R K Swamy Ltd Balance Sheet

248.5
(-4.31%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:53 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25.24

4.45

4.08

4.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

221.57

59.22

40.29

31.3

Net Worth

246.81

63.67

44.37

35.38

Minority Interest

Debt

36.97

50.72

29.77

49.32

Deferred Tax Liability Net

1.12

2.25

0

0.03

Total Liabilities

284.9

116.64

74.14

84.73

Fixed Assets

7.24

12.06

14.09

16.97

Intangible Assets

Investments

96.19

96.08

0.46

0.38

Deferred Tax Asset Net

2.73

4.36

2.28

2.24

Networking Capital

27.97

-3.11

32.66

47.19

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

99.15

179.09

168.33

153.76

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

37.81

27.41

84.6

75.74

Sundry Creditors

-75.1

-183.35

-212.92

-174.86

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-33.89

-26.26

-7.35

-7.44

Cash

150.77

7.25

24.65

17.95

Total Assets

284.9

116.64

74.14

84.73

