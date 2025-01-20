iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Super Spinning Mills Ltd Key Ratios

15.15
(4.99%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:47:22 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Super Spinning Mills Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-21.45

-15.64

19.16

13.19

Op profit growth

-62.27

-67.87

-4.12

-260.79

EBIT growth

-140.41

-77.22

-9.35

-194.76

Net profit growth

-58.68

-814.51

-69.95

-114.02

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

1.37

2.86

7.52

9.35

EBIT margin

-0.72

1.41

5.22

6.86

Net profit margin

-1.56

-2.97

0.35

1.39

RoCE

-1.37

3.03

12.62

13.89

RoNW

-2.57

-5.2

0.65

2.32

RoA

-0.74

-1.6

0.21

0.7

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0.34

1.12

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-2.84

-4.64

-2.77

-2.32

Book value per share

9.19

10.19

12.97

12.63

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

16.44

4.39

P/CEPS

-2.28

-1.24

-2.01

-2.11

P/B

0.7

0.56

0.43

0.38

EV/EBIDTA

19.2

8.38

3.74

3.17

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-12.05

-32.08

-40.38

-14.81

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

35.96

35.76

31.83

34.84

Inventory days

42.32

42.97

39.55

36.49

Creditor days

-52.22

-41.52

-36.31

-38.59

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.11

-0.27

-1.15

-1.31

Net debt / equity

2.19

2.2

1.91

1.86

Net debt / op. profit

23.01

9.69

3.43

3.13

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-56.39

-59.88

-60.05

-56.98

Employee costs

-13.83

-12.12

-10.02

-9.85

Other costs

-28.39

-25.12

-22.4

-23.79

Super Spinning : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Super Spinning Mills Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.