Summary

PTL Enterprises Limited, formerly known as Premier Tyres Limited was incorporated in year 1959, which subsequently changed the name of the Company to PTL Enterprises Limited effective on May 20, 2005. The tyres manufacturing facility of PTL at Kalamassery, Kerala, is leased out to ApolloTyres Limited on long term basis. All production is done by Apollo Tyres Limited.The Company was declared a sick unit by the Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR) and under a rehabilitation scheme prescribed by the Board, PTL was taken over by Apollo Tyres in 1995. This involved Apollo subscribing to Premiers additional equity of Rs 10 cr at par. The authorised capital of the company has increased from Rs 4 cr to Rs 14 cr and its registered office shifted from Mumbai to Cochin. According to the BIFR order, Apollo will operate Premiers plant on an irrevocable lease of 8 years and pay a total lease rental amounting to Rs 45.50 cr to Premier Tyres. Apollo will lift the entire production of Premier and sell the same under the Apollo brand name.The Companys first super specialty hospital project in Gurgaon, by the name of Artemis Health Institute (AHI) was started in July 2007. A new 47 bedded Hospital unit in the name and style of Artemis Hospital at Dwarka, New Delhi commenced operations in September 2012. During 2012-13, PTL Projects Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, acquired 100% shareholding in Athena Eduspark Ltd. for expanding its activities into medical, man

Read More