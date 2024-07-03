SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹269.95
Prev. Close₹266.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹32.43
Day's High₹269.95
Day's Low₹262.1
52 Week's High₹320.7
52 Week's Low₹195
Book Value₹49.38
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,330.69
P/E55.22
EPS4.82
Divi. Yield0.75
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.24
4.45
4.08
4.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
221.57
59.22
40.29
31.3
Net Worth
246.81
63.67
44.37
35.38
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
331.52
292.61
234.41
173.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
331.52
292.61
234.41
173.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.88
7.34
10.56
9.67
Chairman & Managing Director
Srinivasan Krishnaswamy
Group CEO & WTD
Narasimhan Krishnaswamy
Whole-time Director
Sangeetha Narasimhan
Nominee (Govt)
Pattabhi Kothandapani Raman
Independent Director
Nalini Padmanabhan
Independent Director
Thiruvallur T Srinivasaraghavan
Independent Director
Rajiv Vastupal Mehta
Independent Director
Sunil Sethy
Reports by R K Swamy Ltd
Summary
R K Swamy Limited was originally incorporated on February 16, 1973, as R. K. Swamy Advertising Associates Private Limited, a private limited company, pursuant to a certificate of incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu at Madras. The name of the Company was changed from R. K. Swamy Advertising Associates Private Limited to R. K. Swamy BBDO Advertising Private Limited dated September 11, 1990. Thereafter, the Board of the Company approved the change in the name of Company from R. K. Swamy BBDO Advertising Private Limited to R. K. Swamy BBDO Private Limited vide fresh certificate of incorporation on February 21, 2005. Afterwards, the name of Company changed from R. K. Swamy BBDO Private Limited to R K Swamy Private Limited issued by the RoC, on June 21, 2022. Accordingly, the Company was converted into a public limited company and the name of Company changed from R K Swamy Private Limited to R K Swamy Limited through a fresh certificate of incorporation dated July 17, 2023 issued by the RoC.The Company is a data driven majority owned integrated marketing services provider in India, offering digital initiative solution for creative, media, data analytics and market research services. The Company is among the top 10 diversified integrated marketing communications services groups operating in India with a comprehensive range of services into the following interrelated and complementary business segments comprising of (i) Integrated Marketing Communications,
The R K Swamy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹263.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of R K Swamy Ltd is ₹1330.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of R K Swamy Ltd is 55.22 and 5.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a R K Swamy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of R K Swamy Ltd is ₹195 and ₹320.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
R K Swamy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 1.39%, 6 Month at 0.28%, 3 Month at 10.60% and 1 Month at 16.73%.
