the financial year under review were in the ordinary course of business and on arms length basis. All transactions entered with related parties were in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the relevant rules made thereunder and the Listing Regulations as well as the related party transaction policy of the Company.

During the FY 2023-24, the Company did not enter into any material related party transactions. Accordingly, disclosure with respect to the same in the Form AOC-2 in terms of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not required. The transactions entered by the Company during the financial year under review were in conformity with the Companys Policy on Related Party Transactions and all related party transactions entered during the year under review are mentioned in the notes to the accounts.

The Policy on Related Party Transactions as approved by the Board of Directors has been posted on the Companys website at www.ganeshbenzoplast.com

18. Disclosures related to Policies Nomination & Remuneration Policy

The Board has on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee framed a policy for selection and appointment of Directors, Senior Management and their remuneration including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and other matters provided under Sub Section (3) of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The appointment/re-appointment/removal and term/ tenure of Director, KMP and Senior Management Personnel will be determined by the Committee and recommended to the Board for approval and the same shall be in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules made thereunder and as per the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

The Nomination & Remuneration Policy is also available on Companys website www.ganeshbenzoplast.com.

Risk Management Policy

The Company has adopted a Risk Management Policy to ensure sustainable business growth with stability and to promote a pro-active approach in reporting, evaluating and resolving risks associated with the Companys business in compliance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Regulations.

The key business risks faced by the Company and the various mitigation measures taken by the Company are detailed in Management Discussion and Analysis section.

Corporate Social Responsibility Policy (CSR)

In accordance with the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, the Board of Directors of the Company has constituted Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee. The brief terms of reference, particulars of meetings held and attendance thereat are mentioned in the Corporate Governance Report forming part of the Annual Report.

The Companys CSR Policy is placed on the website of the Company www.ganeshbenzoplast.com. Vigil Mechanism / Whistle Blower Policy

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 177(9) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014, and in accordance with Regulation 22 of the Listing Regulations, the Company had adopted ‘Vigil Mechanism Policy for Directors and Employees of the Company to report concerns about unethical behaviour, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys code of conduct. The policy provides a mechanism, which ensures adequate safeguards to Employees and Directors from any victimization on raising concerns of any violations of legal or regulatory requirements, incorrect or misrepresentation of any, financial statements and reports, and soon. The employees of the Company have the right/option to report their concern/grievance to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. The Company is committed to adhere to the highest standards of ethical, moral and legal conduct of business operations. The Vigil Mechanism Policy is hosted on the Companys website www. ganeshbenzoplast.com. Material Subsidiary Policy

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 16(1)(c) of the Listing Regulations, the Company has adopted a Policy for determining Material Subsidiaries, laying down the criteria for identifying material subsidiaries of the Company. The Policy is hosted on the Companys website www.ganeshbenzoplast.com. Dividend Distribution Policy

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 43A of the Listing Regulations, top 1000 listed Companies based on the market capitalisation has to formulate a Dividend Distribution Policy, which has to be disclosed on the website of the Company. As per the Regulation, the company has formulated a Dividend Distribution Policy. The policy is hosted on the Companys website www.ganeshbenzoplast.com.

19. Corporate Governance

As per Regulation 34(3) read with Schedule V of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Corporate Governance certificate from the auditors of the Company certifying compliance of the conditions of the Corporate Governance, which form an integral part of this report, is set out as separate annexure to Corporate Governance report.

20. Management Discussion & Analysis Report Pursuant to Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement), Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review is presented in a separate segment which is forming part of the Annual Report.

21. Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report

SEBI, vide its circular dated May 10, 2021, made BRSR mandatory for the top 1,000 listed companies (by market capitalization) from fiscal year 2023. As per Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Business Responsibility and sustainability Report describing the initiatives taken by the Company from an environmental, social and governance perspective is attached and is a part of this Annual Report as set out in Annexure of this report and is also available on Companys website at www.ganeshbenzoplast.com.

22. Directors and Key Managerial Personnel Change in Directors

During the year, Pursuant to Regulation 17(1) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 and in accordance with Section 149(4) of the Act, on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors in its meeting held on April 21, 2023 have appointed Mr. Girdhari Lal Kundalwal (DIN 10124589) as an Additional Director to hold Office of Independent Director for a period of 5 years effective from April 21, 2023. The consent of members of the Company was duly obtained through notice of postal ballot dated June 19, 2023. During the year, on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors in its meeting held on April 21, 2023 appointed Mr. Shyam Nihate (DIN 10099782), as an Additional Director of the Company (in the capacity of Executive Director-Terminal Operations) for the period from April 21, 2023 to April 20, 2028. The consent of members of the Company was duly obtained through notice of postal ballot dated June 19, 2023.

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Act and the Companys Articles of Association, Mr. Ramesh Punjabi (DIN 03244442), Non-Executive Director retires by rotation at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and, being eligible offers himself for re-appointment. The Board recommends his re-appointment for the consideration of the Members of the Company at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. The information of Mr. Ramesh Punjabi as required under Regulation 36(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015 (herein after referred to as Listing Regulations) are provided in annexure to the Notice.

On May 06, 2024 Mr. Raunak Pilani resigned as non-executive director of the Company.

Key Managerial Personnel

In accordance with Sections 2(51) and 203 of the Act read with Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) for the time being in force), the following are the Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company as on the date of this report:

S. No. Name of the KMP Designation 1. Mr. Rishi Pilani (DIN 00901627) Chairman & Managing Director 2. Mr. Ramesh Pilani Chief Financial Officer 3. Ms. Ekta Dhanda Company Secretary

Mr. Ramakant Pilani, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company who was responsible for the affairs of the chemical division of the Company resigned w.e.f. April 2, 2024.

