iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Inox Clean Energy subsidiary to acquire 640 MW wind-solar hybrid portfolio from Evergreen Group

11 Sep 2025 , 03:21 PM

Inox Clean Energy Ltd on Thursday announced that its subsidiary, Inox Neo Energies, has signed definitive agreements with Evergreen Power Mauritius and Evergreen Renewables to acquire their portfolio of 640 MW wind-solar hybrid projects.

The projects, being developed under various special purpose vehicles (SPVs) of the Evergreen Group, represent a significant addition to Inox Clean’s renewable energy footprint. Spread across Maharashtra, the five hybrid projects have been contracted under tenders by SJVN and NTPC, and will be connected to the grid through CTUIL 400/220 kV substations.

“This acquisition marks another step forward in our mission to deliver clean, reliable and affordable renewable energy at scale,” said Bharat Saxena, CEO and Whole-time Director, Inox Clean Energy. “By partnering with Evergreen Group, we are combining our development expertise with high-quality assets that will accelerate India’s energy transition.”

The deal bolsters Inox Clean’s pipeline and strengthens its contribution toward India’s target of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.

Part of the INOXGFL Group, Inox Clean Energy is the holding company for its renewables independent power producer (IPP) arm, Inox Neo Energies, and its solar manufacturing unit, Inox Solar. The company aims to create an integrated renewable ecosystem by manufacturing solar cells and modules for captive use as well as for sale to external customers.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • business
  • Buzzing Stocks
  • Evergreen Group
  • Evergreen Renewables
  • Inox Clean Energy
  • Inox Neo Energies
  • market
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Inox Clean Energy subsidiary to acquire 640 MW wind-solar hybrid portfolio from Evergreen Group

Inox Clean Energy subsidiary to acquire 640 MW wind-solar hybrid portfolio from Evergreen Group

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Sep 2025|03:21 PM
Jupiter Wagons secures ₹113 Crore order from railways ministry

Jupiter Wagons secures ₹113 Crore order from railways ministry

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Sep 2025|02:57 PM
ACME secures ₹3,892 crore SBI funding for 400 MW FRDE project in Rajasthan

ACME secures ₹3,892 crore SBI funding for 400 MW FRDE project in Rajasthan

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Sep 2025|02:41 PM
Bajaj Allianz’s August GI premium stands at ₹2,063.22 Crore

Bajaj Allianz’s August GI premium stands at ₹2,063.22 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Sep 2025|02:35 PM
RVNL emerges lowest bidder for project worth ₹169.50 Crore

RVNL emerges lowest bidder for project worth ₹169.50 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Sep 2025|01:57 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.