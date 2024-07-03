Summary

R K Swamy Limited was originally incorporated on February 16, 1973, as R. K. Swamy Advertising Associates Private Limited, a private limited company, pursuant to a certificate of incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu at Madras. The name of the Company was changed from R. K. Swamy Advertising Associates Private Limited to R. K. Swamy BBDO Advertising Private Limited dated September 11, 1990. Thereafter, the Board of the Company approved the change in the name of Company from R. K. Swamy BBDO Advertising Private Limited to R. K. Swamy BBDO Private Limited vide fresh certificate of incorporation on February 21, 2005. Afterwards, the name of Company changed from R. K. Swamy BBDO Private Limited to R K Swamy Private Limited issued by the RoC, on June 21, 2022. Accordingly, the Company was converted into a public limited company and the name of Company changed from R K Swamy Private Limited to R K Swamy Limited through a fresh certificate of incorporation dated July 17, 2023 issued by the RoC.The Company is a data driven majority owned integrated marketing services provider in India, offering digital initiative solution for creative, media, data analytics and market research services. The Company is among the top 10 diversified integrated marketing communications services groups operating in India with a comprehensive range of services into the following interrelated and complementary business segments comprising of (i) Integrated Marketing Communications,

