PTL Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

40.85
(-2.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

PTL Enterprises FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

56.17

58

60.57

46.65

Depreciation

-1.6

-1.24

-1.18

-0.94

Tax paid

-15.48

-14.06

-14.74

-16.36

Working capital

46.62

-19.02

-6.96

25.68

Other operating items

Operating

85.7

23.66

37.68

55.02

Capital expenditure

10.99

7.67

-3.4

-3.12

Free cash flow

96.69

31.34

34.27

51.9

Equity raised

962.49

865.3

848.83

1,068.33

Investing

158.23

-15.66

42.94

-160.01

Financing

48.25

0.12

0

0

Dividends paid

16.55

16.55

13.23

8.27

Net in cash

1,282.22

897.66

939.29

968.5

