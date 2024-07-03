Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹14.73
Turnover(Lac.)₹11.38
Day's High₹14.73
Day's Low₹14.43
52 Week's High₹14.73
52 Week's Low₹6.5
Book Value₹12.93
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)79.37
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.5
5.5
5.5
5.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
66.09
84.24
103.81
98.14
Net Worth
71.59
89.74
109.31
103.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
93.44
48.88
145.6
260.87
yoy growth (%)
91.15
-66.42
-44.18
-11.28
Raw materials
-59.29
-28.47
-93.4
-166.71
As % of sales
63.45
58.24
64.15
63.9
Employee costs
-9.56
-8.51
-24.87
-35.32
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.12
-2.54
-18.34
-21.59
Depreciation
-2.87
-3.07
-3.89
-5.54
Tax paid
-7.16
-5.19
0
0
Working capital
4.39
29.45
-16.79
-40.8
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
91.15
-66.42
-44.18
-11.28
Op profit growth
942.44
-108.59
103.01
-373.43
EBIT growth
117.98
-133.68
22.7
-218.12
Net profit growth
-110.58
-30.17
-47.64
66.44
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
290.14
346.17
438.4
521.03
439.29
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
290.14
346.17
438.4
521.03
439.29
Other Operating Income
3.93
3.98
7.37
7.4
5.46
Other Income
12.7
18.76
5.78
4.92
6.57
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sumanth Ramamurthi
Independent Director
B Lakshmi Narayana
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Narmatha G K
Non Executive Director
Sanjay Krishna Ramamurthi
Non Executive Director
Nikhil Govind Ramamurthi
Independent Director
Venkat Kumar Vikram
Independent Director
T M Malavika
Reports by Super Spinning Mills Ltd
Summary
Super Spinning Mills Ltd (SSML) was incorporated in 1962 and commercial production of cotton yarn commenced in Apr.64, with an initial installed capacity of 12,000 spindles. The installed capacity was increased to 50,548 spindles by 1981. SSML set up its second unit at Kotnur, Andhra Pradesh, with an initial capacity of 28,800 spindles. The company expanded its installed capacity at the second unit to 51480 spindles in 1991. In 1992, it set up its 100% EOU at Gudalur (Tamilnadu) with an installed capacity of 10,080 spindles. The companys expansion programme was financed by financial institutions. It offered rights at a premium of Rs 10 per share to augment long-term resources for meeting the additional long-term capital requirements.The Company is engaged in the manufacture and selling of cotton, cotton yarn and allied products. To make the management effective and utilization of resources the two subsidiaries companies M/s Standard General Finance Ltd and M/s SGF Investment company Ltd were merged with Super Spinning Mills Ltd. In January,2002 the Garments Division has started, SARA Apparels and Fashions a new division to produce Polo T Shirts. Foreseeing the future prognosis the company is planning to set up one more Garment unit in Thekkalur Village in Coimbatore District.The Company installed a Wind Mill of 1250 KW capacity in Tamil Nadu during 2004. The Garment manufacturing unit was expanded resulting an increase from 700 to 2000 pieces per day in February, 2004. New m
The Super Spinning Mills Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹14.43 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Super Spinning Mills Ltd is ₹79.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Super Spinning Mills Ltd is 0 and 1.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Super Spinning Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Super Spinning Mills Ltd is ₹6.5 and ₹14.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Super Spinning Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.55%, 3 Years at 5.91%, 1 Year at 56.70%, 6 Month at 76.83%, 3 Month at 23.68% and 1 Month at 18.31%.
