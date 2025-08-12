iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Inox Green Energy zooms ~5% on signing pact for 182 MW project

12 Aug 2025 , 12:11 PM

Inox Green Energy shares jumped as much as 5% to ₹163 in intraday trade on the BSE. This development comes after the company inked an agreement with one of India’s largest conglomerates for comprehensive operations and maintenance (O&M). The contract includes 182 MW of operational wind projects under its renewable energy arm.

At around 11.51 AM, Inox Green Energy was trading 3.69% higher at ₹162, against the previous close of ₹156.24 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high of ₹164 on NSE.

The stated projects are situated across various parts in Western India. These projects are associated with Inox Green’s common infrastructure.

As part of the deal, the company will convert limited-scope to comprehensive O&M for 82 MW of wind projects including the renewal of comprehensive O&M for another 100 MW.

The contract will span across the remaining life of the project.

The company also informed that its board of directors meeting is scheduled to be held on August 14, 2025. The company plans to consider, approve, and record the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended June 2025 in its ensuing board meeting.

As per the company, this reflects the varying factors in the wind and O&M industry along with the reassurance of the trust placed by the customers on its renewed capabilities.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Inox Green Energy
  • Inox Green Energy Agreement
  • Inox Green Energy News
  • Inox Green Energy Patc
  • Inox Green Energy Share
  • Inox Green Energy Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Praj Industries Q1 Net Profit Dips 93.7% to ₹5.34 Crore; Shares Drop 6.94%

Praj Industries Q1 Net Profit Dips 93.7% to ₹5.34 Crore; Shares Drop 6.94%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Aug 2025|03:42 PM
DPIIT Signs MoUs with Hero MotoCorp and Zepto to Boost Early-Stage Startups

DPIIT Signs MoUs with Hero MotoCorp and Zepto to Boost Early-Stage Startups

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Aug 2025|03:24 PM
Tilaknagar Industries surges ~8% on robust Q1 numbers

Tilaknagar Industries surges ~8% on robust Q1 numbers

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Aug 2025|02:09 PM
Sensex, Nifty in Red in Mid-Market Trade on August 12, 2025

Sensex, Nifty in Red in Mid-Market Trade on August 12, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Aug 2025|01:59 PM
MRF Q1 FY26 Consolidated Net Profit Falls 12.3% YoY to ₹500.47 Crore

MRF Q1 FY26 Consolidated Net Profit Falls 12.3% YoY to ₹500.47 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Aug 2025|01:34 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.