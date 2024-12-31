iifl-logo-icon 1
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd Key Ratios

168.6
(-0.65%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:19:56 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-88.36

-39.25

28.37

43.78

Op profit growth

-433.03

-71.42

9.86

83.19

EBIT growth

-592.22

-82.81

25.25

76.99

Net profit growth

36,727.68

-100.01

13,643.87

-155.74

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-44.42

1.55

3.29

3.85

EBIT margin

-44.08

1.04

3.68

3.77

Net profit margin

-31.96

-0.01

53.05

0.49

RoCE

-13.36

1.2

6.32

10.34

RoNW

-3.53

0

27.99

0.67

RoA

-2.42

0

22.75

0.33

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-7.8

-0.47

165.62

2.35

Dividend per share

0

0

0.38

0.38

Cash EPS

-10.63

-3.99

157.51

-1.31

Book value per share

51

44

234.22

54.15

Valuation ratios

P/E

-6.3

-51.38

0.79

45.97

P/CEPS

-4.62

-6.03

0.83

-82.44

P/B

0.96

0.54

0.56

1.99

EV/EBIDTA

-8.02

2.77

17.78

20.12

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0.23

31.67

Tax payout

-29.38

-170.94

15.28

-56.64

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

138.31

35.56

30.15

38.09

Inventory days

9.31

0.64

0.16

0.26

Creditor days

-351.76

-79.35

-46.02

-50.38

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

5.63

-0.7

-2.78

-2.5

Net debt / equity

-0.12

-0.17

-0.07

0.01

Net debt / op. profit

0.66

-2.82

-1.79

0.07

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-62.17

-13.7

-47.13

-47.29

Other costs

-82.24

-84.74

-49.56

-48.84

Thomas Cook (I) : related Articles

Thomas Cook (India) Reports Cyberattack, Posts Strong Q2 Profit Growth

31 Dec 2024|10:34 PM

Revenue from operations rose 8.7% to ₹2,003.8 crore from ₹1,843.4 crore Q2 FY24.

Read More
Thomas Cook India Reports 40% Profit Surge in Q2

14 Nov 2024|11:29 AM

Operating profit (EBITDA) rose 21.1%, totaling ₹124.6 Crore, compared to ₹102.9 Crore in Q2 FY24.

Read More

