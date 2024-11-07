Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 25 Oct 2024

SUPER SPINNING MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We herewith inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday the 07th November 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 The Board of Directors approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of meeting of Board of Directors of the Company pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

SUPER SPINNING MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting The standalone unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report pursuant to Reg 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Jun 2024 1 Jun 2024

1. Appointment of Smt. Manoharan Malavika Thothala (DIN: 10584655) as Additional Director in the capacity of Non Executive Independent Director of the Company, not liable to retire by rotation, for a term of five (5) consecutive years, with effect from June 01, 2024. 2 .Convening of the 62nd Annual General Meeting of the Company on Saturday, the 10th August, 2024 at 3:30 PM (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM).

Board Meeting 25 May 2024 17 May 2024

SUPER SPINNING MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday the 25th May 2024 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/year ended 31st March 2024 along with Auditors Report and to transact other businesses with the permission of the Board. This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., Saturday, 25th May 2024, inter-alia has approved and taken on record the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter I financial year ended 31st March 2024 alongwith the Audit report and also discussed other business matters. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 22 Jan 2024