Independent Directors Declaration & Meeting

All Independent Directors of the Company have given declarations that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(1) (b) of the Listing Regulations and that their names are registered in the data bank as per Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualifications of Directors) Rules, 2014. In the opinion of the Board, the Independent Directors, fulfil the conditions of independence specified in Section 149(6) of the Act and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the Listing Regulations and all Independent Directors possess requisite qualifications, experience, expertise and hold high standards of integrity required to discharge their duties with an objective independent judgment and without any external influence. The Independent Directors have also confirmed that they have complied with the Companys Code of Conduct.

As required under Schedule IV to the Act (Code for Independent Directors) and Regulation 25(3) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, the Company is required to hold atleast 1 (one) meeting in a year, without the presence of Non-Independent Directors. During the year, the Independent Directors met once, i.e, on Monday, February 12, 2024. The Meeting was conducted without the presence of the Chairman, Executive Directors and any other Managerial Personnel.

The Independent Directors, in their meeting, inter-alia, discussed and reviewed performance of Non-Independent Directors, the Board as a whole, Chairman of the Company, and assessed the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Companys management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to perform its duties effectively and reasonably.

23. Formal Annual Evaluation

Pursuant to the requirements of Section 134(3)(p) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Regulation 17 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well as the evaluation of its Committees.

The performance of the Board was evaluated by the Board members after seeking inputs from all the Directors on the basis of the criteria such as the Board composition and structure, effectiveness of Board meetings, flow of information and functioning, etc. The performance of the committees was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from the Committee members on the basis of the criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings, etc.

The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was carried out by the entire Board. The performance evaluation of the Chairman and the Non-Independent Directors were carried out by the Independent Directors. The Board and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee reviewed the performance of the individual Directors including Independent Directors, on the basis of the criteria such as the contribution of the individual Director to the Board and Committee meetings and inputs in meetings, etc.

24. Directors Responsibility Statement

In terms of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, in relation to the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024, the Board of Directors hereby confirms that: a. in the preparation of annual financial statements, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures; b. the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied consistently and the Directors made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and of the profit of the Company for that year; c. the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; d. the Directors have prepared the annual accounts of the Company on a going concern basis; e. the Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and such internal financial controls are adequate and operating effectively and f. the Directors have ensured that proper systems have been devised to achieve compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

25. Committees & Meetings of the Board

During the year under review, Ten (10) Board meetings were held on May 25, 2023, June 19, 2023, August 11, 2023, September 4, 2023, November 7, 2023, November 27, 2023, December 5, 2023, December 20, 2023, January 29, 2024 and February 12, 2024. The details of number of meetings of the Board held during the year along with attendance are given in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this Annual Report. The intervening gap between two consecutive meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. Committees of the Board The Company has following mandatory Committees, viz,

1. Audit Committee

2. Stakeholders Relationship Committee

3. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

4. Corporate Social Responsibility Committee

5. Risk Management Committee

The details of the Committees along with their composition, number of meetings and attendance at the meetings are provided in the Corporate Governance Report. Apart from the mandatory committees, the company also have an allotment committee of the Board.

26. Auditors and Auditors Report Statutory Audit Report

M/s. Mittal & Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 106456W), were appointed as statutory auditors of the Company in the annual general meeting of the company held on September 27, 2021, for a first term of 5 years, commencing from the conclusion of 34th AGM till the conclusion of the 39th AGM. The Auditors Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 is modified, i.e, as it does contain following qualification by the auditor, on the standalone financial statements. We draw attention to Note no. 47(c) of the financial statement, wherein CEO of the Company who is also promoter of the company and relative of the Chairman and Managing Director and also on the Board of the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company M/s GBL Chemical Limited. We have been explained that funds have been borrowed in the name of the said subsidiary from certain parties wherein the Company is shown as a co-borrower and also a guarantor. We have been explained that these transactions are executed without power and knowledge of the Company and are fraudulent in the nature. Resulting we are unable to ascertain the amount involved and possible impact of these transactions on the financial statement of the Company.

The consolidated Auditors Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 contains the following qualification by the auditor. We draw attention to Note no. 51 of the consolidated financial statement, wherein CEO of the Company who is also promoter of the company and relative of the chairman and Managing Director and also on the Board of the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company M/s GBL Chemical Limited. We have been explained that funds have been borrowed in the name of the said subsidiary from certain parties wherein the Company is shown as a co-borrower and also a guarantor. We have been explained that these transactions are executed without power and knowledge of the Company and are fraudulent in the nature. Resulting we are unable to ascertain the amount involved and possible impact of these transactions on the financial statement of the Company.

The above matter pertaining to borrowed funds has been reported as qualification in the audit report dated May 28, 2024 issued by M/s Vijay Garg & Co., Chartered Accountants on the standalone financial statement of M/s GBL Chemical Limited as under: "We draw attention to Note in the standalone financial statement and as per explanations given to us, there were fraudulent transactions/ borrowing were done in the name of Company involving certain parties. We have been explained that these transactions are executed without power and knowledge of the Company and are fraudulent in the nature. On the basis of preliminary investigation, company suspects involvement of external parties including one of the Director. We are unable to ascertain the amount involved and possible impact of these transactions on the financial statement of the Company." Managements Explanation to Auditors qualification

The management understand that the Company is allegedly shown as a co-borrower/guarantor with its subsidiary in some unauthorized borrowings. Since these Fraudulent Transactions have been entered into without any valid authorizations, express consent of the Board or shareholders of the Company and in a fraudulent manner, all actions taken in furtherance to such Fraudulent Transactions are voidable at the option of the Company as per the provisions of the Contract Act. Any claim from the above will not have any material impact on the financial statements and hence, no provision in respect of the above claim has been recorded as at March 31, 2024.

Secretarial Audit Report

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company had appointed M/s. VKM & Associates, a Practicing Company Secretary (Certificate of Practice no. 4279), as Secretarial Auditor to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2023. The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 is annexed as Annexure-II to the Directors Report. The Secretarial Audit Report mentions regarding the notice from BSE and NSE for imposition of fine of _ 5900/- each for disclosure under Regulation 23(9) of the SEBI Listing Regulation, as per the Management the one day delay in filing XBRL disclosure was due to inadvertence, however, the company submitted the pdf disclosure of related party transaction within timeline, as per the Regulation. The Secretarial Audit Report also mentions the qualified opinion as given by the statutory auditor in its audit report and which is explained by the management as stated above.

