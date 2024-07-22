iifl-logo-icon 1
R K Swamy Ltd Dividend

R K Swamy CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend24 May 20249 Aug 202411 Aug 2024240Final
The Board of Directors at their meeting held on May 24, 2024 recommended a final dividend of Rs.2 (Rupees Two only) (40%) per equity share of Rs.5/- (Rupees Five Only) each (Fully paid up) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which shall be payable subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. The Company shall inform to the Stock Exchanges in due course the date of AGM for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, dates of book closure for purpose of entitlement of finance dividend and date from which the final dividend will be paid, once approved by shareholders. Intimation of Record Date pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024)

