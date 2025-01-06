iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Super Spinning Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

14.44
(-1.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Super Spinning Mills Ltd

Super Spinning FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.12

-2.54

-18.34

-21.59

Depreciation

-2.87

-3.07

-3.89

-5.54

Tax paid

-7.16

-5.19

0

0

Working capital

4.39

29.45

-16.79

-40.8

Other operating items

Operating

-2.52

18.62

-39.02

-67.93

Capital expenditure

-2.79

-140.19

145.23

-4.89

Free cash flow

-5.32

-121.56

106.2

-72.82

Equity raised

201.11

213.8

248.42

311.68

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

13.82

6.11

-27.63

-14.01

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

209.61

98.35

326.99

224.84

Super Spinning : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Super Spinning Mills Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.