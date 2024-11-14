Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

GANESH BENZOPLAST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone and consolidated un-audited financial results for quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 Financial results (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

GANESH BENZOPLAST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 and AGM related agenda Unaudited financial results for June 30, 2024 approved by Board in its meeting held on August 12, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

GANESH BENZOPLAST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited standalone and consolidated financial results for quarter and year ended on March 31 2024 outcome of board meeting dated 30 may 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Apr 2024 2 Apr 2024

outcome

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024

GANESH BENZOPLAST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023. Standalone and consolidated financial results as approved by the Board in its meeting held on February 12, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2024 22 Jan 2024