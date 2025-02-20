Thomas Cook Unveils AI-Powered 'Dhruv' to Transform Corporate Travel

Thomas Cook (India) has launched an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered corporate travel solution called ‘Dhruv’ to drive efficiencies and address the evolving needs of the Indian business travel industry. Dhruv utilizes state-of-the-art AI solutions and Large Language Models (LLMs) to enhance corporate travel management offering an intuitive and smart platform.

A team comprising Thomas Cook, SOTC Travel, Fairfax Digital Services, LTIMindtree, and Voicing are working on the development of the platform. AI, making a strong yet innovative travel solution.

Dhruv is supported in more than 20 languages, with Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Spanish, German, Greek, and Portuguese among them, making it relevant to global customers.

Business travel in India is growing at a rapid pace. According to industry projections, India’s business travel market is expected to double from its current value of USD 10.6 billion to USD 20 billion by 2030. Its AI-powered platform is focused on transforming corporate travel by streamlining the booking process, lowering expenses, and increasing overall efficiency for enterprises.