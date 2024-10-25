Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 13 Nov 2024

The Board in its meeting held on 13th November, 2024 has considered and approved the Scheme of Arrangement

Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 19 Oct 2024

Inox Green Energy Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

Inox Green Energy Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Jun 2024 21 Jun 2024

Inox Green Energy Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/06/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve for raising of funds Outcome of Board Meeting held on 26th June 2024 regarding raising of funds by way of preferential issue Outcome of Board Meeting held on June 26, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.06.2024)

Board Meeting 3 May 2024 27 Apr 2024

Inox Green Energy Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 Regulations 30, 51, 52 & 54 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024