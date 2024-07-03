iifl-logo-icon 1
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd Share Price

186.18
(-3.62%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:29:54 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open195.77
  • Day's High195.77
  • 52 Wk High264
  • Prev. Close193.18
  • Day's Low185.55
  • 52 Wk Low 140.05
  • Turnover (lac)743.41
  • P/E81.95
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value41.85
  • EPS2.36
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8,767.1
  • Div. Yield0.31
No Records Found

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

195.77

Prev. Close

193.18

Turnover(Lac.)

743.41

Day's High

195.77

Day's Low

185.55

52 Week's High

264

52 Week's Low

140.05

Book Value

41.85

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8,767.1

P/E

81.95

EPS

2.36

Divi. Yield

0.31

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd Corporate Action

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 May, 2024

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.4

Record Date: 16 Aug, 2024

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Thomas Cook (India) Reports Cyberattack, Posts Strong Q2 Profit Growth

Thomas Cook (India) Reports Cyberattack, Posts Strong Q2 Profit Growth

31 Dec 2024|10:34 PM

Revenue from operations rose 8.7% to ₹2,003.8 crore from ₹1,843.4 crore Q2 FY24.

Thomas Cook India Reports 40% Profit Surge in Q2

Thomas Cook India Reports 40% Profit Surge in Q2

14 Nov 2024|11:29 AM

Operating profit (EBITDA) rose 21.1%, totaling ₹124.6 Crore, compared to ₹102.9 Crore in Q2 FY24.

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:51 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.83%

Foreign: 63.83%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 13.48%

Institutions: 13.48%

Non-Institutions: 21.64%

Custodian: 1.02%

Share Price

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.59

3.32

-1.62

423.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,840.88

1,767.11

1,768.18

1,444.34

Net Worth

1,852.47

1,770.43

1,766.56

1,867.85

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

187.12

2,124.7

1,903.22

1,714.23

yoy growth (%)

-91.19

11.63

11.02

-0.53

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-142.45

-237.35

-194.05

-175.85

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-56.35

3.23

4.05

-5.43

Depreciation

-28.81

-31.34

-18.36

-17.62

Tax paid

41.86

-3.14

-6.98

-2.92

Working capital

436.69

-191

203.38

15.36

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-91.19

11.63

11.02

-0.53

Op profit growth

-1,603.99

-73.36

-17.06

7.51

EBIT growth

-180.46

-13.36

4.03

-6.17

Net profit growth

-41.79

-104.68

-6,458.31

-255.18

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

7,299.35

5,047.67

1,888.25

795

6,832.56

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7,299.35

5,047.67

1,888.25

795

6,832.56

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

136.3

63.53

57.82

150.74

115.74

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Thomas Cook (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Madhavan Menon

Managing Director & CEO

Mahesh Iyer

Non Executive Director

Sumit Maheshwari

Non Executive Director

Chandran Ratnaswami

Non Executive Director

GOPALAKRISHNAN SUNDARARAJAN

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sunil Behari Mathur

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nilesh Vikamsey

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pravir Vohra

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sharmila Karve

Independent Director

Rahul Narain Bhagat

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Thomas Cook (India) Ltd

Summary

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. (TCIL) is the leading integrated transnational travel and travel related financial services company in the country offering a broad spectrum of services that include Foreign Exchange, Corporate Travel, MICE, Leisure Travel, Insurance, Visa & Passport services and E-Business. The Thomas Cook India Group spanning 29 countries across 5 continents operates leading B2C and B2B brands including, Thomas Cook, SOTC, TCI, SITA, Asian Trails, Allied T Pro, Australian Tours Management, Desert Adventures, Travel Circle International Limited, Private Safaris East & South Africa. The Group is today one of the largest travel service provider networks headquartered in the Asia-Pacific region.Thomas Cook (India) Ltd was incorporated as Thomas Cook (India) Pvt Ltd on October 21, 1978. The name of the company was changed to Thomas Cook (India) Ltd on March 07, 1979. The company was originally promoted by Thomas Cook Group Ltd, the history of which can be traced back to the founder Thomas Cook. He commenced business in the United Kingdom in 1841 which included organizing group tours called Cooks Tours. In accordance with the permission granted by RBI, Thomas Cook Overseas Ltd transferred their business in India to the company as a going concern with effect from November 01, 1978. In the year 1994, the company transferred their cargo business to their subsidiary company. The company set up a Leisure Travel department to promote domestic and outbound holiday travel, within
Company FAQs

What is the Thomas Cook India Ltd share price today?

The Thomas Cook India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹186.18 today.

What is the Market Cap of Thomas Cook India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Thomas Cook India Ltd is ₹8767.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Thomas Cook India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Thomas Cook India Ltd is 81.95 and 4.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Thomas Cook India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Thomas Cook India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Thomas Cook India Ltd is ₹140.05 and ₹264 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Thomas Cook India Ltd?

Thomas Cook India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.76%, 3 Years at 47.62%, 1 Year at 28.32%, 6 Month at -23.56%, 3 Month at -4.27% and 1 Month at -8.23%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Thomas Cook India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Thomas Cook India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.83 %
Institutions - 13.49 %
Public - 21.65 %