Secretarial Audit of Material unlisted Indian Subsidiary

As per Regulation 24A of SEBI LODR, the Secretarial Audit of the material subsidiary M/s Infrastructure Logistic Systems Limited has been conducted for the financial year 2023-24 by M/s. Vinesh K Shah & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary (Certificate of Practice no. 7000). The Secretarial Audit Report of material subsidiary for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, contain no qualification, reservation or adverse remark and do not call for any further explanation or comments from the Board, and is annexed herewith and marked as Annexure II A to this Report.

Cost Audit Report

As per the requirements of the Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 as amended from time to time, your Company is required to maintain cost records and accordingly, such accounts are made and records have been maintained relating to Chemical Division every year. The Board had, on the recommendations of Audit Committee re-appointed M/s. S K Agarwal, Cost Accountants, (Firm Registration No. 100322) as Cost Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2024-25 at a fee of 0.15 million plus applicable taxes & reimbursement of out-of-pocket expenses subject to the ratification of the said fees by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Accordingly, a resolution seeking shareholders ratification for the remuneration payable to M/s. S K Agarwal, Cost Accountants, is included in the Notice convening the Annual General Meeting.

The Cost Accountants have confirmed that their appointment is within the limits of Section 141(3)(g) of the Act and free from any disqualifications specified under Section 141(3) and proviso to Section 148(3) read with Section 141(4) of the Companies Act, 2013.

The Cost audit report for the financial year March 31, 2023 did not contain any qualification, reservation and adverse remark. The Cost audit report for financial year 2023-24 would be filled with the Central Government within prescribed timeline.

Internal Audit and Control

The Company has robust internal audit system for assessment of audit findings and its mitigation. The Internal Audit function covers all the stores, inventory audit, stock takes, audit for project related accounts, corporate accounts etc. The Companys internal controls are commensurate with the size and operations of the business. M/s V K Baheti & Co. Chartered Accountants was appointed as an Internal Auditor of the Company by the Board at its meeting held on May 25, 2023 for conducting the internal audit for financial year 2023-24. The Internal Auditor directly reports to the Audit Committee for functional matters. The Audit Committee in its quarterly meetings reviews the internal audit and controls reports. Annual Secretarial Compliance Report

The Company has undertaken an audit for the Financial Year 2023-2024 for all applicable compliances as per Securities and Exchange Board of India Regulations and Circulars/Guidelines issued thereunder. The Annual Secretarial Compliance Report duly signed by Mr. Vijay Kumar Mishra (FCS 5023) Partner of M/s. VKM & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries have been submitted to the Stock Exchanges within 60 days of the end of the Financial Year 2023-24. The annual secretarial compliance report also mentions the qualified opinion as given by the statutory auditor in its audit report and which is explained by the management as stated above.

27. Compliance with Secretarial Standards

During the year under review, the Company has complied with all the applicable Secretarial Standards issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) and approved by the Central Government pursuant to Section 118 of the Companies Act, 2013.

28. Annual Return

Pursuant to Section 134(3)(a) and Section 92(3) of the Act read with Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Annual Return of the Company in Form MGT-7 as on March 31, 2024 has been placed on the Companys website www.ganeshbenzoplast.com.

29. Reporting of Frauds by Auditors

During the year under review, neither the statutory auditors or secretarial auditor or cost auditor have reported, any instances of fraud committed against your Company by its officers and employees under Section 143(12) of the Act.

30. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

For the Financial year 2023-2024, the Company was required to spend 10.86 million (around 2% of the average net profits of the preceding three financial years) on CSR activities. The Company has spent 10.89 million during the year on CSR activities and the brief outline of the Companys CSR initiatives undertaken during the year under review is disclosed in Annexure – III in the format as prescribed in the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014.

31. Energy Conservation, Technology Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo The particulars relating to energy conservation, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo, required to be disclosed by Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 (as amended) are provided in the Annexure – IV to this Report.

32. Particulars of Employees and Related Disclosures

The disclosure pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is annexed to this Report as Annexure–V.

Disclosure pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 forms a part of this Report. However, as per first proviso to Section 136(1) of the Act and second proviso of Rule 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Report and Financial Statements are being sent to the Members of the Company excluding the said statement. Any Member interested in obtaining a copy of the said statement may write to the Company Secretary at the Registered Office of the Company.

33. Credit Rating

Your company has obtained ratings from Infomerics Valuation and Rating Pvt. Ltd. as on March 31, 2024 the Rating on Long Term Bank Facility – Fund Based, is "IVR BBB+/Stable Outlook". and rating on Long Term/Short Term – Non-Fund Based, "IVRBBB+/Stable/IVR A2." The Company was not identified as a "Large Corporate" for financial year 2023-24 as per the criteria under SEBI Circular No. SEBI/ HO/DDHS/CIR/P/2018/144 dated November 26, 2018.

34. Insurance

The properties and insurable interest of your company like Building, Plant and Machinery, Inventories etc. are properly insured. Directors & Officers Liability (D & O) policy covers the Directors and Officers of the Company including its wholly owned subsidiary /subsidiary against the risk of third-party claims arising out of their actions / decisions in the normal course of discharge of their duties, which may result in financial loss to any third party.

35. Material Changes & Commitments Affecting the

Financial Position of the Company

On April 2, 2024, the Company discovered the opening of an unauthorized bank account in the name of its wholly-owned subsidiary, GBL Chemical Limited, at State Bank of India (SBI), Backbay Reclamation Branch, Mumbai, with account number 41010899634 ("the fraudulent account"). This account was associated with unauthorized borrowings, where the Company was falsely listed as a co-borrower/ guarantor along with its subsidiary. On the same day, GBL informed SBI via letter that this account had been fraudulently opened and requested an immediate freeze on its operations.

