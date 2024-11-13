Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

R K Swamy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of R K SWAMY Limited (the Company) at its Meeting held today i.e. November 13, 2024 through video conferencing at the Registered Office of the Company which commenced at 10.00 AM (IST) and concluded at 12.45 (IST) has inter alia, considered, approved and taken on record the following: 1. Un-Audited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024; (Refer- Annexure- I); 2. The Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (Refer- Annexure- II) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

R K Swamy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve R K SWAMY LIMITED has informed the BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on August 8 2024 inter alia to to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. Further pursuant to the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and as per the terms of Code of Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders (Code) of the Company the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is already closed from July 1 2024 and the same shall reopen after 48 hours of declaration of the said results. This is for your information and records. Dear Sir/ Madam, Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. August 8, 2024 at Corporate office of the Company at Esplanade House, 29, Hazarimal Somani Marg, Fort, Mumbai 400001 which commenced at 10.00 AM (IST) and concluded at 12.35 PM (IST) has inter alia, considered, approved and taken on record the following: 1. Un-Audited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter ended June 30, 2024; (Refer- Annexure- I); 2. The Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (Refer- Annexure- II) Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 17 May 2024

Quarterly Results & Final Dividend The Board of Directors at their meeting held on May 24, 2024 recommended a final dividend of Rs.2 (Rupees Two only) (40%) per equity share of Rs.5/- (Rupees Five Only) each (Fully paid up) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which shall be payable subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. The Company shall inform to the Stock Exchanges in due course the date of AGM for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, dates of book closure for purpose of entitlement of finance dividend and date from which the final dividend will be paid, once approved by shareholders. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today i.e. May 24, 2024 through Video Conferencing which commenced at 7.00 PM (IST) and concluded at 9.20 PM (IST) has inter alia, considered, approved and taken on record the following: 1. Audited Consolidated Financial Results along with the audit reports thereon for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 (Refer- Annexure- I); 2. Audited Standalone Financial Results along with the audit reports thereon for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 (Refer- Annexure- II); (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.05.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Mar 2024 20 Mar 2024