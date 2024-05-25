To the members of Super Spinning Mills Limited Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

1. We have audited the Financial Statements of Super Spinning Mills Limited (‘the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the statement of changes in equity, the Cash flow statement, and notes to the financial statements for the year then ended, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Financial Statements").

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, its loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity, and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key audit matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the financial year ended 31 March 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying financial statements.

Key Audit Matters How the key audit matter was addressed in our audit 4.1 Impact on Going Concern Assumption as a result of discontinuation of Textile Activity and evaluation of impairment on the textile activity assets The Textile segment has incurred losses for various years and had been functioning below rated capacities and with varying revenue year to year. The Company has discontinued the textile segment activity during the year under report. The Company has also re-classified the Property, Plant and Equipment specifically related to textile segment activity as Investment Property during the year under report. We have evaluated the managements assessment of the Companys ability to continue as a Going Concern, which included Financial, Operational and other events/conditions. Our Evaluation of the assessment of Going Concern assumption included the following: • Evaluation of the process, the management followed to make its assessment Considering the fact that the assets and liabilities of such discontinued activity (textile segment) have significant impact on the overall assets of the entire company and therefore affect the going concern principles. Considering the existence of doubt related to the conditions which cast significant doubt on going concern assumption and further the consequential assessment of impairment of such assets related to the discontinued activity as a cash generating unit, this has been considered as a key audit matter. • Assumptions on which the assessment is based and managements plans for future action and alternate business plans available to the management • Feasibility of managements plans in the circumstances. • Medium and long-term financing ability of the Company and management/groups ability to fund and meet the companys obligations under support arrangement. • Past practices followed, strategies and alternate usage of assets of the company by the management, and Cash flow forecasts prepared by the management. • Inquiries with the management of events or conditions beyond managements assessment • Reviewed subsequent events and facts that become known to us occurring between the date of the financial statements and the date of auditors report. Based on the above assessment we have obtained sufficient appropriate audit evidence about the appropriateness of the managements use of Going Concern assumption and concluded that there is no material uncertainty about the Companys ability to continue as Going concern. Further we have also evaluated the managements estimate of the recoverable amount of the assets of the textile activity and the managements conclusion and impairment provision arrived thereon. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. Our Opinion is not modified in respect of this matter. Key Audit Matters How the key audit matter was addressed in our audit 4.2 Disputed tax & other liabilities (Refer Note No:3(q) & 36 (a)(I),(II) and (III) to the Financial Statements) The Company is required to discharge direct and indirect tax obligations under various legislations, as may be applicable. In assessing the exposure of the Company for the tax litigations, we have performed the following procedures: The tax authorities have raised certain tax demands on the Company in respect of the past periods. The Company has disputed such demands and has appealed/ contested against them at appropriate forums. As at March 31, 2024 the Company has an amount of Rs. 666.60 Lakhs (Previous Year- Rs. 666.60 Lakhs) determined pertaining to various pending tax litigations. • Obtained an understanding of the process laid down by the management for performing their assessment taking into consideration past legal precedents, changes in laws and regulations etc. • Assessed the processes and entity level controls established by the Company to ensure completeness of information with respect to tax litigations. Ind AS 37 requires the Company to perform an assessment of the probability of economic outflow on account of such disputed tax matters and determine whether any particular obligation needs to be recorded as a provision in the books of account or to be disclosed as a contingent liability. Considering the significant degree of judgement applied by the management in making such assessments and the resultant impact on the financial statements, we have considered it to be a key audit matter. • Obtained suitable representations from the management with respect to tax litigations and the forum where they are pending including the issues under litigation. • The grounds of dispute taken by Management were considered to enable us to take a judgement. These matters continue to remain in the same status as in the previous year. Our Opinion is not modified in respect of this matter. 