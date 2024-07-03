iifl-logo-icon 1
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd Quarterly Results

191.55
(3.24%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

2,003.76

2,105.94

1,663.82

1,893.13

1,843.42

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,003.76

2,105.94

1,663.82

1,893.13

1,843.42

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

43.39

28.39

28.79

47.71

27.92

Total Income

2,047.15

2,134.33

1,692.61

1,940.84

1,871.34

Total Expenditure

1,879.25

1,969.84

1,572.64

1,776.67

1,740.55

PBIDT

167.9

164.49

119.97

164.17

130.79

Interest

23.6

21.52

26.49

24.16

22.73

PBDT

144.3

142.97

93.48

140.01

108.06

Depreciation

34.71

33.9

32.79

33.19

31.46

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

16.38

17.3

2

10.36

5.26

Deferred Tax

21.6

18.76

2.22

6.81

18.89

Reported Profit After Tax

71.61

73.01

56.47

89.65

52.45

Minority Interest After NP

7.07

-2.16

1.51

8.14

4.4

Net Profit after Minority Interest

64.89

75.29

56.66

82.39

47.08

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

64.89

75.29

56.66

82.39

47.08

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.39

1.62

1.22

1.77

1.01

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

47.04

47.04

47.04

47.04

47.04

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

8.37

7.81

7.21

8.67

7.09

PBDTM(%)

7.2

6.78

5.61

7.39

5.86

PATM(%)

3.57

3.46

3.39

4.73

2.84

Thomas Cook (India) Reports Cyberattack, Posts Strong Q2 Profit Growth

Thomas Cook (India) Reports Cyberattack, Posts Strong Q2 Profit Growth

31 Dec 2024|10:34 PM

Revenue from operations rose 8.7% to ₹2,003.8 crore from ₹1,843.4 crore Q2 FY24.

Thomas Cook India Reports 40% Profit Surge in Q2

Thomas Cook India Reports 40% Profit Surge in Q2

14 Nov 2024|11:29 AM

Operating profit (EBITDA) rose 21.1%, totaling ₹124.6 Crore, compared to ₹102.9 Crore in Q2 FY24.

