Super Spinning Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.5
5.5
5.5
5.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
66.09
84.24
103.81
98.14
Net Worth
71.59
89.74
109.31
103.64
Minority Interest
Debt
27.68
43.68
37.16
33
Deferred Tax Liability Net
14.06
8.12
8.04
0
Total Liabilities
113.33
141.54
154.51
136.64
Fixed Assets
88.21
103.5
106.9
112.55
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
4.04
13.27
13.27
Deferred Tax Asset Net
20.18
20.31
21.16
0
Networking Capital
-3.68
10.7
9.51
10.79
Inventories
0
11.15
17.08
10.15
Inventory Days
66.71
75.78
Sundry Debtors
2.15
7.12
1.91
1.15
Debtor Days
7.46
8.58
Other Current Assets
8.44
21.56
21.65
45.08
Sundry Creditors
-0.81
-13.56
-17.04
-15.92
Creditor Days
66.55
118.86
Other Current Liabilities
-13.46
-15.57
-14.09
-29.67
Cash
8.62
2.98
3.67
0.03
Total Assets
113.33
141.53
154.51
136.64
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.