Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.62
Op profit growth
25.72
EBIT growth
30.39
Net profit growth
-34.97
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
29.37
25.61
EBIT margin
24.37
20.49
Net profit margin
8.09
13.64
RoCE
25.07
RoNW
2.89
RoA
2.08
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
3.51
5.9
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
1.1
3.99
Book value per share
37.26
28.1
Valuation ratios
P/E
17.73
3.95
P/CEPS
56.21
5.84
P/B
1.67
0.83
EV/EBIDTA
5.07
2.81
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-53.17
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
51.16
Inventory days
12.67
Creditor days
-90.68
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-9.86
-5.34
Net debt / equity
0.09
0.39
Net debt / op. profit
0.28
0.91
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-27.58
-37.99
Employee costs
-5.93
-5.82
Other costs
-37.1
-30.56
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.