Following this discovery, Mr. Ramakant Pilani, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company who was also a director of GBL Chemical Limited and used to oversee the chemical division operations of the company and the wholly owned subsidiary, submitted his resignation from both positions. The Board of respective companies accepted his resignation on April 2, 2024, to ensure a fair investigation and uphold good governance practices. GBL subsequently informed the stock exchanges of Mr. Ramakant Pilanis resignation and issued public notices in leading newspapers to inform the public about the fraudulent transactions, which were conducted without the knowledge or authorization of the Company and GBL Chemical Limited.

Upon reviewing the account statements provided by SBI, it was found that all transactions conducted in the fraudulent account, primarily under the name of GBL Chemical Limited, were unauthorized and executed in a fraudulent manner. The preliminary investigation by the Company suggests that Mr. Manish Chaturvedi, in collaboration with Mr. Ramakant Pilani, orchestrated and facilitated these fraudulent transactions. It was further revealed that the signatures of Mr. Ramesh Pilani, Mr. Rishi Pilani, and Mr. Raunak Pilani were forged on the lending documents and other related documents. In response to these findings, GBL and GBL Chemical Limited have initiated several actions, including: (a) Filing police complaints against the involved parties. Additionally, Mr. Rishi Pilani and Mr. Ramesh Pilani have also filed personal complaints for the forgery of their signatures by Mr. Ramakant Pilani. (b) Initiating legal proceedings to set aside and cancel the documents executed with the involved parties related to the fraudulent transactions. (c) Issuing a letter to the Chief Vigilance Officer of SBI on April 18, 2024, informing them about the fraudulent account. (d) Registering an FIR (number 103/2024) on May 2, 2024, at Cuffe Parade Police Station in Mumbai against Mr. Ramakant Pilani and other accused individuals. (e) Sending a letter to the Reserve Bank of India on May 13, 2024, requesting an investigation into the fraudulent account opened by SBI. (f) Proposing the appointment of KPMG Assurance and Consulting Services LLP by GBL Chemical Limited to provide an expert witness report on the fraudulent transactions. Given that these transactions were conducted without valid authorization and without the express consent of the Companys Board or shareholders, expert legal opinion suggests that neither GBL nor GBL Chemical Limited should be required to fulfill any obligations arising from these fraudulent transactions. Consequently, no financial liability should fall on GBL or GBL Chemical Limited. However, the Company has disclosed the approximate amount of these unauthorized borrowings, totaling 450 million, under contingent liabilities.

36. Disclosure under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013

The Company adopted a policy on prevention, prohibition and redressal of sexual harassment at work place in line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013andtherulesthereunderforpreventionandredressal of complaints of sexual harassment at workplace. The aim of the policy is to provide protection to employees at the workplace and prevent and redress complaints of sexual harassment and for matters connected or incidental thereto, with the objective of providing a safe working environment. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under the said policy. Your company has complied with provisions relating to the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, to redress complaints received, if any, on sexual harassment. No complaint was pending at the beginning of the year and none was received during the year under review.

37. Legal Cases

The Company had filed civil, criminal and arbitration cases against various parties for recovery of dues. During the year, the Company received an Arbitration award in its favor, in the arbitration matter going on with The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC).

Some of the parties and suppliers have also filed cases against the Company as briefed in contingent liabilities & Legal cases Note No. 47.

38. Award & Recognition

This year again the Company was awarded for its highest Liquid Cargo Handling (Non-PSU) at JNPT and this is the tenth consecutive year that the company handled highest Liquid Cargo at JNPT under Non-PSU sector. We are pleased to announce further that material subsidiary of the company M/s Infrastructure Logistic Systems Limited (ILSL) has been recognised as the biggest cargo transporter of the commodity "Edible Oil" through Indian Railways in the financial year 2023-24.

39. General

Your directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions for the same during the year under review:

1. No orders have been passed by any Regulator or Court or Tribunal which can have significant impact on the going concern status and the Companys operations in future;

2. During the year under review, the Company has not bought back any of its securities/ not issued any sweat equity shares / not provided any Stock Option Scheme to its employees / not issued any equity shares with differential rights;

3. There is no revision of the financial statements pertaining to previous financial periods during the financial year under review;

4. There is no proceeding pending against the Company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC Code);

5. There was no instance of one-time settlement with any Bank or Financial Institution during the financial year under review.

40. Acknowledgements and Appreciations

Your directors take this opportunity to place on record their appreciation for the valuable contributions and commitment by employees and officers at all levels, in the progress of the company.

Your Board also places on record its sincere appreciation for the continued support received from the Port Authorities, other Government Authorities, Banks, Customers, business associates and members during the year under review.

Annexure – I

FORM NO. AOC.1

(Pursuant to first proviso to sub-section (3) of section 129 read with rule 5 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014)

STATEMENT CONTAINING SALIENT FEATURES OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF SUBSIDIARIES/ ASSOCIATE COMPANIES/ JOINT VENTURES

Part "A": Subsidiaries

( in million)

