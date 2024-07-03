iifl-logo-icon 1
Inox Green Energy Services Ltd Share Price

169.5
(-1.84%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:24:59 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open172.67
  • Day's High172.67
  • 52 Wk High224.65
  • Prev. Close172.67
  • Day's Low169.5
  • 52 Wk Low 108.45
  • Turnover (lac)146.25
  • P/E154.2
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value50.5
  • EPS1.12
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6,220.93
  • Div. Yield0
Inox Green Energy Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

172.67

Prev. Close

172.67

Turnover(Lac.)

146.25

Day's High

172.67

Day's Low

169.5

52 Week's High

224.65

52 Week's Low

108.45

Book Value

50.5

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6,220.93

P/E

154.2

EPS

1.12

Divi. Yield

0

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd Corporate Action

26 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

13 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:46 AM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.35%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.35%

Non-Promoter- 12.81%

Institutions: 12.81%

Non-Institutions: 30.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

493.61

291.94

235.02

161.52

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

906.72

888.42

672.15

-54.14

Net Worth

1,400.33

1,180.36

907.17

107.38

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

224.26

250.3

172.17

172.25

165.32

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

224.26

250.3

172.17

172.25

165.32

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

36.93

43.31

18.07

14.04

7.09

View Annually Results

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Inox Green Energy Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

MANOJ SHAMBHU DIXIT

Whole-time Director

Mukesh Manglik

Independent Director

S P Jain

Independent Director

Bindu Saxena

Non Executive Director

SHAILENDRA TANDON

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rashmi Gupta

Additional Director

Brij Mohan Bansal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Inox Green Energy Services Ltd

Summary

Inox Green Energy Services Limited (IGESL) was originally incorporated as a Public Company Limited by Shares under the name, Inox Wind Infrastructure Services Limited at Vadodara, Gujarat dated May 11, 2012, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The Company commenced operations dated June 14, 2012 and name of the Company was changed to Inox Green Energy Services Limited, pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC on October 27, 2021.The Company is engaged in the business of providing Operations and Maintenance (O&M) services of WTGs and Common Infrastructure Facilities. The Company is a subsidiary of Inox Wind Limited which is a subsidiary of Inox Wind Energy Limited and its ultimate holding company is Inox Leasing and Finance Limited.In 2013, the Company acquired 100% shareholding of Marut-Shakti Energy India Limited (MSEIL).In 2015, it acquired 100% shareholding of Satviki Energy Private Limited (SEPL) and Sarayu Wind Power (Tallimadugula) Private Limited (SWPTPL).In 2016, it acquired 100% shareholding of Vinirrmaa Energy Generation Private Limited (VEGPL), Sarayu Wind Power (Kondapuram) Private Limited (SWPKPL) and RBRK Investments Limited (RBRK).In 2020, it divested 100% shareholding in Sri Pavan Energy Private Limited, pursuant to a Shareholders Agreement signed with KPR Infra & Projects Limited.In 2021, it divested 100% shareholding in Resco Global Wind Services Private Limited, pursuant to a share purchase agre
Company FAQs

What is the Inox Green Energy Services Ltd share price today?

The Inox Green Energy Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹169.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Inox Green Energy Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Inox Green Energy Services Ltd is ₹6220.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Inox Green Energy Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Inox Green Energy Services Ltd is 154.2 and 3.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Inox Green Energy Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Inox Green Energy Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Inox Green Energy Services Ltd is ₹108.45 and ₹224.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Inox Green Energy Services Ltd?

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 42.96%, 1 Year at 28.24%, 6 Month at -0.80%, 3 Month at -14.15% and 1 Month at -0.62%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Inox Green Energy Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Inox Green Energy Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.35 %
Institutions - 12.82 %
Public - 30.83 %

