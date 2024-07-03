iifl-logo-icon 1
PTL Enterprises Ltd Share Price

40.85
(-2.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open42.78
  • Day's High42.78
  • 52 Wk High54.1
  • Prev. Close42.09
  • Day's Low40.57
  • 52 Wk Low 37.75
  • Turnover (lac)18.97
  • P/E18.61
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value42.82
  • EPS2.27
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)540.76
  • Div. Yield4.14
PTL Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

42.78

Prev. Close

42.09

Turnover(Lac.)

18.97

Day's High

42.78

Day's Low

40.57

52 Week's High

54.1

52 Week's Low

37.75

Book Value

42.82

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

540.76

P/E

18.61

EPS

2.27

Divi. Yield

4.14

PTL Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.75

Record Date: 12 Jul, 2024

arrow

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 May, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

PTL Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

PTL Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:55 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.82%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.82%

Non-Promoter- 8.37%

Institutions: 8.37%

Non-Institutions: 21.80%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

PTL Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.24

13.24

13.24

13.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

830.07

686.49

569.37

582.11

Net Worth

843.31

699.73

582.61

595.35

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

63.22

63.23

60.26

53.46

yoy growth (%)

-0.01

4.92

12.71

16.65

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-2.24

-2.13

-0.88

-2

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

56.17

58

60.57

46.65

Depreciation

-1.6

-1.24

-1.18

-0.94

Tax paid

-15.48

-14.06

-14.74

-16.36

Working capital

46.62

-19.02

-6.96

25.68

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-0.01

4.92

12.71

16.65

Op profit growth

-0.63

1.97

17.02

15.72

EBIT growth

5.13

-9.87

34.39

16.48

Net profit growth

59.42

-4.14

51.31

24.96

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

403.99

369.28

263.26

217.88

189.13

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

403.99

369.28

263.26

217.88

189.13

Other Operating Income

45.84

41.14

40.56

40

40

Other Income

8.3

4.22

2.02

5.15

2.93

PTL Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT PTL Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Onkar S Kanwar

Non Executive Director

Neeraj Kanwar

Non Executive Director

Harish Bahadur

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pradeep Kumar

Independent Director

B K Singh

Independent Director

Sunil Tandon

Independent Director

Tapan Mitra

Independent Director

Sonali Sen

Independent Director

RANGANAYAKULU JAGARLAMUDI

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by PTL Enterprises Ltd

Summary

PTL Enterprises Limited, formerly known as Premier Tyres Limited was incorporated in year 1959, which subsequently changed the name of the Company to PTL Enterprises Limited effective on May 20, 2005. The tyres manufacturing facility of PTL at Kalamassery, Kerala, is leased out to ApolloTyres Limited on long term basis. All production is done by Apollo Tyres Limited.The Company was declared a sick unit by the Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR) and under a rehabilitation scheme prescribed by the Board, PTL was taken over by Apollo Tyres in 1995. This involved Apollo subscribing to Premiers additional equity of Rs 10 cr at par. The authorised capital of the company has increased from Rs 4 cr to Rs 14 cr and its registered office shifted from Mumbai to Cochin. According to the BIFR order, Apollo will operate Premiers plant on an irrevocable lease of 8 years and pay a total lease rental amounting to Rs 45.50 cr to Premier Tyres. Apollo will lift the entire production of Premier and sell the same under the Apollo brand name.The Companys first super specialty hospital project in Gurgaon, by the name of Artemis Health Institute (AHI) was started in July 2007. A new 47 bedded Hospital unit in the name and style of Artemis Hospital at Dwarka, New Delhi commenced operations in September 2012. During 2012-13, PTL Projects Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, acquired 100% shareholding in Athena Eduspark Ltd. for expanding its activities into medical, man
Company FAQs

What is the PTL Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The PTL Enterprises Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹40.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of PTL Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of PTL Enterprises Ltd is ₹540.76 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of PTL Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of PTL Enterprises Ltd is 18.61 and 0.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of PTL Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a PTL Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of PTL Enterprises Ltd is ₹37.75 and ₹54.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of PTL Enterprises Ltd?

PTL Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.55%, 3 Years at 8.67%, 1 Year at -5.63%, 6 Month at -9.03%, 3 Month at -4.04% and 1 Month at -0.31%.

What is the shareholding pattern of PTL Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of PTL Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.82 %
Institutions - 8.37 %
Public - 21.80 %

