Inox Green Energy Services Ltd Summary

Inox Green Energy Services Limited (IGESL) was originally incorporated as a Public Company Limited by Shares under the name, Inox Wind Infrastructure Services Limited at Vadodara, Gujarat dated May 11, 2012, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The Company commenced operations dated June 14, 2012 and name of the Company was changed to Inox Green Energy Services Limited, pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC on October 27, 2021.The Company is engaged in the business of providing Operations and Maintenance (O&M) services of WTGs and Common Infrastructure Facilities. The Company is a subsidiary of Inox Wind Limited which is a subsidiary of Inox Wind Energy Limited and its ultimate holding company is Inox Leasing and Finance Limited.In 2013, the Company acquired 100% shareholding of Marut-Shakti Energy India Limited (MSEIL).In 2015, it acquired 100% shareholding of Satviki Energy Private Limited (SEPL) and Sarayu Wind Power (Tallimadugula) Private Limited (SWPTPL).In 2016, it acquired 100% shareholding of Vinirrmaa Energy Generation Private Limited (VEGPL), Sarayu Wind Power (Kondapuram) Private Limited (SWPKPL) and RBRK Investments Limited (RBRK).In 2020, it divested 100% shareholding in Sri Pavan Energy Private Limited, pursuant to a Shareholders Agreement signed with KPR Infra & Projects Limited.In 2021, it divested 100% shareholding in Resco Global Wind Services Private Limited, pursuant to a share purchase agreement with Inox Wind Limited. It divested 100% shareholding in Marut-Shakti Energy India Limited, Satviki Energy Private Limited, Sarayu Wind Power (Tallimadugula) Private Limited, Vinirrmaa Energy Generation Private Limited, Sarayu Wind Power (Kondapuram) Private Limited and RBRK Investments Limited, pursuant to respective share purchase agreements with Resco Global Wind Services Private Limited. It divested the business undertaking, erection and commissioning services of wind turbine generators (EPC) business of the Company on slump sale basis, pursuant to a Business Transfer Agreement with Resco Global Wind Services Private Limited. In 2022, the Company sold its 100% shareholding in Wind Two Renergy Private Limited to Torrent Power Limited. It divested 100% shareholding each in Wind One Renergy Limited, Wind Three Renergy Limited and Wind Five Renergy Limited to Adani Green Energy Limited and they ceased to be subsidiaries of the Company effective from July 30, 2022. In November 2022, Company made an Initial Public Offer by allotment of 113,846,152 Equity Shares of Face Value of Rs 10/- each by raising funds aggregating to Rs 740 Crore comprising a Fresh Issue Equity Shares of 56,923,076 aggregating to Rs 370 Crore and Offer for Sale of 56,923,076 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 370 Crore. The Companys 50 MW Nani Virani SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle) project became fully operational in 2023. The Company acquired a 51% stake in I-Fox Windtechnik India Limited, increasing its portfolio by over 230 MW in the operations and maintenance (O&M) sector and making it a subsidiary of the Company effective from February 24, 2023. In 2023-24, Company acquired a majority stake of 51% equity shares in Resowi Energy Private Limited and Resowi became a subsidiary of the Company effective from February 7, 2024.