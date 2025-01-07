Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
63.22
63.23
60.26
53.46
yoy growth (%)
-0.01
4.92
12.71
16.65
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-2.24
-2.13
-0.88
-2
As % of sales
3.55
3.38
1.46
3.74
Other costs
-3.52
-3.28
-2.68
-3.01
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.58
5.18
4.45
5.64
Operating profit
57.44
57.81
56.69
48.44
OPM
90.86
91.42
94.07
90.6
Depreciation
-1.6
-1.24
-1.18
-0.94
Interest expense
-7.03
-2.11
-6.13
-2.97
Other income
7.36
3.56
11.2
2.13
Profit before tax
56.17
58
60.57
46.65
Taxes
-15.48
-14.06
-14.74
-16.36
Tax rate
-27.56
-24.25
-24.33
-35.08
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
40.68
43.93
45.83
30.29
Exceptional items
29.35
0
0
0
Net profit
70.04
43.93
45.83
30.29
yoy growth (%)
59.42
-4.14
51.31
24.96
NPM
110.79
69.48
76.05
56.65
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.