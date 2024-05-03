Independent Auditors Report

To

The Members of

Inox Green Energy Services Limited

(Formerly known as Inox Wind Infrastructure Services Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Inox Green Energy Services Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of matter

1. We draw attention to Note 40 of the standalone financial statement which describes that the balance confirmation letters as referred to in the Standard on Auditing (SA) 505 (Revised) External Confirmations, were sent to balances from banks, trade receivables/payables/advances to vendors and other parties (other than disputed parties) and certain partys balances are subject to confirmation/ reconciliation. Adjustments, if any will be accounted for on confirmation/reconciliation of the same, which in the opinion of the management will not have a material impact.

2. We draw attention to Note 50 of the Standalone financial statement of the company which describes that operation & maintenance services against certain contracts do not require any material adjustment on account of machine availability, if any.

3. We draw attention to Note 51 to Standalone financial statement regarding the Company incorporated 6 wholly- owned subsidiaries (hereafter referred to as SPVs), through a request for selection (Rfs) process under the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to set up wind farm projects. The company invested funds in the SPVs through Inter-Corporate deposits for project execution, amounting to Rs.1,003.57 Lakh, and also provided bank guarantees of Rs.5,578.20 Lakh.

The management believes that once the projects are commissioned and subject to pending regulatory matters and operational performance improvement, the company will be able to recover the funds from the SPVs and release the bank guarantees. However, as at March 31, 2024, the SPVs project completion date had expired and applications for extensions are pending with regulators. In the annual general meeting held on September 29, 2023 & September 29, 2023 of the Company and holding company respectively approves that if the group is unable to recover the funds provided as Inter-Corporate deposits and Bank Guarantee from the SPVs, the holding company will bear the costs.

4. We draw attention to Note 52 to the Standalone financial statement regarding the company that During the year, Inox Wind Limited (the holding company) as decided vide Board of Directors resolution dated February 10, 2023 and as approved by shareholders in an annual general meeting held on September 29, 2023 being related party transactions, has borne the losses of investment in subsidiary amounting to Rs.2,591.40 Lakh.

5. We draw attention to Note 54 of the Standalone financial statement regarding pending litigation matters with Court/ Appellate Authorities. Due to the significance of the balance to the financial statements as a whole and the involvement of estimates and judgement in the assessment which is being technical in nature, the management is of the opinion that the company will succeed in the appeal and there will not be any material impact on the statements on account of probable liability vis-a-vis the provisions already created in the books.

6. We draw attention to Note 55 of the Standalone financials Statement which states that the Company has the policy to recognize revenue from operations & maintenance (O&M) over the period of the contract on a straight-line basis. Certain O&M services are to be billed by amounting to Rs.12,379.38 Lakh for which services have been rendered. On the basis of the contractual tenability, and progress of negotiations/ discussions/arbitration/litigations, the companys management expects no material adjustments in the standalone financial statements on account of any contractual obligation and taxes & interest thereon, if any.

7. We draw attention to Note 62 of the Standalone financial statement of the company, which states that the company has a system of maintenance of information and documents as required by the Goods and Services Act ("GST Act") and "chapter-xvii" of the Income Tax Act, 1961. Due to the pending filling of certain GST/TDS/TCS returns, the necessary reconciliation related to statutory balances is pending to determine whether all transactions have been duly recorded/ reported with the statutory authorities. Adjustments, if any, arising while filing the GST/TDS Return shall be accounted for as and when the return is filed for the current financial year. However, the management is of the opinion that the aforesaid return filing will not have any material impact on the financial statements.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matters.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of the most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

The Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Litigation Matters The Company has certain significant pending legal proceedings with Judicial/Quasi-Judicial for various complex matters with contractor/ transporter, customer and other parties, continuing from earlier years. • Assessed the managements position through discussions with the in-house legal expert and external legal opinions obtained by the Company (where considered necessary) on both, the probability of success in the aforesaid cases, and the magnitude of any potential loss. Further, the company has material uncertain tax positions including matters under dispute which involve significant judgment to determine the possible outcome of these disputes. Refer to Note 42 of the Standalone Financial Statements. • Discussed with the management on the development of these litigations during the year ended March 31, 2024. Due to the complexity involved in these litigation matters, managements judgement regarding the recognition and measurement of provisions for these legal proceedings is inherently uncertain and might change over time as the outcomes of the legal cases are determined. Accordingly, it has been considered as a key audit matter. • Rolled out enquiries to the management of the Company and noted the responses received and assessed the same. • Assessed the objectivity, independence and competence of the Companys legal counsel (where applicable) involved in the process and legal experts engaged by the company, if any. • Reviewed the disclosures made by the Company in the standalone financial statements in this regard and emphasized the matter in para 2 of our report. Revenue Recognition In the Companys standalone financial statements revenues amounting to H20,199.51 Lakhs are reported. Revenues are mainly attributable to the operation and maintenance services in respect to wind turbine generators (WTGs). • As part of our audit, we evaluated the appropriateness and effectiveness of the adopted processes and controls of the relevant internal control system over revenue recognition throughout the financial year. The timing of revenue recognition from service contracts is recognized over the period of the contract, on a straight-line basis w.e.f. the signing of the contracts (recognition over time). • We have also assessed the accounting methodology and estimates of the management, especially in relation to the timing of revenue recognition. In this context, we have also reviewed customer contracts, verified the identification of performance obligations and concluded if these are satisfied over or at a point in time. Revenue recognition in accordance with Ind AS 115 is to be considered complex and relies on the estimates and assumptions of the management. Against this background, accounting for revenue was of particular significance in the context of our audit. • We have also taken the management-certified list of all customer contracts which are effective throughout the financial year along with the list of new contracts or modifications, and cancellations and also ensure the impact and disclosure in accordance with Ind AS 115. • We are able to satisfy ourselves that the established processes and internal controls are adequate and that the estimates and assumptions of the management are sufficiently documented and substantiated to ensure the appropriate accounting for revenue. • The Companys disclosures on the accounting for revenue in accordance with Ind AS 115 are contained in Note 3.3 and Note 26 in the section "Notes to the Standalone Financial Statements" and emphasized the matter in para 4 of our report.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information (herein referred to as "the Reports") but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that gives a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has an adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in the aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

3. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including the other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of the account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over the financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position other than those disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements (Refer to Note 42 of the Standalone Financial Statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity (ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) contain any material misstatement.

v. There is no dividend declared or paid during the year by the company.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instances mentioned below, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software:

(1) Based on the examination, the feature of the recording audit trail (Audit Log) Facility was not enabled at the transaction level and database layer to log any direct data changes for all the software other than accounting software used for maintaining the financial information.

(2) Based on the examination, in the absence of coverage of audit trail (edit log) with respect to database level in the independent auditors report in relation to controls at the service organization for payroll processing, which is operated by third-party software service provider, we are unable to comment whether the audit trail feature of the database level of the said software was enabled and operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

Further, for the periods where the audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the respective accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. Section 128(5) of the Act requires books of account to be preserved for a minimum period of 8 years and hence the Company would need to retain an audit trail for a minimum period of 8 years. This would be relevant from the 2 year i.e. FY 2024-2025.

For Dewan P. N. Chopra & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Regn. No. 000472N

Sandeep Dahiya

Partner

Membership No. 505371

UDIN: 24505371BKAPKI6113

Date: May 03, 2024

Place: Noida

Annexure-A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph - 1 under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our Report of even date.)

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the standalone financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given by the management and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of the audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that: -

(i) (a) (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and the situation of property, plant and equipment.

(B) The company has maintained proper records showing the full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment and right-of-use assets to cover all the assets once every three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed in such verification.

(c) Based on our examination of the registered sale deed/ transfer deed/conveyance deed provided to us, we report that the title in respect of all immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The company is not revaluing its property, plant and Equipment during the year; hence paragraph 3 (1) (d) is not applicable to the company.

(e) Based on the management representation, there are no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder, hence the paragraph 3 (1) (e) is not applicable on the company.

(ii)(a) On the basis of examination of the books of accounts and records, in our opinion, the management has physically verified the inventory at reasonable intervals, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management are appropriate and no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory have been found and properly dealt with in the books of account.

(b) On the basis of our examination of the books of accounts and records, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and the quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with Such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company except the period given below:

Name of Lender and Type of facilities Return period/type Value as per returns submitted with lenders Value as per books of accounts Reconciliation amount Reason of material discrepancies ICICI Bank/Yes Bank (Cash Credit/Working Capital Demand Loan) June, 23 (Debtors) 9,398.90 9,515.22 (116.32) Differences due to related party balances is not considered ICICI Bank/Yes Bank (Cash Credit/Working Capital Demand Loan) September, 23 (Debtors) 11,416.00 11,532.74 (116.74) Differences due to related party balances is not considered ICICI Bank/Yes Bank (Cash Credit/Working Capital Demand Loan) March, 24 (Debtors) 12,010.00 12,827.28 (817.28) Differences due to related party balances is not considered

(iii) On the basis of our examination of the books of accounts and records, during the year the company has made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(a) Based on the examination of the books of accounts and records of the company, during the year the company has provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity. The details of the same have been given below: -

Particulars Guarantees Security Loans Advances in the nature of loans Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year - Subsidiaries - - 970.67 - - Joint Ventures - - - - - Associates - - - - - Others - - 45,417.82 - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of the above cases: - - Subsidiaries 5,578.20 19,215.79 2,770.03 - - Joint Venture - - - - - Associates - - - - - Others - - 9,159.78 -

(b) Based on the examination of the books of accounts and records of the company, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

(c) Based on the examination of the books of accounts and records of the company, the Loans are repayable on demand and there is no stipulation of schedule of repayment of principal and repayment of interest accordingly, we are unable to specific comment on the regularity of repayment of principal and interest.

