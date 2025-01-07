iifl-logo-icon 1
PTL Enterprises Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

40.89
(0.10%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:19 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

63.22

63.23

60.26

53.46

yoy growth (%)

-0.01

4.92

12.71

16.65

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-2.24

-2.13

-0.88

-2

As % of sales

3.55

3.38

1.46

3.74

Other costs

-3.52

-3.28

-2.68

-3.01

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.58

5.18

4.45

5.64

Operating profit

57.44

57.81

56.69

48.44

OPM

90.86

91.42

94.07

90.6

Depreciation

-1.6

-1.24

-1.18

-0.94

Interest expense

-7.03

-2.11

-6.13

-2.97

Other income

7.36

3.56

11.2

2.13

Profit before tax

56.17

58

60.57

46.65

Taxes

-15.48

-14.06

-14.74

-16.36

Tax rate

-27.56

-24.25

-24.33

-35.08

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

40.68

43.93

45.83

30.29

Exceptional items

29.35

0

0

0

Net profit

70.04

43.93

45.83

30.29

yoy growth (%)

59.42

-4.14

51.31

24.96

NPM

110.79

69.48

76.05

56.65

