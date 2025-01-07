iifl-logo-icon 1
Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

133.12
(2.36%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

259.56

246.67

169.15

118.11

yoy growth (%)

5.22

45.82

43.21

-1.1

Raw materials

-74.58

-93.71

-63.18

-33.92

As % of sales

28.73

37.99

37.35

28.72

Employee costs

-15.41

-14.38

-11.36

-8.49

As % of sales

5.94

5.82

6.71

7.18

Other costs

-93.89

-75.37

-42.9

-38.01

As % of sales (Other Cost)

36.17

30.55

25.36

32.18

Operating profit

75.67

63.19

51.71

37.68

OPM

29.15

25.61

30.56

31.9

Depreciation

-14.15

-12.97

-12.01

-11.01

Interest expense

-6.18

-9.45

-11.18

-15.3

Other income

1.17

0.34

1.25

3.53

Profit before tax

56.51

41.11

29.76

14.88

Taxes

-27.07

0

0

0

Tax rate

-47.9

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

29.43

41.11

29.76

14.88

Exceptional items

-5.85

-7.44

50.92

-2.13

Net profit

23.58

33.66

80.68

12.75

yoy growth (%)

-29.93

-58.27

532.64

-73.51

NPM

9.08

13.64

47.69

10.79

