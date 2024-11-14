iifl-logo-icon 1
Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd Board Meeting

128.45
(0.69%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Ganesh Benzopl. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
GANESH BENZOPLAST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone and consolidated un-audited financial results for quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 Financial results (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
GANESH BENZOPLAST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 and AGM related agenda Unaudited financial results for June 30, 2024 approved by Board in its meeting held on August 12, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202421 May 2024
GANESH BENZOPLAST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited standalone and consolidated financial results for quarter and year ended on March 31 2024 outcome of board meeting dated 30 may 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting2 Apr 20242 Apr 2024
outcome
Board Meeting12 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
GANESH BENZOPLAST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023. Standalone and consolidated financial results as approved by the Board in its meeting held on February 12, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)
Board Meeting29 Jan 202422 Jan 2024
GANESH BENZOPLAST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for fund raising by issue of equity shares or any other permitted mode through preferential allotment/Private placement basis to the Non-Promoter category public category of investors in accordance with SEBI(ICDR) Regulations 2018 as amended subject to regulatory approvals as required including approval of shareholders. The Board of Directors in their meeting held today 29th January, 2024 approved the fund raising by issue of 20,00,000 equity shares to one non promoter individual, subject to approval of members. this is to inform you that in the announcement made on 29.01.2024, due to typographical error the date of EGM was inadvertently mentioned as Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 11.00 am instead of Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 11.00 am (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024)

Ganesh Benzopl.: Related News

No Record Found

