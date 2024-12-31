iifl-logo-icon 1
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd News Today

174.97
(-4.56%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Thomas Cook (India) Reports Cyberattack, Posts Strong Q2 Profit Growth

Revenue from operations rose 8.7% to ₹2,003.8 crore from ₹1,843.4 crore Q2 FY24.

31 Dec 2024|10:34 PM
Thomas Cook India Reports 40% Profit Surge in Q2

Operating profit (EBITDA) rose 21.1%, totaling ₹124.6 Crore, compared to ₹102.9 Crore in Q2 FY24.

14 Nov 2024|11:29 AM

