Inox Green Energy zooms ~5% on signing pact for 182 MW project

Inox Green Energy shares jumped as much as 5% to ₹163 in intraday trade on the BSE. This development comes after the company inked an agreement with one of India’s largest conglomerates for comprehensive operations and maintenance (O&M). The contract includes 182 MW of operational wind projects under its renewable energy arm.

At around 11.51 AM, Inox Green Energy was trading 3.69% higher at ₹162, against the previous close of ₹156.24 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high of ₹164 on NSE.

The stated projects are situated across various parts in Western India. These projects are associated with Inox Green’s common infrastructure.

As part of the deal, the company will convert limited-scope to comprehensive O&M for 82 MW of wind projects including the renewal of comprehensive O&M for another 100 MW.

The contract will span across the remaining life of the project.

The company also informed that its board of directors meeting is scheduled to be held on August 14, 2025. The company plans to consider, approve, and record the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended June 2025 in its ensuing board meeting.

As per the company, this reflects the varying factors in the wind and O&M industry along with the reassurance of the trust placed by the customers on its renewed capabilities.

