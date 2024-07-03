Thomas Cook (India) Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
2,003.76
2,105.94
1,663.82
1,893.13
1,843.42
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,003.76
2,105.94
1,663.82
1,893.13
1,843.42
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
43.39
28.39
28.79
47.71
27.92
Total Income
2,047.15
2,134.33
1,692.61
1,940.84
1,871.34
Total Expenditure
1,879.25
1,969.84
1,572.64
1,776.67
1,740.55
PBIDT
167.9
164.49
119.97
164.17
130.79
Interest
23.6
21.52
26.49
24.16
22.73
PBDT
144.3
142.97
93.48
140.01
108.06
Depreciation
34.71
33.9
32.79
33.19
31.46
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
16.38
17.3
2
10.36
5.26
Deferred Tax
21.6
18.76
2.22
6.81
18.89
Reported Profit After Tax
71.61
73.01
56.47
89.65
52.45
Minority Interest After NP
7.07
-2.16
1.51
8.14
4.4
Net Profit after Minority Interest
64.89
75.29
56.66
82.39
47.08
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
64.89
75.29
56.66
82.39
47.08
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.39
1.62
1.22
1.77
1.01
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
47.04
47.04
47.04
47.04
47.04
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
8.37
7.81
7.21
8.67
7.09
PBDTM(%)
7.2
6.78
5.61
7.39
5.86
PATM(%)
3.57
3.46
3.39
4.73
2.84
Revenue from operations rose 8.7% to ₹2,003.8 crore from ₹1,843.4 crore Q2 FY24.Read More
Operating profit (EBITDA) rose 21.1%, totaling ₹124.6 Crore, compared to ₹102.9 Crore in Q2 FY24.Read More
