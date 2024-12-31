iifl-logo-icon 1
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd Shareholding Pattern

174.97
(-4.56%)
Jan 10, 2025

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

63.83%

63.83%

63.83%

63.83%

72.33%

Indian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

13.48%

12.33%

11.01%

11.23%

8.79%

Non-Institutions

21.64%

22.77%

24.06%

23.81%

17.65%

Total Non-Promoter

35.13%

35.1%

35.08%

35.05%

26.45%

Custodian

1.02%

1.06%

1.08%

1.11%

1.2%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.83%

Foreign: 63.83%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 13.48%

Institutions: 13.48%

Non-Institutions: 21.64%

Custodian: 1.02%

Thomas Cook (India) Reports Cyberattack, Posts Strong Q2 Profit Growth

Thomas Cook (India) Reports Cyberattack, Posts Strong Q2 Profit Growth

31 Dec 2024

Revenue from operations rose 8.7% to ₹2,003.8 crore from ₹1,843.4 crore Q2 FY24.

Thomas Cook India Reports 40% Profit Surge in Q2

Thomas Cook India Reports 40% Profit Surge in Q2

14 Nov 2024

Operating profit (EBITDA) rose 21.1%, totaling ₹124.6 Crore, compared to ₹102.9 Crore in Q2 FY24.

