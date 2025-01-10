R K Swamy Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.24
4.45
4.08
4.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
221.57
59.22
40.29
31.3
Net Worth
246.81
63.67
44.37
35.38
Minority Interest
Debt
36.97
50.72
29.77
49.32
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.12
2.25
0
0.03
Total Liabilities
284.9
116.64
74.14
84.73
Fixed Assets
7.24
12.06
14.09
16.97
Intangible Assets
Investments
96.19
96.08
0.46
0.38
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.73
4.36
2.28
2.24
Networking Capital
27.97
-3.11
32.66
47.19
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
99.15
179.09
168.33
153.76
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
37.81
27.41
84.6
75.74
Sundry Creditors
-75.1
-183.35
-212.92
-174.86
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-33.89
-26.26
-7.35
-7.44
Cash
150.77
7.25
24.65
17.95
Total Assets
284.9
116.64
74.14
84.73
