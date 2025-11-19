iifl-logo

Inox Wind, KP Group Sign MoU to Jointly Develop 5 GW Wind and Solar Projects Across India

19 Nov 2025 , 10:00 AM

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd. announced a major operations and maintenance mandate tied to upcoming renewable energy projects from its parent, Inox Wind, and the KP Group.

The company said Inox Wind Ltd. and Inox Solar Ltd. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with KP Energy Ltd. and KPI Green Ltd. to jointly build 5 GW of renewable capacity, split equally between wind and solar. Inox Green will take charge of O&M services across all projects, covering both wind turbine generators and solar modules.

According to the announcement, Inox Wind and its subsidiaries will supply wind turbine generators, key equipment, and engineering support, including USS design, transformer specifications, and foundation design. The company will also handle pre-commissioning, commissioning, and long-term O&M for wind assets.

On the development side, KP Energy will manage land acquisition, connectivity, right-of-way permissions, and statutory approvals. It will also execute EPC work and oversee O&M for the project’s balance-of-plant infrastructure.

The share price of Inox Green Energy Services Ltd is trading with a 0.62% dip as of 9:56 PM on Wednesday. Inox Green Energy Services Ltd shares have gained 57% in the last year, 46% in the last six months, and dipped 9.67% in the last 5 days.

