Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-88.36
-39.25
28.37
43.78
Op profit growth
-433.03
-71.42
9.86
83.19
EBIT growth
-592.22
-82.81
25.25
76.99
Net profit growth
36,727.68
-100.01
13,643.87
-155.74
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-44.42
1.55
3.29
3.85
EBIT margin
-44.08
1.04
3.68
3.77
Net profit margin
-31.96
-0.01
53.05
0.49
RoCE
-13.36
1.2
6.32
10.34
RoNW
-3.53
0
27.99
0.67
RoA
-2.42
0
22.75
0.33
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-7.8
-0.47
165.62
2.35
Dividend per share
0
0
0.38
0.38
Cash EPS
-10.63
-3.99
157.51
-1.31
Book value per share
51
44
234.22
54.15
Valuation ratios
P/E
-6.3
-51.38
0.79
45.97
P/CEPS
-4.62
-6.03
0.83
-82.44
P/B
0.96
0.54
0.56
1.99
EV/EBIDTA
-8.02
2.77
17.78
20.12
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0.23
31.67
Tax payout
-29.38
-170.94
15.28
-56.64
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
138.31
35.56
30.15
38.09
Inventory days
9.31
0.64
0.16
0.26
Creditor days
-351.76
-79.35
-46.02
-50.38
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
5.63
-0.7
-2.78
-2.5
Net debt / equity
-0.12
-0.17
-0.07
0.01
Net debt / op. profit
0.66
-2.82
-1.79
0.07
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-62.17
-13.7
-47.13
-47.29
Other costs
-82.24
-84.74
-49.56
-48.84
Revenue from operations rose 8.7% to ₹2,003.8 crore from ₹1,843.4 crore Q2 FY24.Read More
Operating profit (EBITDA) rose 21.1%, totaling ₹124.6 Crore, compared to ₹102.9 Crore in Q2 FY24.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.