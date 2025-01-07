Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
93.44
48.88
145.6
260.87
yoy growth (%)
91.15
-66.42
-44.18
-11.28
Raw materials
-59.29
-28.47
-93.4
-166.71
As % of sales
63.45
58.24
64.15
63.9
Employee costs
-9.56
-8.51
-24.87
-35.32
As % of sales
10.23
17.42
17.08
13.54
Other costs
-15.55
-11.02
-37.39
-63.79
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.64
22.55
25.68
24.45
Operating profit
9.02
0.86
-10.07
-4.96
OPM
9.66
1.77
-6.92
-1.9
Depreciation
-2.87
-3.07
-3.89
-5.54
Interest expense
-3.87
-5.75
-8.8
-13.81
Other income
0.84
5.42
4.43
2.73
Profit before tax
3.12
-2.54
-18.34
-21.59
Taxes
-7.16
-5.19
0
0
Tax rate
-229
204.31
0
0
Minorities and other
0
-5.46
0
0
Adj. profit
-4.03
-13.21
-18.34
-21.59
Exceptional items
4.87
5.32
7.04
0
Net profit
0.83
-7.89
-11.3
-21.59
yoy growth (%)
-110.58
-30.17
-47.64
66.44
NPM
0.89
-16.14
-7.76
-8.27
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.