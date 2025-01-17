iifl-logo-icon 1
Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd Key Ratios

130.92
(0.48%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:14 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.62

Op profit growth

25.72

EBIT growth

30.39

Net profit growth

-34.97

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

29.37

25.61

EBIT margin

24.37

20.49

Net profit margin

8.09

13.64

RoCE

25.07

RoNW

2.89

RoA

2.08

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

3.51

5.9

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

1.1

3.99

Book value per share

37.26

28.1

Valuation ratios

P/E

17.73

3.95

P/CEPS

56.21

5.84

P/B

1.67

0.83

EV/EBIDTA

5.07

2.81

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-53.17

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

51.16

Inventory days

12.67

Creditor days

-90.68

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-9.86

-5.34

Net debt / equity

0.09

0.39

Net debt / op. profit

0.28

0.91

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-27.58

-37.99

Employee costs

-5.93

-5.82

Other costs

-37.1

-30.56

