|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|19 Aug 2024
|28 Jul 2024
|Newspaper Punlication regarding 51st Annual General Meeting of the Company Intimation of Book Closure for the Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.07.2024) Proceedings of 51st Annual General Meeting along with Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/08/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.