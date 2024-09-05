|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|16 Sep 2024
|AGM 27/09/2024 Annual Report of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 05/09/2024) Proceedings of the 12th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Friday, 27th September, 2024 at 12:00 Noon (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) /Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.09.2024)