Sr. No. I II III IV V VI Name of the Subsidiary INFRASTRUCTURE LOGISTIC SYSTEMS LIMITED (formerly Known as Stolt Rail Logistic Systems Limited) GBL CHEMICAL LIMITED GBL LPG PRIVATE LIMITED GBL CLEAN ENERGY PRIVATE LIMITED GBL INFRA ENGG. SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED INFINITY CONFI- DENCE LPG PRIVATE LIMITED Date since when subsidiary was acquired 13.11.2020 23.10.2018 28.11.2018 11.08.2021 09.08.2021 06.03.2023 Reporting period for the subsidiary concerned, if different from the holding companys reporting period Same as of Holding company Same as of Holding company Same as of Holding company Same as of Holding company Same as of Holding company Same as of Holding company Reporting currency and Exchange rate as on the last date of the relevant financial year in the case of foreign subsidiaries. NA NA NA NA NA NA Share capital 174.20 0.10 0.10 0.50 0.50 0.10 Reserves & surplus 351.43 (21.53) 20.24 (19.94) 1.48 (0.09) Total Assets 613.79 283.13 81.68 194.00 234.40 0.09 Total Liabilities* 88.16 304.56 61.34 213.44 232.42 0.08 Investments 25.26 - 50.00 - - - Turnover 289.08 1895.70 474.66 3.61 344.36 - Profit before taxation 59.94 (44.72) 20.66 (11.12) (0.80) (0.11) Provision for taxation including Deferred Tax 16.56 0.79 5.29 6.60 0.07 (0.03) Profit after taxation 43.38 (45.51) 15.37 (4.53) (0.73) (0.09) Proposed Dividend 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 % of shareholding 86.52 100 100 100 100 100

*Total Liabilities excluding of share capital and Reserves & Surplus.

Names of the subsidiaries which are yet to commence operations : Infinity Confidence LPG Private Limited Names of subsidiaries which have been liquidated or sold during the year : None

Part "B": Associates and Joint Ventures

Statement pursuant to Section 129 (3) of the Companies Act, 2013 related to Associate Companies and Joint Ventures:

( in million)

Name of Associates / Joint Venture Bluebrahma Clean Energy Private Limited GC Port Infra Private Limited GBC LPG Private Limited Latest audited Balance Sheet Date 31.03.2024 31.03.2024 31.03.2024 Shares of Associate/Joint Ventures held by the company on the year end 26.00% 50.00% 50.00% Number of Shares 1,38,45,000 75,000 50,00,000 Amount of Investment in Associates/Joint Venture 138.45 0.75 50.00 Extend of Holding % 26.00% 50.00% 50.00% Description of how there is significant influence The Company through its WOS owns 26% equity and CMD of Ganesh Benzoplast Limited is also one of the Director in the Company Joint Venture Company The Company through its WOS owns 50% equity in the Joint Venture Company and One of the Director and CFO of the Company is Director in JV Company Reason why the The financial statements NA NA associate/joint venture is not consolidated Networth attributable to Shareholding as per latest audited Balance Sheet have not been considered in preparation of the consolidated financial statements of the Company as GBL Clean Energy Pvt. Ltd (wholly owned subsidiary) does not exercise significant influence over this investee. 0.72 49.73 Profit / Loss for the year i. Considered in Consolidation No (0.035) (0.28) ii. Not Considered in Consolidation - (0.035) (0.28)

FORM MR-3 Secretarial Audit Report

For The Financial Year Ended on March 31, 2024

[Pursuant to Section 204(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule No. 09 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014] To, The Members,

GANESH BENZOPLAST LIMITED

Dina Building, First Floor, 53 MK Road, Marine Lines (East), Mumbai - 400002.

We have conducted the Secretarial Audit of the compliance of applicable statutory provisions and the adherence to good corporate practices by "GANESH BENZOPLAST LIMITED" (hereinafter called the Company). Secretarial Audit was conducted in a manner that provided us reasonable basis for evaluating the corporate conducts/statutory compliances and expressing our opinion thereon.

Based on our verification of the Companys books, papers, minute books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by the Company and also the information provided by the Company, its officers, agents and authorised representatives during the conduct of secretarial audit, we hereby report that in our opinion, the Company has, during the audit period covering the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 complied with the statutory provisions listed hereunder and also that the Company has proper Board-processes and compliance-mechanism in place to the extent, in the manner and subject to the extent, in the manner and subject to the reporting made hereinafter.

We have examined the books, papers, minute books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by the Company for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 according to the provisions of:

1. The Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) and the rules made there under;

2. The Securities Contracts ( Regulation) Act, 1956 (SCRA) and the rules made there under;

3. The Depositories Act, 1996 and the Regulations and Bye-laws framed hereunder;

4. Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 and the rules and regulations made there under to the extent of Foreign Direct Investment and Overseas Direct Investment;

5. The following Regulations and Guidelines prescribed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India, 1992 (SEBI Act); (a) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011; (b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015; (c) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018;

• On July 27, 2023, the Company allotted 29,25,000 Equity Shares of the face value of 1/- each at an issue price of 103/- (including a premium of 102/- per share), fully paid upon exercising the option available with the 10 warrant holders to convert 29,25,000 warrants held by them.

• On September 18, 2023, 64,37,500/- (Rupees Sixty-Four Lacs Thirty-Seven Thousand Five Hundred only), transferred to Capital Reserve being 25% of the Upfront Warrant Subscription amount forfeited for non-payment of Balance 75% of amount for 2,50,000 warrants by one of non-promoter allottee within 18 months from allotment of warrants.

• On January 12, 2024, the Company allotted 17,00,000 Equity Shares of the face value of 1/- each at an issue price of 160/- (including a premium of 159/- per share) to one Non-Promoter QIB investor and issued 1,80,000 Equity Shares of the face value of 1/- each at an issue price of 175/- (including a premium of 174/- per share) to a Promoter group company, aggregating to 30,35,00,000/- (Rupees Thirty crores Thirty-Five Lac Only) on Preferential Allotment basis as approved in Extra-Ordinary General meeting of members held on December 28, 2023.

• During the year, on March 1, 2024, the Company allotted 20,00,000 Equity Shares of the face value of 1/- each at an issue price of 162/- (including a premium of 161/- per share) to a non-promoter individual aggregating to 30,35,00,000/- (Rupees Thirty crores Thirty-Five Lac Only) aggregating to 32,40,00,000/- (Rupees Thirty Two crores Forty Lac Only) on Preferential Allotment basis as approved in Extra-Ordinary General meeting of members held on February 22, 2024.

