R K Swamy Ltd Summary

R K Swamy Limited was originally incorporated on February 16, 1973, as R. K. Swamy Advertising Associates Private Limited, a private limited company, pursuant to a certificate of incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu at Madras. The name of the Company was changed from R. K. Swamy Advertising Associates Private Limited to R. K. Swamy BBDO Advertising Private Limited dated September 11, 1990. Thereafter, the Board of the Company approved the change in the name of Company from R. K. Swamy BBDO Advertising Private Limited to R. K. Swamy BBDO Private Limited vide fresh certificate of incorporation on February 21, 2005. Afterwards, the name of Company changed from R. K. Swamy BBDO Private Limited to R K Swamy Private Limited issued by the RoC, on June 21, 2022. Accordingly, the Company was converted into a public limited company and the name of Company changed from R K Swamy Private Limited to R K Swamy Limited through a fresh certificate of incorporation dated July 17, 2023 issued by the RoC.The Company is a data driven majority owned integrated marketing services provider in India, offering digital initiative solution for creative, media, data analytics and market research services. The Company is among the top 10 diversified integrated marketing communications services groups operating in India with a comprehensive range of services into the following interrelated and complementary business segments comprising of (i) Integrated Marketing Communications, (ii) Customer Data Analytics and MarTech; and (iii) Full-Service Market Research.During Fiscal 2023, the Company released over 818 creative campaigns on behalf of the clients across various media outlets, handled over 97.69 terabytes of data and have conducted over 2.37 million consumer interviews across quantitative, qualitative and telephonic surveys. During FY 2022-23, the Holding Company acquired the entire equity shareholding of Hansa Research Group Private Limited (HRG) held by Hansa Vision India Private Limited (HVIPL / Erstwhile Parent Company) through Share Transfer Agreement dated 29 July 2022, and hence HRG became the wholly owned subsidiary of Holding Company w.e.f. 29 July 2022. Similarly, the Holding Company acquired the entire equity shareholding of Hansa Customer Equity Private Limited (HCE) held by Hansa Vision India Private Limited (HVIPL) through the Share Transfer Agreement dated 11 August 2022, hence HCE became the wholly owned subsidiary of the Holding Company w.e.f. 11 August 2022. In 2022-23, the Marketing Communication and Allied Businesses Division (MARCOM/ Demerged Undertaking) of Hansa Vision India Private Limited (HVIPL/ Transferor Company), the erstwhile parent company was demerged into the Holding Company (R K Swamy Private Limited / Transferee Company) through the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger effective from 8 February 2023.The Company is planning a fresh issue of equity shares by raising capital aggregating to Rs 215 Crores and an Offer for Sale aggregating upto Rs 8,700,000 through Initial Public Offering.