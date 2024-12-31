iifl-logo-icon 1
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

191.55
(3.24%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:58 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Thomas Cook (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

187.12

2,124.7

1,903.22

1,714.23

yoy growth (%)

-91.19

11.63

11.02

-0.53

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-142.45

-237.35

-194.05

-175.85

As % of sales

76.12

11.17

10.19

10.25

Other costs

-182.46

-1,878.18

-1,674.76

-1,496.89

As % of sales (Other Cost)

97.5

88.39

87.99

87.32

Operating profit

-137.79

9.16

34.4

41.48

OPM

-73.63

0.43

1.8

2.42

Depreciation

-28.81

-31.34

-18.36

-17.62

Interest expense

-21.23

-40.41

-46.32

-53.86

Other income

131.48

65.83

34.34

24.56

Profit before tax

-56.35

3.23

4.05

-5.43

Taxes

41.86

-3.14

-6.98

-2.92

Tax rate

-74.27

-97.12

-172.3

53.86

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-14.49

0.09

-2.93

-8.35

Exceptional items

0

-25

534.36

0

Net profit

-14.49

-24.9

531.42

-8.35

yoy growth (%)

-41.79

-104.68

-6,458.31

-255.18

NPM

-7.74

-1.17

27.92

-0.48

Thomas Cook (India) Reports Cyberattack, Posts Strong Q2 Profit Growth

Thomas Cook (India) Reports Cyberattack, Posts Strong Q2 Profit Growth

31 Dec 2024|10:34 PM

Revenue from operations rose 8.7% to ₹2,003.8 crore from ₹1,843.4 crore Q2 FY24.

Thomas Cook India Reports 40% Profit Surge in Q2

Thomas Cook India Reports 40% Profit Surge in Q2

14 Nov 2024|11:29 AM

Operating profit (EBITDA) rose 21.1%, totaling ₹124.6 Crore, compared to ₹102.9 Crore in Q2 FY24.

