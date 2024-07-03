Summary

Inox Green Energy Services Limited (IGESL) was originally incorporated as a Public Company Limited by Shares under the name, Inox Wind Infrastructure Services Limited at Vadodara, Gujarat dated May 11, 2012, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The Company commenced operations dated June 14, 2012 and name of the Company was changed to Inox Green Energy Services Limited, pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC on October 27, 2021.The Company is engaged in the business of providing Operations and Maintenance (O&M) services of WTGs and Common Infrastructure Facilities. The Company is a subsidiary of Inox Wind Limited which is a subsidiary of Inox Wind Energy Limited and its ultimate holding company is Inox Leasing and Finance Limited.In 2013, the Company acquired 100% shareholding of Marut-Shakti Energy India Limited (MSEIL).In 2015, it acquired 100% shareholding of Satviki Energy Private Limited (SEPL) and Sarayu Wind Power (Tallimadugula) Private Limited (SWPTPL).In 2016, it acquired 100% shareholding of Vinirrmaa Energy Generation Private Limited (VEGPL), Sarayu Wind Power (Kondapuram) Private Limited (SWPKPL) and RBRK Investments Limited (RBRK).In 2020, it divested 100% shareholding in Sri Pavan Energy Private Limited, pursuant to a Shareholders Agreement signed with KPR Infra & Projects Limited.In 2021, it divested 100% shareholding in Resco Global Wind Services Private Limited, pursuant to a share purchase agre

Read More