|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
259.56
246.67
169.15
118.11
yoy growth (%)
5.22
45.82
43.21
-1.1
Raw materials
-74.58
-93.71
-63.18
-33.92
As % of sales
28.73
37.99
37.35
28.72
Employee costs
-15.41
-14.38
-11.36
-8.49
As % of sales
5.94
5.82
6.71
7.18
Other costs
-93.89
-75.37
-42.9
-38.01
As % of sales (Other Cost)
36.17
30.55
25.36
32.18
Operating profit
75.67
63.19
51.71
37.68
OPM
29.15
25.61
30.56
31.9
Depreciation
-14.15
-12.97
-12.01
-11.01
Interest expense
-6.18
-9.45
-11.18
-15.3
Other income
1.17
0.34
1.25
3.53
Profit before tax
56.51
41.11
29.76
14.88
Taxes
-27.07
0
0
0
Tax rate
-47.9
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
29.43
41.11
29.76
14.88
Exceptional items
-5.85
-7.44
50.92
-2.13
Net profit
23.58
33.66
80.68
12.75
yoy growth (%)
-29.93
-58.27
532.64
-73.51
NPM
9.08
13.64
47.69
10.79
