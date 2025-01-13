PTL Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.24
13.24
13.24
13.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
830.07
686.49
569.37
582.11
Net Worth
843.31
699.73
582.61
595.35
Minority Interest
Debt
21.22
28.37
49.29
48.13
Deferred Tax Liability Net
162.85
144.86
129.06
132.97
Total Liabilities
1,027.38
872.96
760.96
776.45
Fixed Assets
610.15
612.19
613.12
609.86
Intangible Assets
Investments
501.21
343.74
201.65
185.51
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.27
6.96
6.11
5.55
Networking Capital
-92.24
-98.2
-80.13
-69.63
Inventories
0
0.06
0.06
0.06
Inventory Days
0.34
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
6.44
1.8
6.4
17.81
Sundry Creditors
-0.38
-0.36
-0.9
-1.75
Creditor Days
10.1
Other Current Liabilities
-98.3
-99.7
-85.69
-85.75
Cash
1.98
8.27
20.22
45.15
Total Assets
1,027.37
872.96
760.97
776.44
No Record Found