(d) The Securities and Exchange Board of India(Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulation,2021- Not applicable as the Company has not issued any shares/options to directors/employees under the said guidelines / regulations during the year under review;

(e) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Debt Securities) Regulations, 2008 - Not applicable as the Company has not issued any debt securities which were listed during the year under review;

(f) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Registrar to an Issue and Share Transfers Agents) Regulations, 1993; (g) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2021 - Not applicable as the Company has not delisted / propose to delist its equity shares from any Stock Exchange during the year under review; (h) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 2018 - Not applicable as the Company has not bought back or propose to buy-back any of its securities during the year under review.

6. Other Laws applicable to the Company; i. The Factories Act, 1948. ii. The Payment of Wages Act, 1936. iii. The Minimum Wages Act, 1948. iv. The Environment (Protection) Rules, 1986; v. The Petroleum Act, 1934 vi. Income Tax Act,1961 vii. Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 viii. Customs Act, 1962. ix. The Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act 1981 x. The Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act 1974 xi. The Employee Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952. xii. The Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972. xiii. The Bombay Shops and Establishments Act, 1948. xiv. The Maharashtra Labour Welfare Fund Act, 1953. xv. The Industrial Dispute Act, 1947.

We have also examined compliance with the applicable clause of the following;

I. The Secretarial Standards with respect to Meetings of Board of Directors (SS-1) and General Meetings (SS-2) issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

II. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

• During the year, reclassification of Mr. Dinesh Thapar holding NIL share of the Company was done, from Promoter category to Public Category, as approved by BSE and NSE on March 27, 2024 as per the applicable provision of the listing regulation. During the period under review, the Company has complied with the provisions of the Act, Rules, Regulations, Guidelines, Standards, etc.

We further report that:-

The Board of Directors of the Company is duly constituted with proper balance of Executive Directors, Non-Executive Directors and Independent Directors. During the year under review following change took place in the composition of the Board of Directors of the Company.

• Appointment of Mr. Girdhari Lal Kundalwal (DIN 10124589) as an Additional Director (Independent Director) of the Company with effect from April 21, 2023 by the Board of Directors for a term of five consecutive years commencing from April 21, 2023 up to April 20, 2028 and the consent of members of the Company was duly obtained through postal ballot dated June 19, 2023.

• Appointment of Mr. Shyam Tarachand Nihate (DIN 10099782) as an Additional Director (Executive Director -Terminal Operations) of the Company with effect from April 21, 2023 for a term of five consecutive years commencing from April 21, 2023 up to April 20, 2028 and the consent of members of the Company was duly obtained through postal ballot dated June 19, 2023 Adequate notice is given to all Directors to schedule the Board Meetings, agenda and detailed notes on agenda were sent at least seven days in advance, and a system exists for seeking and obtaining further information and clarification on the agenda items before the meeting and for meaningful participation at the meeting.

Decisions at the Board Meetings and Committee Meetings were taken unanimously and are captured and recorded as part of the minutes of the meetings.

During the audit, it was noticed that the statutory auditor reported unauthorized borrowing of funds in the name of the subsidiary, GBL Chemical Limited. In these transactions, the company was improperly listed as co-borrower/guarantor. The auditor reported that these transactions were carried out without the companys knowledge or consent and were classified as fraudulent. Consequently, potential impact on the companys financial statements could not be ascertain. I further report that

• The Company had received the notice from BSE and NSE for imposition of fine of _ 5900/- each for disclosure under Regulation 23(9) of the SEBI Listing Regulations pertaining to one day delay in filing XBRL disclosure of Related Party transaction, However, the company submitted the pdf disclosure of related party transaction within timeline, as per the Regulation.

We further report that there are adequate systems and processes in the Company, commensurate with the size and operations of the Company to monitor and ensure compliance with applicable laws, rules, regulations and guidelines.

Form No.MR-3 Secretarial Audit Report

For The Financial Year Ended on March 31, 2024

[Pursuant to Section 204(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule No. 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014]

To,

The Members

M/s.INFRASTRUCTURE LOGISTIC SYSTEMS LIMITED

(Earlier known as STOLT RAIL LOGISTIC SYSTEMS LIMITED) C-501, 502, Lotus Corporate Park, Off Western Express Highway, Laxmi Nagar, Goregaon East, Mumbai-400 063

I have conducted the secretarial audit of the compliance of applicable statutory provisions and the adherence to good corporate practices by INFRASTRUCTURE LOGISTIC SYSTEMS LIMITED (CIN: U63032MH2001PLC130992) (hereinafter called the "Company"). The Secretarial Audit was conducted in a manner that provided us a reasonable basis for evaluating the corporate conducts/statutory compliances and expressing my opinion thereon. Based on our verification of the books, papers, minute books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by the Company and also the information provided by the Company, its officers, agents and authorized representatives whether electronically or otherwise during the conduct of secretarial audit, we hereby report that in our opinion, the Company has, during the audit period ended on March 31, 2024, complied with the statutory provisions listed hereunder and also that the Company has proper Board-processes and compliance-mechanism in place to the extent, in the manner and subject to the reporting made hereinafter: I. I have examined the books, papers, minute books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by the Company for the period ended on March 31, 2024 according to the provisions of: II. The Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) and the rules made thereunder; III. The Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 (‘SCRA) and the Rules made thereunder; IV. The Depositories Act, 1996 and the Regulations and Bye-laws framed thereunder ; V. Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 and the Rules and Regulations made thereunder to the extent of Foreign Direct Investment, Overseas Direct Investment. There was no External Commercial Borrowing.

