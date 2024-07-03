SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹42.78
Prev. Close₹42.09
Turnover(Lac.)₹18.97
Day's High₹42.78
Day's Low₹40.57
52 Week's High₹54.1
52 Week's Low₹37.75
Book Value₹42.82
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)540.76
P/E18.61
EPS2.27
Divi. Yield4.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.24
13.24
13.24
13.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
830.07
686.49
569.37
582.11
Net Worth
843.31
699.73
582.61
595.35
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
63.22
63.23
60.26
53.46
yoy growth (%)
-0.01
4.92
12.71
16.65
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-2.24
-2.13
-0.88
-2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
56.17
58
60.57
46.65
Depreciation
-1.6
-1.24
-1.18
-0.94
Tax paid
-15.48
-14.06
-14.74
-16.36
Working capital
46.62
-19.02
-6.96
25.68
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-0.01
4.92
12.71
16.65
Op profit growth
-0.63
1.97
17.02
15.72
EBIT growth
5.13
-9.87
34.39
16.48
Net profit growth
59.42
-4.14
51.31
24.96
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
403.99
369.28
263.26
217.88
189.13
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
403.99
369.28
263.26
217.88
189.13
Other Operating Income
45.84
41.14
40.56
40
40
Other Income
8.3
4.22
2.02
5.15
2.93
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Onkar S Kanwar
Non Executive Director
Neeraj Kanwar
Non Executive Director
Harish Bahadur
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pradeep Kumar
Independent Director
B K Singh
Independent Director
Sunil Tandon
Independent Director
Tapan Mitra
Independent Director
Sonali Sen
Independent Director
RANGANAYAKULU JAGARLAMUDI
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
PTL Enterprises Limited, formerly known as Premier Tyres Limited was incorporated in year 1959, which subsequently changed the name of the Company to PTL Enterprises Limited effective on May 20, 2005. The tyres manufacturing facility of PTL at Kalamassery, Kerala, is leased out to ApolloTyres Limited on long term basis. All production is done by Apollo Tyres Limited.The Company was declared a sick unit by the Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR) and under a rehabilitation scheme prescribed by the Board, PTL was taken over by Apollo Tyres in 1995. This involved Apollo subscribing to Premiers additional equity of Rs 10 cr at par. The authorised capital of the company has increased from Rs 4 cr to Rs 14 cr and its registered office shifted from Mumbai to Cochin. According to the BIFR order, Apollo will operate Premiers plant on an irrevocable lease of 8 years and pay a total lease rental amounting to Rs 45.50 cr to Premier Tyres. Apollo will lift the entire production of Premier and sell the same under the Apollo brand name.The Companys first super specialty hospital project in Gurgaon, by the name of Artemis Health Institute (AHI) was started in July 2007. A new 47 bedded Hospital unit in the name and style of Artemis Hospital at Dwarka, New Delhi commenced operations in September 2012. During 2012-13, PTL Projects Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, acquired 100% shareholding in Athena Eduspark Ltd. for expanding its activities into medical, man
Read More
The PTL Enterprises Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹40.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of PTL Enterprises Ltd is ₹540.76 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of PTL Enterprises Ltd is 18.61 and 0.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a PTL Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of PTL Enterprises Ltd is ₹37.75 and ₹54.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
PTL Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.55%, 3 Years at 8.67%, 1 Year at -5.63%, 6 Month at -9.03%, 3 Month at -4.04% and 1 Month at -0.31%.
