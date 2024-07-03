Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹195.77
Prev. Close₹193.18
Turnover(Lac.)₹743.41
Day's High₹195.77
Day's Low₹185.55
52 Week's High₹264
52 Week's Low₹140.05
Book Value₹41.85
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8,767.1
P/E81.95
EPS2.36
Divi. Yield0.31
Revenue from operations rose 8.7% to ₹2,003.8 crore from ₹1,843.4 crore Q2 FY24.Read More
Operating profit (EBITDA) rose 21.1%, totaling ₹124.6 Crore, compared to ₹102.9 Crore in Q2 FY24.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.59
3.32
-1.62
423.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,840.88
1,767.11
1,768.18
1,444.34
Net Worth
1,852.47
1,770.43
1,766.56
1,867.85
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
187.12
2,124.7
1,903.22
1,714.23
yoy growth (%)
-91.19
11.63
11.02
-0.53
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-142.45
-237.35
-194.05
-175.85
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-56.35
3.23
4.05
-5.43
Depreciation
-28.81
-31.34
-18.36
-17.62
Tax paid
41.86
-3.14
-6.98
-2.92
Working capital
436.69
-191
203.38
15.36
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-91.19
11.63
11.02
-0.53
Op profit growth
-1,603.99
-73.36
-17.06
7.51
EBIT growth
-180.46
-13.36
4.03
-6.17
Net profit growth
-41.79
-104.68
-6,458.31
-255.18
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
7,299.35
5,047.67
1,888.25
795
6,832.56
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7,299.35
5,047.67
1,888.25
795
6,832.56
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
136.3
63.53
57.82
150.74
115.74
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Madhavan Menon
Managing Director & CEO
Mahesh Iyer
Non Executive Director
Sumit Maheshwari
Non Executive Director
Chandran Ratnaswami
Non Executive Director
GOPALAKRISHNAN SUNDARARAJAN
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sunil Behari Mathur
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nilesh Vikamsey
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pravir Vohra
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sharmila Karve
Independent Director
Rahul Narain Bhagat
Reports by Thomas Cook (India) Ltd
Summary
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. (TCIL) is the leading integrated transnational travel and travel related financial services company in the country offering a broad spectrum of services that include Foreign Exchange, Corporate Travel, MICE, Leisure Travel, Insurance, Visa & Passport services and E-Business. The Thomas Cook India Group spanning 29 countries across 5 continents operates leading B2C and B2B brands including, Thomas Cook, SOTC, TCI, SITA, Asian Trails, Allied T Pro, Australian Tours Management, Desert Adventures, Travel Circle International Limited, Private Safaris East & South Africa. The Group is today one of the largest travel service provider networks headquartered in the Asia-Pacific region.Thomas Cook (India) Ltd was incorporated as Thomas Cook (India) Pvt Ltd on October 21, 1978. The name of the company was changed to Thomas Cook (India) Ltd on March 07, 1979. The company was originally promoted by Thomas Cook Group Ltd, the history of which can be traced back to the founder Thomas Cook. He commenced business in the United Kingdom in 1841 which included organizing group tours called Cooks Tours. In accordance with the permission granted by RBI, Thomas Cook Overseas Ltd transferred their business in India to the company as a going concern with effect from November 01, 1978. In the year 1994, the company transferred their cargo business to their subsidiary company. The company set up a Leisure Travel department to promote domestic and outbound holiday travel, within
Read More
The Thomas Cook India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹186.18 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Thomas Cook India Ltd is ₹8767.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Thomas Cook India Ltd is 81.95 and 4.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Thomas Cook India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Thomas Cook India Ltd is ₹140.05 and ₹264 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Thomas Cook India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.76%, 3 Years at 47.62%, 1 Year at 28.32%, 6 Month at -23.56%, 3 Month at -4.27% and 1 Month at -8.23%.
