|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
63.83%
63.83%
63.83%
63.83%
72.33%
Indian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
13.48%
12.33%
11.01%
11.23%
8.79%
Non-Institutions
21.64%
22.77%
24.06%
23.81%
17.65%
Total Non-Promoter
35.13%
35.1%
35.08%
35.05%
26.45%
Custodian
1.02%
1.06%
1.08%
1.11%
1.2%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Revenue from operations rose 8.7% to ₹2,003.8 crore from ₹1,843.4 crore Q2 FY24.Read More
Operating profit (EBITDA) rose 21.1%, totaling ₹124.6 Crore, compared to ₹102.9 Crore in Q2 FY24.Read More
