|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|PTL ENTERPRISES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for Quarter/Half Year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of Board meeting held on Nov 13, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|PTL ENTERPRISES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting for approval of Quarterly Financials Results Outcome (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 May 2024
|7 May 2024
|PTL ENTERPRISES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Consideration and Approval of Audited financial Results 2. Recommend Dividend The Board of directors recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 1.75 per equity share. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2024
|22 Jan 2024
|PTL ENTERPRISES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results Outcome of Board Meeting held on 7 February , 2024 Appointment of Additional Non- Executive Independent Director Intimation of Reconstitution of Committees of the Board of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024)
