Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹172.67
Prev. Close₹172.67
Turnover(Lac.)₹146.25
Day's High₹172.67
Day's Low₹169.5
52 Week's High₹224.65
52 Week's Low₹108.45
Book Value₹50.5
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6,220.93
P/E154.2
EPS1.12
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
493.61
291.94
235.02
161.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
906.72
888.42
672.15
-54.14
Net Worth
1,400.33
1,180.36
907.17
107.38
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
224.26
250.3
172.17
172.25
165.32
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
224.26
250.3
172.17
172.25
165.32
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
36.93
43.31
18.07
14.04
7.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
MANOJ SHAMBHU DIXIT
Whole-time Director
Mukesh Manglik
Independent Director
S P Jain
Independent Director
Bindu Saxena
Non Executive Director
SHAILENDRA TANDON
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rashmi Gupta
Additional Director
Brij Mohan Bansal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Inox Green Energy Services Ltd
Summary
Inox Green Energy Services Limited (IGESL) was originally incorporated as a Public Company Limited by Shares under the name, Inox Wind Infrastructure Services Limited at Vadodara, Gujarat dated May 11, 2012, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The Company commenced operations dated June 14, 2012 and name of the Company was changed to Inox Green Energy Services Limited, pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC on October 27, 2021.The Company is engaged in the business of providing Operations and Maintenance (O&M) services of WTGs and Common Infrastructure Facilities. The Company is a subsidiary of Inox Wind Limited which is a subsidiary of Inox Wind Energy Limited and its ultimate holding company is Inox Leasing and Finance Limited.In 2013, the Company acquired 100% shareholding of Marut-Shakti Energy India Limited (MSEIL).In 2015, it acquired 100% shareholding of Satviki Energy Private Limited (SEPL) and Sarayu Wind Power (Tallimadugula) Private Limited (SWPTPL).In 2016, it acquired 100% shareholding of Vinirrmaa Energy Generation Private Limited (VEGPL), Sarayu Wind Power (Kondapuram) Private Limited (SWPKPL) and RBRK Investments Limited (RBRK).In 2020, it divested 100% shareholding in Sri Pavan Energy Private Limited, pursuant to a Shareholders Agreement signed with KPR Infra & Projects Limited.In 2021, it divested 100% shareholding in Resco Global Wind Services Private Limited, pursuant to a share purchase agre
Read More
The Inox Green Energy Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹169.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Inox Green Energy Services Ltd is ₹6220.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Inox Green Energy Services Ltd is 154.2 and 3.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Inox Green Energy Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Inox Green Energy Services Ltd is ₹108.45 and ₹224.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Inox Green Energy Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 42.96%, 1 Year at 28.24%, 6 Month at -0.80%, 3 Month at -14.15% and 1 Month at -0.62%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.