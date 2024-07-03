Summary

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. (TCIL) is the leading integrated transnational travel and travel related financial services company in the country offering a broad spectrum of services that include Foreign Exchange, Corporate Travel, MICE, Leisure Travel, Insurance, Visa & Passport services and E-Business. The Thomas Cook India Group spanning 29 countries across 5 continents operates leading B2C and B2B brands including, Thomas Cook, SOTC, TCI, SITA, Asian Trails, Allied T Pro, Australian Tours Management, Desert Adventures, Travel Circle International Limited, Private Safaris East & South Africa. The Group is today one of the largest travel service provider networks headquartered in the Asia-Pacific region.Thomas Cook (India) Ltd was incorporated as Thomas Cook (India) Pvt Ltd on October 21, 1978. The name of the company was changed to Thomas Cook (India) Ltd on March 07, 1979. The company was originally promoted by Thomas Cook Group Ltd, the history of which can be traced back to the founder Thomas Cook. He commenced business in the United Kingdom in 1841 which included organizing group tours called Cooks Tours. In accordance with the permission granted by RBI, Thomas Cook Overseas Ltd transferred their business in India to the company as a going concern with effect from November 01, 1978. In the year 1994, the company transferred their cargo business to their subsidiary company. The company set up a Leisure Travel department to promote domestic and outbound holiday travel, within

Read More