Super Spinning Mills Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

14.44
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:16:18 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

93.44

48.88

145.6

260.87

yoy growth (%)

91.15

-66.42

-44.18

-11.28

Raw materials

-59.29

-28.47

-93.4

-166.71

As % of sales

63.45

58.24

64.15

63.9

Employee costs

-9.56

-8.51

-24.87

-35.32

As % of sales

10.23

17.42

17.08

13.54

Other costs

-15.55

-11.02

-37.39

-63.79

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.64

22.55

25.68

24.45

Operating profit

9.02

0.86

-10.07

-4.96

OPM

9.66

1.77

-6.92

-1.9

Depreciation

-2.87

-3.07

-3.89

-5.54

Interest expense

-3.87

-5.75

-8.8

-13.81

Other income

0.84

5.42

4.43

2.73

Profit before tax

3.12

-2.54

-18.34

-21.59

Taxes

-7.16

-5.19

0

0

Tax rate

-229

204.31

0

0

Minorities and other

0

-5.46

0

0

Adj. profit

-4.03

-13.21

-18.34

-21.59

Exceptional items

4.87

5.32

7.04

0

Net profit

0.83

-7.89

-11.3

-21.59

yoy growth (%)

-110.58

-30.17

-47.64

66.44

NPM

0.89

-16.14

-7.76

-8.27