VI. The following Regulations and Guidelines prescribed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 (‘SEBI Act): -a. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Debt Securities) Regulations, 2008 - Not applicable to the Company being unlisted for the year under review; b. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 - Not applicable to the Company being unlisted for the year under review; c. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Not applicable to the Company being unlisted for the year under review; d. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 - Not applicable to the Company being unlisted for the year under review; e. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 - Not applicable to the Company being unlisted for the year under review; f. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2009 – Not applicable to the Company being unlisted for the year under review; g. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 2018 – Not applicable to the Company being unlisted for the year under review; h. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Registrars to an Issue and Share Transfer Agents) Regulations, 1993, regarding the Companies Act and dealing with client – Not applicable to the Company being unlisted for the year under review; i. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014 – Not applicable to the Company being unlisted for the year under review; VII. We have relied on the Management representation made by the Company & its Officers for system and mechanism formed by the Company for compliances under Other laws as applicable specifically to the Company broadly covering Product Laws, Pollution Laws, Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006,Safety Laws and other General and Commercial Laws including Industrial Laws & Labour Laws.

We have also examined compliance with the applicable clauses of the following: i. Secretarial Standards (SS-1 and SS-2) issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India ii. The Listing Agreements entered into by the Company with BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015: Not Applicable as the Company is not Listed Entity during the Financial Year under review.

I have not examined compliance by the Company with Applicable financial laws, like direct and indirect tax laws, since the same have been subject to review by statutory financial audit and other designated professionals.

I further report that:

1. The Board of Directors of the Company is duly constituted with proper balance of Executive Directors, Non-Executive Directors, Independent Directors. The changes in the composition of the Board of Directors that took place during the period under review as under were carried out in compliance with the provisions of the Act.

Mr. Ramesh Punjabi (DIN 003244442) appointed as an Additional Director (Non-Executive Non-Independent) w.e.f. November 1, 2023 in the Board Meeting held on November 3, 2023 and reappointed as Director in capacity of Non-executive Director in Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Members held on December 22, 2023.

During the year, Mr. Anish Modi (DIN 00031232), Non-Executive Director of the Company, has resigned with effect from November 1, 2023.

2. Adequate notice of at least seven days was given to all directors to schedule the Board Meetings and Meetings of Committees except in some cases where the meeting was held on a shorter notice. Agenda and detailed notes on agenda were sent in advance in adequate time before the meetings and a system exists for Directors for seeking and obtaining further information and clarifications on the agenda items before the meeting and for meaningful participation at the meeting.

3. On verification of minutes, we have not found any dissent/disagreement on any of the agenda items discussed in the Board and Committee meetings from any of the Directors and all the decisions are carried through.

4. The Company has made loan to a private company in which Director is interested to which Section 185 is attracted and subject to explanation provided to us due compliances of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act,2013 have been done.

Based on the information received and records maintained, I further report that there are adequate systems and processes in the Company commensurate with the size and operations of the Company to monitor and ensure compliance with applicable laws, rules, regulations and guidelines.

I further report that, having regard to the compliance system prevailing in the Company and on examination of the relevant documents and records in pursuance thereof, on the basis of the representations made by the respective plant heads, the Company has identified and complied with the following laws applicable to the Company: i. The Factories Act, 1948 ii. The Payment of Wages Act, 1936. iii. The Minimum Wages Act, 1948. iv. The Employee Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952. v. The Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972. vi. The Maharashtra Shops and Establishments Act, 1948. vii. The Maharashtra Labour Welfare Fund Act, 1953. viii. The Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. ix. The Industrial Dispute Act, 1947 x. Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 xi The Legal Metrology Act, 2009

I further report that based on review of compliance mechanism established by the Company, we are of the opinion that there are adequate systems and processes in place in the Company which is commensurate with the size and operations of the Company to monitor and ensure compliance with applicable laws, rules, regulations and guidelines.

Annexure – III

Annual Report on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Activities

1. A Brief Outline of the Companys CSR Policy

The Board of Directors has adopted a CSR Policy in compliance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder which is available on the website of the company. The CSR Policy provides for carrying out CSR activities in respect of those areas as provided in Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013. The Company has been doing numerous works for social cause in the sphere of education, healthcare, sanitation, woman empowerment, skilling, entrepreneurship, employment and rural development. Through our CSR initiatives, we empower and nurture the rural communities around our terminals and other rural areas in Maharashtra and empower the community through socio- economic development of under-privileged and weaker sections. The foundations and trusts through which the Company is carrying out its various CSR activities have been registered with the Registrar as per the provisions of CSR Amendment Rules, 2021.

The projects undertaken are within the broad framework of Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013. The CSR Policy is placed on the Companys website: www.ganeshbenzoplast.com

2. The Composition of the CSR Committee

Name of Director Designation/ Nature of Directorship Number of Meetings of CSR Committee held during the year Number of Meetings of CSR Committee attended during the year Mr. Niraj Nabh Kumar Chairman 2 2 Mr. Ramesh Punjabi Independent Director Member 2 1 Dr John Joseph Non-Independent Director Member 2 1 Ms. Jagruti Gaikwad Independent Director Member 2 2 Mr. Girdhari Lal Kundalwal* Independent Woman Director Member 2 1 Mr. Rishi Pilani Independent Director Member Chairman & Managing Director 2 2

*appointed as member on reconstitution of CSR committee on May 25, 2023.

3. The web-link where composition of CSR Committee, CSR Policy and CSR Projects approved by the Board are disclosed on the website of the Company: https://www.ganeshbenzoplast.com/investors /policies & codes.

4. Provide the executive summary along with web-link(s) of the Impact assessment of CSR projects carried out in pursuance of sub-rule (3) of rule 8, if applicable: Not Applicable.

