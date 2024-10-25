iifl-logo-icon 1
Inox Green Energy Services Ltd Board Meeting

Inox Green CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 202413 Nov 2024
The Board in its meeting held on 13th November, 2024 has considered and approved the Scheme of Arrangement
Board Meeting25 Oct 202419 Oct 2024
Inox Green Energy Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
Inox Green Energy Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting26 Jun 202421 Jun 2024
Inox Green Energy Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/06/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve for raising of funds Outcome of Board Meeting held on 26th June 2024 regarding raising of funds by way of preferential issue Outcome of Board Meeting held on June 26, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.06.2024)
Board Meeting3 May 202427 Apr 2024
Inox Green Energy Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 Regulations 30, 51, 52 & 54 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
Inox Green Energy Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 29(1) (a) and Regulation 50 (1) (c) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Change of Compliance officer of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