(d) Based on the information provided by the management, the loans are repayable on demand and, hence paragraph 3(iii)(d) is not applicable.

(e) Based on the information provided by the management, the loans are repayable on demand and, hence paragraph 3(iii)(e) is not applicable.

(f) Based on the examination of the books of accounts and records of the company, the company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. The details of the same are given below: -

Particulars All Parties Promoters Related parties Aggregate amount of loans/advances in nature of loans - Repayable on demand (A) 46,388.49 17,187.38 29,201.11 - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) - - - Total (A+B) 46,388.49 17,187.38 29,201.11 Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total loans 100%o 62.95% 37.05%

(iv) In our opinion, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Act have been complied with.

(v) The company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposited; hence paragraph 3(v) of the order is not applicable.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148 of the Act, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not, nor we are required, to carry out a detailed examination of such accounts and records.

(vii) (a) On the basis of our examination of the records of the company, amounts deducted/accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value- added tax, cess and any other statutory dues have not been regularly deposited during the year by the company with the appropriate authorities, and there have been delays in a large number of cases.

In our opinion, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, income tax, sales tax, value-added tax, duty of customs, service tax, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except as mentioned below in the table:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount (in Lakhs) Period to which the amount pertains* Due Date Date of Payment Remarks Building and Other Construction Workers Act, 1996 Labour Cess On Construction 256.83 Upto March 2023 Various date PT Act, 1987 Professional Tax Payable 28.37 Upto August 2023 Various date - - Labour Welfare Fund Act Labour Welfare Fund 0.87 Upto August 2023 Various date - - Provident Fund and Miscllenaeus Provision Act,1952 Provident Fund 2.31 Upto August 2023 Various date Employee State Insurance Act,1948 Employees State Insurance Corporation 0.21 Upto August 2023 Various Date Finance Act, 1994 Service tax 88.13 Upto March 2018 Various date - - Sales Tax and VAT laws Work Contract Tax 78.17 Upto March 2018 Various date - -

(b) On the basis of our examination of the books of accounts and records, the details of the dues referred to in subclause (a) above that have not been deposited on account of any dispute are as under: -

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount (In Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Andhra Pradesh Central Sales Tax, 1956 Demand on account of mismatch in Input Tax Credit 31.40 FY 2016-17 Appellate Authority, AP Andhra Pradesh Central Sales Tax, 1956 Demand on account of mismatch in Input Tax Credit 1.97 FY 2017-18 Appellate Authority, AP Andhra Pradesh Value Added Tax, 2005 Demand on account of mismatch in Input Tax Credit 121.61 FY 2016-17 Appellate Authority, AP Andhra Pradesh Value Added Tax, 2005 Penalty on Demand on account of mismatch in Input Tax Credit 30.40 FY 2016-17 Appellate Authority, AP Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Services Tax 246.85 FY 2016-17 Joint Commissioner, State GST, Mattancherry Income Tax Act, 1961 Penalty Order on account of concealment of income 9.19 AY 2017-18 CIT Appeals (Faceless) Labour Laws Demand for BOCW cess and others 239.99 - Respective Labour Office

(viii) On the basis of our examination of the books of accounts and records, there are no transactions which are not recorded in the books of account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961), hence clause 3 (viii) is not applicable to the company.

(ix) (a) On the basis of our examination of the books of accounts and records and in our opinion, there is no default in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on a short-term basis have, prima facie, been used for long-term purposes by the company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures except as mentioned in note 55(ix).

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has utilized the money raised by way of initial public offer for the purpose for which they were raised, though idle funds which were not utilized have been kept idle in the bank account (Refer to Note 56).

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) In our opinion, no fraud by the company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle-blower complaints received by the company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of audit procedures

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi company. Hence, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) Based on our examination of the records of the Company and in our opinion, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards read with Note 39 & 52 of the Standalone Financial Statements.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued during the year date and covering the period up to March 2024 under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the company.

(xvi) (a) Based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

(b) Based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not conducted any nonBanking financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration from the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) Based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is not a Core Investment company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India and accordingly there is no requirement to fulfil the criteria of a CIC.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is not more than one CIC as part of the group. However, one more group company meets the criteria for CIC company but the same is already registered as an "NBFC-Investment & Credit Company", accordingly not considered here for reporting the number of CICs in the group.

(xvii) Based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly, this clause is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, and other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of the balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in compliance with the second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

For Dewan P. N. Chopra & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Regn. No. 000472N

Sandeep Dahiya

Partner

Membership No. 505371

UDIN: 24505371BKAPKI6113

Date: May 03, 2024

Place: Noida

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Inox Green Energy Services Limited (Formerly Known as Inox Wind Infrastructure Services Limited)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013.

We have audited the internal financial controls over the financial reporting of Inox Green Energy Services Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Dewan P. N. Chopra & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Regn. No. 000472N

Sandeep Dahiya

Partner

Membership No. 505371

UDIN: 24505371BKAPKI6113

Date: May 03, 2024

Place: Noida.