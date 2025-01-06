PTL Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
56.17
58
60.57
46.65
Depreciation
-1.6
-1.24
-1.18
-0.94
Tax paid
-15.48
-14.06
-14.74
-16.36
Working capital
46.62
-19.02
-6.96
25.68
Other operating items
Operating
85.7
23.66
37.68
55.02
Capital expenditure
10.99
7.67
-3.4
-3.12
Free cash flow
96.69
31.34
34.27
51.9
Equity raised
962.49
865.3
848.83
1,068.33
Investing
158.23
-15.66
42.94
-160.01
Financing
48.25
0.12
0
0
Dividends paid
16.55
16.55
13.23
8.27
Net in cash
1,282.22
897.66
939.29
968.5