4.3 Fair value measurement of Investment in Equity Shares of Andhra Pradesh Gas Power Corporation Limited (Refer Note 6 to the Financial Statements) As at 31 March 2024, the cost of investment in 9,38,000 Equity Shares of Andhra Pradesh Gas Power Corporation Limited amounted to Rs. 1326.05 lakhs (Prev Year - Rs. 1326.05 Lakhs). The investment was remeasured at its fair value, which stood at Rs.Nil as at 31 March 2024 (Rs.403.59 Lakhs as at 31 March 2023) We performed the following principal audit procedures in relation to the managements estimation of the fair value of the investments: a) Evaluated the design and implementation and tested the operating effectiveness of the controls (including techniques) relating to managements assessment of fair value amount of investment. The fair value of the investment in such investment are assessed based on assumptions that require the management to exercise their judgement. As a result the company recorded a total fair value adjustment for the year ended 31 March 2024 amounting to Rs. 403.59 Lakhs (for the year ended 31 March 2023 Rs.923.46 Lakhs). We focussed on this area due to significant carrying amount of the investment and the significant management judgement and estimates involved in measuring the fair value. b) Evaluated the Disclosures made in the financial statements and the related compliance with the requirements of the applicable accounting standards. Our Opinion is not modified in respect of this matter. 4.4 Provision for Electricity Claims (Refer Note 22 & Note 36(a)(IV) to the Financial Statements) The Company is a shareholder of Andhra Pradesh Gas Power Corporation Limited (APGCL) and has been consuming power from the corporation in the past. The Company is also a power consumer with Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (SPDCL). There are several power disputes between APGCL, SPDCL and the Company (both in the capacity as shareholder of APGCL and as a power consumer of SPDCL) relating to past several years pending in different forums. The issues under dispute range from tariff rates, levy of wheeling charges, monthly rent consumption, peak hour energy allocation, surplus allocation charges, amongst others. Both APGCL and the Company have filed court cases against SPDCL and the issues are pending in various forums. The Company has obtained information that APGCL has suspended its operations as on date. Meanwhile an amount of Rs. 6957.64 Lakhs (Current Consumption Charges Rs.3,574.25 Lakhs and Surcharge Rs.3,383.39 Lakhs) appears as arrear outstanding in the electricity bills of SPDCL during the year. Despite the managements best effort to obtain the details and basis of charge of such unilateral claim made by SPDCL, the company has not been able to obtain any information from SPDCL and APGCL. The management has made an overall assessment of all such claims. The management has also considered the fact that some of the claims by SPDCL have been settled by the Company to APGCL and may not fall back on the Company. The management has also reviewed the status of the various disputes pending in different forums. The management has also taken note of APGCLs ability to timely defend legal cases considering that the corporation has suspended operations. Considering all the above factors, the management has estimated on the basis of available data an amount of Rs.1,055.32 Lakhs as Electricity Payables and such amount has been provided in the books of account as at 31 March, 2024. The balance of the disputed claim is disclosed as contingent liability in Note 36 (a) (iv) of the financial statements. Considering the significant degree of judgement applied by the management in making such assessments and the resultant impact on the financial statements, we have considered it to be a key audit matter. We have evaluated the following principal audit procedures in relation to the managements estimation of the amount payable in this regard. Our Evaluation of the provision for electricity claims included the following: • Obtained an understanding of the filed court cases and the issues pending in various forums. • Assessed the controls established by the Company to ensure completeness of information with respect to litigations. • Obtained suitable representations from the management with respect to litigations and the forum where they are pending including the issues under litigation. • The grounds of dispute taken by Management were considered to enable us to take a judgement. • The Companys representation that APGCL was permitted to generate power and sell independently without depending on SPDCL and further that the claims from SPDCL is for the same supply of power from APGCL for which due charges have been paid. • Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. Our Opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

5. The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information in the Companys Annual Report, but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

6. The Other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report. Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

7. In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

8. When we read the annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for the Financial Statements

9. The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended.

10. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

11. In preparing the Financial Statements, the management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management and the board of directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

12. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the audit of the financial statements

13. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

14. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management and the board of directors.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management and the board of directors use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of financial statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

15. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

16. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

17. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

18. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the order, to the extent applicable.

