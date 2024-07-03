Thomas Cook (India) Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
7,299.35
5,047.67
1,888.25
795
6,832.56
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7,299.35
5,047.67
1,888.25
795
6,832.56
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
136.3
63.53
57.82
150.74
115.74
Total Income
7,435.65
5,111.2
1,946.06
945.74
6,948.3
Total Expenditure
6,863.88
4,871.8
2,078.74
1,151.93
6,765.46
PBIDT
571.77
239.4
-132.67
-206.19
182.84
Interest
99.23
89.14
61.58
62.21
101.03
PBDT
472.54
150.26
-194.25
-268.39
81.8
Depreciation
127.61
124.03
128.67
148.05
150.58
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
24.91
4.72
1.25
1.18
29.01
Deferred Tax
48.92
11.75
-69.56
-122.44
-80
Reported Profit After Tax
271.1
9.76
-254.61
-295.18
-17.8
Minority Interest After NP
12.08
3.91
-24.71
-41.09
-16.96
Net Profit after Minority Interest
259.03
6.46
-229.2
-254.11
-0.69
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-0.76
-2.97
-3.72
-22.52
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
259.03
7.22
-226.23
-250.39
21.83
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.57
0.1
-6.92
-6.83
-0.02
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
40
40
0
0
0
Equity
47.04
47.04
44.23
37.83
37.83
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
7.83
4.74
-7.02
-25.93
2.67
PBDTM(%)
6.47
2.97
-10.28
-33.75
1.19
PATM(%)
3.71
0.19
-13.48
-37.12
-0.26
Revenue from operations rose 8.7% to ₹2,003.8 crore from ₹1,843.4 crore Q2 FY24.Read More
Operating profit (EBITDA) rose 21.1%, totaling ₹124.6 Crore, compared to ₹102.9 Crore in Q2 FY24.Read More
