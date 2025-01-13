iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Super Spinning Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

14.13
(-1.46%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:15:24 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Super Spinning Mills Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.5

5.5

5.5

5.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

66.09

84.24

103.81

98.14

Net Worth

71.59

89.74

109.31

103.64

Minority Interest

Debt

27.68

43.68

37.16

33

Deferred Tax Liability Net

14.06

8.12

8.04

0

Total Liabilities

113.33

141.54

154.51

136.64

Fixed Assets

88.21

103.5

106.9

112.55

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

4.04

13.27

13.27

Deferred Tax Asset Net

20.18

20.31

21.16

0

Networking Capital

-3.68

10.7

9.51

10.79

Inventories

0

11.15

17.08

10.15

Inventory Days

66.71

75.78

Sundry Debtors

2.15

7.12

1.91

1.15

Debtor Days

7.46

8.58

Other Current Assets

8.44

21.56

21.65

45.08

Sundry Creditors

-0.81

-13.56

-17.04

-15.92

Creditor Days

66.55

118.86

Other Current Liabilities

-13.46

-15.57

-14.09

-29.67

Cash

8.62

2.98

3.67

0.03

Total Assets

113.33

141.53

154.51

136.64

Super Spinning : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Super Spinning Mills Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.