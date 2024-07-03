iifl-logo-icon 1
R K Swamy Ltd Share Price

263.55
(-1.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:44:57 AM

  Open269.95
  Day's High269.95
  52 Wk High320.7
  Prev. Close266.25
  Day's Low262.1
  52 Wk Low 195
  Turnover (lac)32.43
  P/E55.22
  Face Value5
  Book Value49.38
  EPS4.82
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,330.69
  Div. Yield0.75
No Records Found

R K Swamy Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

269.95

Prev. Close

266.25

Turnover(Lac.)

32.43

Day's High

269.95

Day's Low

262.1

52 Week's High

320.7

52 Week's Low

195

Book Value

49.38

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,330.69

P/E

55.22

EPS

4.82

Divi. Yield

0.75

R K Swamy Ltd Corporate Action

28 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Jul, 2024

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 11 Aug, 2024

arrow

28 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

R K Swamy Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

R K Swamy Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:05 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.04%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.04%

Non-Promoter- 9.98%

Institutions: 9.98%

Non-Institutions: 23.97%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

R K Swamy Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25.24

4.45

4.08

4.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

221.57

59.22

40.29

31.3

Net Worth

246.81

63.67

44.37

35.38

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

331.52

292.61

234.41

173.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

331.52

292.61

234.41

173.55

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.88

7.34

10.56

9.67

R K Swamy Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT R K Swamy Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Srinivasan Krishnaswamy

Group CEO & WTD

Narasimhan Krishnaswamy

Whole-time Director

Sangeetha Narasimhan

Nominee (Govt)

Pattabhi Kothandapani Raman

Independent Director

Nalini Padmanabhan

Independent Director

Thiruvallur T Srinivasaraghavan

Independent Director

Rajiv Vastupal Mehta

Independent Director

Sunil Sethy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by R K Swamy Ltd

Summary

R K Swamy Limited was originally incorporated on February 16, 1973, as R. K. Swamy Advertising Associates Private Limited, a private limited company, pursuant to a certificate of incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu at Madras. The name of the Company was changed from R. K. Swamy Advertising Associates Private Limited to R. K. Swamy BBDO Advertising Private Limited dated September 11, 1990. Thereafter, the Board of the Company approved the change in the name of Company from R. K. Swamy BBDO Advertising Private Limited to R. K. Swamy BBDO Private Limited vide fresh certificate of incorporation on February 21, 2005. Afterwards, the name of Company changed from R. K. Swamy BBDO Private Limited to R K Swamy Private Limited issued by the RoC, on June 21, 2022. Accordingly, the Company was converted into a public limited company and the name of Company changed from R K Swamy Private Limited to R K Swamy Limited through a fresh certificate of incorporation dated July 17, 2023 issued by the RoC.The Company is a data driven majority owned integrated marketing services provider in India, offering digital initiative solution for creative, media, data analytics and market research services. The Company is among the top 10 diversified integrated marketing communications services groups operating in India with a comprehensive range of services into the following interrelated and complementary business segments comprising of (i) Integrated Marketing Communications,
Company FAQs

What is the R K Swamy Ltd share price today?

The R K Swamy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹263.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of R K Swamy Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of R K Swamy Ltd is ₹1330.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of R K Swamy Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of R K Swamy Ltd is 55.22 and 5.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of R K Swamy Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a R K Swamy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of R K Swamy Ltd is ₹195 and ₹320.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of R K Swamy Ltd?

R K Swamy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 1.39%, 6 Month at 0.28%, 3 Month at 10.60% and 1 Month at 16.73%.

What is the shareholding pattern of R K Swamy Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of R K Swamy Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.05 %
Institutions - 9.98 %
Public - 23.97 %