5. (a) Average net profit of the company as per sub-section (5) of Section 135: 542.83 million (b) Two percent of the average net Profit of the company as per section 135(5): 10.86 million

(c) Surplus arising out of the CSR projects or programmes or activities of the previous financial years: Nil (d) Amount required to be set off for the financial year, if any: Nil (e) Total CSR obligation for the financial year (b+c-d): 10.86 million

6. (a) Amount spent on CSR Projects (both Ongoing Projects and other than Ongoing Projects): 10.89 million (b) Amount spent in Administrative Overheads: Nil (c) Amount spent on Impact Assessment, if applicable: Nil (d) Total amount spent for the Financial Year [(a)+(b)+(c)]: 10.89 million

(e) Details of CSR spent or unspent for the financial year:

Amount unspent ( in million) Total amount spent for the Financial Year Total amount transferred to Unspent CSR Account as per section 135(6) Amount transferred to any fund specified under Schedule VII as per second proviso to section 135(5) ( in million) Amount Date of Transfer Name of the Fund Amount Date of Transfer 10.89 - - - - -

(f) Excess amount for set off, if any

Sr. No. Particulars Amount ( in million) (i) Two percent of average net profit of the company as per section 135(5) 10.86 (ii) Total amount spent for the Financial Year 10.89 (iii) Excess amount spent for the financial year [(ii)-(i)] 0.03 (iv) Surplus arising out of the CSR projects or programmes or activities of the previous financial years, if any 0.12 (v) Amount available for set off in succeeding financial years [(iii)+(iv)] 0.15

7. Details of Unspent CSR amount for the preceding three financial years

Sr. No. Preceding Financial Amount transferred to Unspent Amount spent in the reporting Amount transferred to any fund specified under Schedule VII as per section 135(6), if any Amount remaining to be spent in succeeding Year CSR Account under section 135(6) (in ) Financial Year (in ) Name of the Fund Amount (in ) Date of transfer financial years. (in ) 1 2020-21 - - - - 2 2021-22 - - - - 3 2022-23 - - - -

8. Whether any capital assets have been created or acquired through Corporate Social Responsibility amount spent in the Financial Year: No Furnish the details relating to such asset(s) so created or acquired through Corporate Social Responsibility amount spent in the Financial Year: Not Applicable

Short particulars of the property or asset(s) [including complete address and location of the property] Pin Code of the property or asset(s) Date of Creation Amount of CSR amount spent Details of entity/ Authority/ beneficiary of the registered owner - - - - -

9. Specify the reason(s), if the company has failed to spend two per cent of the average net profit as per section 135(5).: N.A

Information on conservation of Energy, Technology absorption, Foreign Exchange earnings and outgo required to be disclosed under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

A. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY

The Company is continuously engaged in the process of energy conservation through improved manufacturing, operational and maintenance practices and also takes effective measures to minimize energy consumption which will result in the less consumption of power, fuel and coal, ultimately resulting in savings in the cost of production. The Company is taking steps for conservation of energy and using alternate sources of energy: (i) The company has replaced conventional Bulbs to LED light fittings. (ii) The company ensures that the manufacturing operations are conducted in the manner whereby optimum utilization and maximum possible savings of energy is achieved. (iii) The Company has installed a solar system of 25kw at JNPT terminal for using at alternate source of energy. (iv) Installation of transparent sheets in existing buildings for utilising natural light. (v) The Company continues to strive to improve operational efficiency in its operations to conservation of energy and optimisation of resource consumption.

B. TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION i. Efforts, in brief, made towards technology absorption, adoption and innovation

The companys products are manufactured by using in-house know how and no outside technology is being used for manufacturing activities. Therefore, no technology absorption is required by the company. The Company constantly strives for maintenance and improvement in quality of its products and upgradation of the existing products by technology improvement. The entire Research & Development activities of the company are directed to achieve the better-quality products with cost effectiveness. ii. Benefits derived as a result of the above efforts

Technology improvements and better process knowledge helps in achieving higher production volumes, quality improvement, cost reduction with maximum capacity utilization and energy conservation. iii. In case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year) a) the details of technology imported; N.A b) the year of import; N.A c) whether the technology been fully absorbed; N.A d) if not fully absorbed, areas where absorption has not taken place, and the reasons thereof and N.A iv. The expenditure incurred on Research and Development. 0.38 million C. FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

Foreign Exchange Earned: Nil Foreign Exchange Outgo: Nil

Details pertaining to remuneration as required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) and 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014

1) Ratio of the Remuneration of each Director to the median remuneration of the employees of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and the percentage increase in remuneration of each Director, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Executive Officer, Company Secretary for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Name of Director/KMP Designation Remuneration Received ( In million ) Percentage Increase in remuneration of Director, CEO, CFO and CS Ratio to median employees remuneration Mr. Rishi Pilani Chairman & Managing Director 14.06 19% 24 Mr. Shyam Nihate* Executive Director - Terminal Operations 4.42 - - Mr Ramesh Pilani Chief Financial Officer 8.40 17% - Mr. Ramakant Pilani** Chief Executive Officer 6.00 Nil - Ms. Ekta Dhanda Company Secretary 1.62 11% -

*appointed on April 21, 2023 **resigned w.e.f. April 02, 2024

2) During the financial year 2023-24, there was an increase of 10% in the median remuneration of employees.

3) There were 201 permanent employees on the rolls of the Company as on March 31, 2024.

4) Average percentile increases already made in the salaries of employees other than the managerial personnel in the last financial year was 11%. There was an average increase of 19% in Managerial Remuneration for the financial year 2023-24 as compared to Financial Year 2022-23.

5) It is affirmed that the remuneration paid is as per remuneration policy of the Company.

PART-(B) Information as per Rules 5 (2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 a) Details of every employee, who was employed throughout the financial year, was in receipt of gross remuneration for that year which, in the aggregate, was not less than One Crores Two lacs rupees;- (Nil) hence, Not applicable. b) Details of every employee, who was employed for a part of the financial year, was in receipt of remuneration for any part of that year, at a rate which, in the aggregate, was not less than Eight lacs fifty thousand rupees per month; (Nil) hence, Not applicable. c) Details of every employee, who was employed throughout the financial year or part thereof, was in receipt of remuneration in that year which, in the aggregate, or as the case may be, at a rate which, in the aggregate, is in excess of that drawn by the managing director or whole-time director or manager and holds by himself or along with his spouse and dependent children, not less than two percent of the equity shares of the company. (Nil) hence, Not applicable.