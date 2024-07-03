iifl-logo-icon 1
Super Spinning Mills Ltd Share Price

14.43
(-2.04%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:15:57 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0
  • Day's High14.73
  • 52 Wk High14.73
  • Prev. Close14.73
  • Day's Low14.43
  • 52 Wk Low 6.5
  • Turnover (lac)11.38
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value12.93
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)79.37
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Super Spinning Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

0

Prev. Close

14.73

Turnover(Lac.)

11.38

Day's High

14.73

Day's Low

14.43

52 Week's High

14.73

52 Week's Low

6.5

Book Value

12.93

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

79.37

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Super Spinning Mills Ltd Corporate Action

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

1 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Jun, 2024

arrow

3 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Super Spinning Mills Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Super Spinning Mills Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:58 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 42.79%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 42.79%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 57.19%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Super Spinning Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.5

5.5

5.5

5.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

66.09

84.24

103.81

98.14

Net Worth

71.59

89.74

109.31

103.64

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

93.44

48.88

145.6

260.87

yoy growth (%)

91.15

-66.42

-44.18

-11.28

Raw materials

-59.29

-28.47

-93.4

-166.71

As % of sales

63.45

58.24

64.15

63.9

Employee costs

-9.56

-8.51

-24.87

-35.32

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.12

-2.54

-18.34

-21.59

Depreciation

-2.87

-3.07

-3.89

-5.54

Tax paid

-7.16

-5.19

0

0

Working capital

4.39

29.45

-16.79

-40.8

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

91.15

-66.42

-44.18

-11.28

Op profit growth

942.44

-108.59

103.01

-373.43

EBIT growth

117.98

-133.68

22.7

-218.12

Net profit growth

-110.58

-30.17

-47.64

66.44

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

290.14

346.17

438.4

521.03

439.29

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

290.14

346.17

438.4

521.03

439.29

Other Operating Income

3.93

3.98

7.37

7.4

5.46

Other Income

12.7

18.76

5.78

4.92

6.57

View Annually Results

Super Spinning Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Super Spinning Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sumanth Ramamurthi

Independent Director

B Lakshmi Narayana

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Narmatha G K

Non Executive Director

Sanjay Krishna Ramamurthi

Non Executive Director

Nikhil Govind Ramamurthi

Independent Director

Venkat Kumar Vikram

Independent Director

T M Malavika

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Super Spinning Mills Ltd

Summary

Super Spinning Mills Ltd (SSML) was incorporated in 1962 and commercial production of cotton yarn commenced in Apr.64, with an initial installed capacity of 12,000 spindles. The installed capacity was increased to 50,548 spindles by 1981. SSML set up its second unit at Kotnur, Andhra Pradesh, with an initial capacity of 28,800 spindles. The company expanded its installed capacity at the second unit to 51480 spindles in 1991. In 1992, it set up its 100% EOU at Gudalur (Tamilnadu) with an installed capacity of 10,080 spindles. The companys expansion programme was financed by financial institutions. It offered rights at a premium of Rs 10 per share to augment long-term resources for meeting the additional long-term capital requirements.The Company is engaged in the manufacture and selling of cotton, cotton yarn and allied products. To make the management effective and utilization of resources the two subsidiaries companies M/s Standard General Finance Ltd and M/s SGF Investment company Ltd were merged with Super Spinning Mills Ltd. In January,2002 the Garments Division has started, SARA Apparels and Fashions a new division to produce Polo T Shirts. Foreseeing the future prognosis the company is planning to set up one more Garment unit in Thekkalur Village in Coimbatore District.The Company installed a Wind Mill of 1250 KW capacity in Tamil Nadu during 2004. The Garment manufacturing unit was expanded resulting an increase from 700 to 2000 pieces per day in February, 2004. New m
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Super Spinning Mills Ltd share price today?

The Super Spinning Mills Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹14.43 today.

What is the Market Cap of Super Spinning Mills Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Super Spinning Mills Ltd is ₹79.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Super Spinning Mills Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Super Spinning Mills Ltd is 0 and 1.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Super Spinning Mills Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Super Spinning Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Super Spinning Mills Ltd is ₹6.5 and ₹14.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Super Spinning Mills Ltd?

Super Spinning Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.55%, 3 Years at 5.91%, 1 Year at 56.70%, 6 Month at 76.83%, 3 Month at 23.68% and 1 Month at 18.31%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Super Spinning Mills Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Super Spinning Mills Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 42.80 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 57.20 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Super Spinning Mills Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