19. (A) As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company, in electronic mode on servers physically located in India, so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 19 B (f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014. Management has represented to us that the process of taking daily backups is in place, however, we are unable to comment on the same due to absence of backup logs. Refer Note 46 (ii) to the Financial Statements.

(c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. (e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act; (f) The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 19(A)(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 19(B)(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B" (B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: a) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March 2024 on its financial position in its financial statements, wherever applicable – Refer Note No:36 to the Financial Statements. b) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. c) On the basis of the declarations made to us by the management, which is relied upon by us, we report that there has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company d) (i) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note No: 46(xii)(A) to the Financial Statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. (ii) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note No: 46(xii)(B), to the Financial Statements to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other person(s) or entity(ies) identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Parties or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. (iii) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) , as provided under (i) and (ii) above, contain any material mis-statement. e) The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year. Hence reporting in respect of compliance with section 123 of the Companies Act, is not applicable. f) As stated in Note 44 of the Financial Statements and based on our examination which included test checks, except for instances mentioned below, the Company, in respect of financial year commencing on 01 April 2023, has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of accounts, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software. Further, during the course of our audit, we have not come across any instance where the audit trail (edit log) facility has been tampered with, other than the consequential impact of the exception given below:

Nature of exception noted: Details of Exception: 1. Instances of accounting software(s) for maintaining books of account which did not have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. The software/application used for maintaining Payroll and Property, Plant and Equipment & Intangible Assets does not have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility both at the application level and database level. 2. Instances of accounting software(s) for maintaining books of account for which the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. We are not able to verify the effective date from which the audit trail (edit log) facility for the accounting software "Tally" (used for maintenance of the accounting records by the Company) was operated. Further the audit trail feature was not enabled at the database level throughout the year to log any direct data changes, for the accounting software "Tally" used for maintenance of the accounting records by the Company.

(C) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid/provided by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid/provided to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under section 197(16) of the Act, which are required to be commented upon by us.

For CSK Prabhu & Co.

Chartered Accountants Firms registration number: 002485S

Mahesh Prabhu

Coimbatore Partner 25-05-2024

Membership number: 214194

UDIN: 24214194BKBGAA7927

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report

With reference to the Annexure - A referred to in Paragraph 18 under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024, we report that: (i) (a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and Investment properties. Refer Note 4 (e) to the Financial Statements.

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets, wherever applicable. Refer Note 4 (e) to the Financial Statements.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Plant Property and Equipment by which they are verified once in three years. In accordance with this programme, certain Plant Property and Equipment were verified during the year and we are informed that no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, this frequency and periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its assets. Refer Note 4 (e) to the Financial Statements.

(c) On the basis of our examination of the records of the Company and such documents provided to us, the title deeds of all the immovable properties, disclosed in the Financial Statements, are held in the name of the company. Refer Note 4 (a) to the Financial Statements.

(d) On the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment or intangible assets or both during the year. Refer Note 4 (b) and 4 (c) to the Financial Statements.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings that have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act,1988 and rules made there under. Refer Note 46 (iii) to the Financial Statements.

(ii) (a) According to information and explanations given to us by the management, physical verification of Inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management during the Year. We are informed that no material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification. Refer Note 10 to the Financial Statements.

(b) The company has been sanctioned working capital term loan in excess of five Crore rupees, in aggregate from banks or financial institutions on the basis of the security of current Assets of the company. Based on our examination of the records of the Company provided by the management, the applicable quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company. Refer Note 46 (iv) to the Notes to Financial Statements. (iii) In respect of Parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act), the company has not provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee or provided security to companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnership or other parties.

Therefore, further reporting under sub-clause a), b), c), d), e), and f) of clause (iii) of para 3 of the order does not arise.

