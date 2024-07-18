|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|26 Jun 2024
|18 Jul 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 26th June 2024 regarding raising of funds by way of preferential issue Please find attached Notice of the 25th Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company. Proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting and Voting Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.