Super Spinning Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.12
-2.54
-18.34
-21.59
Depreciation
-2.87
-3.07
-3.89
-5.54
Tax paid
-7.16
-5.19
0
0
Working capital
4.39
29.45
-16.79
-40.8
Other operating items
Operating
-2.52
18.62
-39.02
-67.93
Capital expenditure
-2.79
-140.19
145.23
-4.89
Free cash flow
-5.32
-121.56
106.2
-72.82
Equity raised
201.11
213.8
248.42
311.68
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
13.82
6.11
-27.63
-14.01
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
209.61
98.35
326.99
224.84
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.