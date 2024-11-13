iifl-logo-icon 1
PTL Enterprises Ltd Board Meeting

40.2
(0.53%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:39:32 PM

PTL Enterprises CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
PTL ENTERPRISES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for Quarter/Half Year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of Board meeting held on Nov 13, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
PTL ENTERPRISES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting for approval of Quarterly Financials Results Outcome (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)
Board Meeting14 May 20247 May 2024
PTL ENTERPRISES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Consideration and Approval of Audited financial Results 2. Recommend Dividend The Board of directors recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 1.75 per equity share. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202422 Jan 2024
PTL ENTERPRISES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results Outcome of Board Meeting held on 7 February , 2024 Appointment of Additional Non- Executive Independent Director Intimation of Reconstitution of Committees of the Board of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024)

PTL Enterprises: Related News

No Record Found

