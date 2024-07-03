Super Spinning Mills Ltd Summary

Super Spinning Mills Ltd (SSML) was incorporated in 1962 and commercial production of cotton yarn commenced in Apr.64, with an initial installed capacity of 12,000 spindles. The installed capacity was increased to 50,548 spindles by 1981. SSML set up its second unit at Kotnur, Andhra Pradesh, with an initial capacity of 28,800 spindles. The company expanded its installed capacity at the second unit to 51480 spindles in 1991. In 1992, it set up its 100% EOU at Gudalur (Tamilnadu) with an installed capacity of 10,080 spindles. The companys expansion programme was financed by financial institutions. It offered rights at a premium of Rs 10 per share to augment long-term resources for meeting the additional long-term capital requirements.The Company is engaged in the manufacture and selling of cotton, cotton yarn and allied products. To make the management effective and utilization of resources the two subsidiaries companies M/s Standard General Finance Ltd and M/s SGF Investment company Ltd were merged with Super Spinning Mills Ltd. In January,2002 the Garments Division has started, SARA Apparels and Fashions a new division to produce Polo T Shirts. Foreseeing the future prognosis the company is planning to set up one more Garment unit in Thekkalur Village in Coimbatore District.The Company installed a Wind Mill of 1250 KW capacity in Tamil Nadu during 2004. The Garment manufacturing unit was expanded resulting an increase from 700 to 2000 pieces per day in February, 2004. New manufacturing units at Thekkalur, Vanjipalayam and Netaji Apparel Park at New Tirupur were established during 2005. The Company commenced the production at new Hindupur Plant, in Andhra Pradesh with a capacity of 30,576 spindles. It acquired a mill having a capacity of 11,424 spindles at Udumalpet, Tamil Nadu, resulting the overall installed capacity of the Company was increased over 1,77,080 spindles upon the expansion in 2007.