|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
187.12
2,124.7
1,903.22
1,714.23
yoy growth (%)
-91.19
11.63
11.02
-0.53
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-142.45
-237.35
-194.05
-175.85
As % of sales
76.12
11.17
10.19
10.25
Other costs
-182.46
-1,878.18
-1,674.76
-1,496.89
As % of sales (Other Cost)
97.5
88.39
87.99
87.32
Operating profit
-137.79
9.16
34.4
41.48
OPM
-73.63
0.43
1.8
2.42
Depreciation
-28.81
-31.34
-18.36
-17.62
Interest expense
-21.23
-40.41
-46.32
-53.86
Other income
131.48
65.83
34.34
24.56
Profit before tax
-56.35
3.23
4.05
-5.43
Taxes
41.86
-3.14
-6.98
-2.92
Tax rate
-74.27
-97.12
-172.3
53.86
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-14.49
0.09
-2.93
-8.35
Exceptional items
0
-25
534.36
0
Net profit
-14.49
-24.9
531.42
-8.35
yoy growth (%)
-41.79
-104.68
-6,458.31
-255.18
NPM
-7.74
-1.17
27.92
-0.48
Revenue from operations rose 8.7% to ₹2,003.8 crore from ₹1,843.4 crore Q2 FY24.Read More
Operating profit (EBITDA) rose 21.1%, totaling ₹124.6 Crore, compared to ₹102.9 Crore in Q2 FY24.Read More
