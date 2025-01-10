Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.2
14.7
21.69
6.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
492.28
340.12
260.53
228.48
Net Worth
499.48
354.82
282.22
234.72
Minority Interest
Debt
55.46
61.78
23.63
47.89
Deferred Tax Liability Net
32.14
32.19
17.84
18.02
Total Liabilities
587.08
448.79
323.69
300.63
Fixed Assets
311.56
253.03
183.59
173.72
Intangible Assets
Investments
69.4
68.83
68.22
67.53
Deferred Tax Asset Net
16.31
16.35
0
0
Networking Capital
106.37
76.22
27.37
30.95
Inventories
0
0.18
0
12.48
Inventory Days
17.54
Sundry Debtors
37.86
16.94
31.14
39.59
Debtor Days
55.67
Other Current Assets
127.51
113.49
45.08
37.11
Sundry Creditors
-26.44
-21.57
-37.23
-47.66
Creditor Days
67.01
Other Current Liabilities
-32.56
-32.82
-11.62
-10.57
Cash
83.46
34.38
44.52
28.43
Total Assets
587.1
448.81
323.7
300.63
No Record Found
