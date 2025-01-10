Inox Green Energy Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
493.61
291.94
235.02
161.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
906.72
888.42
672.15
-54.14
Net Worth
1,400.33
1,180.36
907.17
107.38
Minority Interest
Debt
118.69
381.91
694.39
1,223.74
Deferred Tax Liability Net
211.96
534.92
158.96
173.65
Total Liabilities
1,730.98
2,097.19
1,760.52
1,504.77
Fixed Assets
744.22
797.16
852.9
809.89
Intangible Assets
Investments
16.7
130.17
163.56
163.19
Deferred Tax Asset Net
304.07
631.51
284.46
274.41
Networking Capital
651.44
493.21
390.66
230.08
Inventories
63
23.6
21.38
327.2
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
124.45
86.47
68.2
229.61
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
845.55
752.09
686.74
863.53
Sundry Creditors
-51.79
-62.02
-63.42
-481.99
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-329.77
-306.93
-322.24
-708.27
Cash
14.54
45.14
68.92
27.19
Total Assets
1,730.97
2,097.19
1,760.5
1,504.76