(iv) On the basis of examination of records of the company and in our opinion, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security, provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with, wherever applicable.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any deposit within the meaning of section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules framed there under. Therefore further reporting under sub-clause (v) of para 3 of the order is not applicable.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the company, pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under Section 148 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 as amended and are of the opinion that prima-facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determining whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employee State Insurance, income-tax, sales tax, value added tax, duty of customs, excise, service tax, goods and service tax, cess and other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities during the year.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed material amounts payable in respect of provident fund, esi, income tax, sales tax, value added tax, duty of customs, excise service tax, goods and service tax, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no material dues of income tax/sales tax/ service tax/GST/duty of customs/duty of excise/value added tax/cess and other statutory dues, which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute. However, according to information and explanations given to us, the following dues of income tax, sales tax, duty of excise, service tax, GST and value added tax have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes:

Name of the statute Nature of dues (excluding interest and penalty, wherever applicable and not determined) Amount (Rs in Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Remarks APGST Act, 1957 Sales Tax 162.96# 2010-2011 STAT, Visakhapatnam Disallowance of Stock Transfer to branch and tax due on other pending declaration forms APGST Act, 1957 Sales Tax 432.00# 2011-2012 STAT, Visakhapatnam Disallowance of Stock Transfer to branch and tax due on other pending declaration forms Central Excise Act,1944 Excise Duty 60.30# 2006-2007 Commissioner of Central Excise and Customs (Appeals), Guntur Rejection of Refund of Export Rebate claim which was received earlier. Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax deducted at Source 15.07 Various Financial Years TDS – TRACES Disputed TDS Demands for which rectification returns are to be filed.

# Interest and Penalties wherever applicable and not determined.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, we report that there are no transactions that are previously not recorded in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Accordingly, clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of declarations, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained, wherever applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and the procedures performed by us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has used funds raised on short term basis aggregating to Rs.612.83 Lakhs for Long term purposes.

(e) On an overall examination of the Financial Statements of the Company, in our opinion, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures during the year. Further the company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence, clause (3)(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer/further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) During the year and up to the date of this report, no report under section 143 (12) of the Act has been filed by secretarial, cost auditor or by us in Form ADT – 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) According to information and explanations given to us and as represented to us by the management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year which are to be considered while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, Clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. (Refer Note 47 to the Financial Statements) (xiv)(a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered all the internal audit reports issued to the Company for the period under audit. (xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable. (xvi)(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. (b) According to information and explanations given to us, we report that the company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c)According to information and explanations given to us, we report that the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d)According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CICs.

(xvii)The Company has incurred Cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit. The Company has also incurred Cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii)There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable.

(xix)According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios; composition, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities; other information accompanying the Financial Statements; our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. (xx) (a) On the basis of information and explanations given to us by the Company, we report that in respect of other than ongoing projects, the company has no unspent amounts to be transferred to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act.

(b) On the basis of information and explanations given to us by the Company, we report that the company has no amounts remaining unspent under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing project, requiring to be transferred to special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the Act.

(xxi)According to information and explanations given to us, the company does not have any Subsidiary/Associate/ Joint Venture as at the balance sheet date and therefore is not required to prepare and present consolidated Financial Statements pursuant to the provisions of any statute. Accordingly reporting under para 3 (xxi) of the order is not applicable.

For CSK Prabhu & Co.

Chartered Accountants Firms registration number: 002485S

Mahesh Prabhu

Partner Coimbatore Membership number: 214194 25-05-2024 UDIN: 24214194BKBGAA7927

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

(Referred to in Paragraph 19 (A) (g) under "Report on Other Legal and regulatory Requirements" section of our Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024)

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to the financial statements of Super Spinning Mills Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to the financial statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and board of directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting with reference to the financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to the financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to the financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to the financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to the financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to the financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to the financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to the financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to the financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to the financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to the financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to the financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For CSK Prabhu & Co.

Chartered Accountants Firms registration number: 002485S

Mahesh Prabhu

Coimbatore Partner 25-05-2024

Membership number: 214194

UDIN: 24214194BKBGAA7927