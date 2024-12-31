iifl-logo-icon 1
Thomas Cook (India) Reports Cyberattack, Posts Strong Q2 Profit Growth

31 Dec 2024 , 10:34 PM

On 31 December, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. said the company’s IT infrastructure was cyber attacked. Immediately after knowing this, the group closed the impacted systems and launched an investigation on this issue.

Thomas Cook is fully cooperating with world’s leading cyber security experts in understanding the breadth of damage caused and will leave no stone unturned to repair this problem.

The company has posted robust financial results for the second quarter of FY25 despite a cyberattack. Net profit was up 39.8% year on year at ₹72 crore against ₹51.5 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations rose 8.7% to ₹2,003.8 crore from ₹1,843.4 crore Q2 FY24. On the operational side, Thomas Cook’s EBITDA saw a rise of 21.1% at ₹124.6 crore for Q2 FY25 against ₹102.9 crore in Q2 FY24. The company’s EBITDA margin also increased to 6.2% from 5.6%.

The company continued to feel positive on the other fronts too. Travel services EBIT went up by 55%, foreign exchange growth improved from 37.4% to 48.8%, and Sterling Holidays posted a slight upswing in EBIT at 24.7% to 25.2%.

Overall, regardless of the setback by cyber crimes, Thomas Cook remains excellent for its operations as well as profits.

