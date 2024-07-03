iifl-logo-icon 1
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd Annually Results

183.04
(-3.76%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

7,299.35

5,047.67

1,888.25

795

6,832.56

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7,299.35

5,047.67

1,888.25

795

6,832.56

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

136.3

63.53

57.82

150.74

115.74

Total Income

7,435.65

5,111.2

1,946.06

945.74

6,948.3

Total Expenditure

6,863.88

4,871.8

2,078.74

1,151.93

6,765.46

PBIDT

571.77

239.4

-132.67

-206.19

182.84

Interest

99.23

89.14

61.58

62.21

101.03

PBDT

472.54

150.26

-194.25

-268.39

81.8

Depreciation

127.61

124.03

128.67

148.05

150.58

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

24.91

4.72

1.25

1.18

29.01

Deferred Tax

48.92

11.75

-69.56

-122.44

-80

Reported Profit After Tax

271.1

9.76

-254.61

-295.18

-17.8

Minority Interest After NP

12.08

3.91

-24.71

-41.09

-16.96

Net Profit after Minority Interest

259.03

6.46

-229.2

-254.11

-0.69

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-0.76

-2.97

-3.72

-22.52

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

259.03

7.22

-226.23

-250.39

21.83

EPS (Unit Curr.)

5.57

0.1

-6.92

-6.83

-0.02

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

40

40

0

0

0

Equity

47.04

47.04

44.23

37.83

37.83

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

7.83

4.74

-7.02

-25.93

2.67

PBDTM(%)

6.47

2.97

-10.28

-33.75

1.19

PATM(%)

3.71

0.19

-13.48

-37.12

-0.26

Thomas Cook (I): Related NEWS

Thomas Cook (India) Reports Cyberattack, Posts Strong Q2 Profit Growth

Thomas Cook (India) Reports Cyberattack, Posts Strong Q2 Profit Growth

31 Dec 2024|10:34 PM

Revenue from operations rose 8.7% to ₹2,003.8 crore from ₹1,843.4 crore Q2 FY24.

Thomas Cook India Reports 40% Profit Surge in Q2

Thomas Cook India Reports 40% Profit Surge in Q2

14 Nov 2024|11:29 AM

Operating profit (EBITDA) rose 21.1%, totaling ₹124.6 Crore, compared to ₹102.9 Crore in Q2 FY24.

