Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-21.45
-15.64
19.16
13.19
Op profit growth
-62.27
-67.87
-4.12
-260.79
EBIT growth
-140.41
-77.22
-9.35
-194.76
Net profit growth
-58.68
-814.51
-69.95
-114.02
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
1.37
2.86
7.52
9.35
EBIT margin
-0.72
1.41
5.22
6.86
Net profit margin
-1.56
-2.97
0.35
1.39
RoCE
-1.37
3.03
12.62
13.89
RoNW
-2.57
-5.2
0.65
2.32
RoA
-0.74
-1.6
0.21
0.7
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0.34
1.12
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-2.84
-4.64
-2.77
-2.32
Book value per share
9.19
10.19
12.97
12.63
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
16.44
4.39
P/CEPS
-2.28
-1.24
-2.01
-2.11
P/B
0.7
0.56
0.43
0.38
EV/EBIDTA
19.2
8.38
3.74
3.17
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-12.05
-32.08
-40.38
-14.81
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
35.96
35.76
31.83
34.84
Inventory days
42.32
42.97
39.55
36.49
Creditor days
-52.22
-41.52
-36.31
-38.59
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.11
-0.27
-1.15
-1.31
Net debt / equity
2.19
2.2
1.91
1.86
Net debt / op. profit
23.01
9.69
3.43
3.13
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-56.39
-59.88
-60.05
-56.98
Employee costs
-13.83
-12.12
-10.02
-9.85
Other costs
-28.39
-25.12
-22.4
-23.79
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.