Thomas Cook (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

170.37
(-2.63%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:49:57 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.59

3.32

-1.62

423.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,840.88

1,767.11

1,768.18

1,444.34

Net Worth

1,852.47

1,770.43

1,766.56

1,867.85

Minority Interest

Debt

88.84

147.91

197.92

144.61

Deferred Tax Liability Net

39.2

35.88

26.19

23.9

Total Liabilities

1,980.51

1,954.22

1,990.67

2,036.36

Fixed Assets

250.74

243.11

252.34

259.11

Intangible Assets

Investments

960.46

980.06

1,016.53

1,026.65

Deferred Tax Asset Net

166.99

203.99

210.89

169.87

Networking Capital

-171.67

100.91

106.95

-108.16

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

349.6

307.8

122.09

63.97

Debtor Days

124.77

Other Current Assets

1,392.87

1,288.86

877.32

574.36

Sundry Creditors

-1,397.95

-1,034.46

-606.66

-432.84

Creditor Days

844.26

Other Current Liabilities

-516.19

-461.29

-285.8

-313.65

Cash

773.99

426.15

403.98

688.89

Total Assets

1,980.51

1,954.22

1,990.69

2,036.36

Thomas Cook (I) : related Articles

Thomas Cook (India) Reports Cyberattack, Posts Strong Q2 Profit Growth

Thomas Cook (India) Reports Cyberattack, Posts Strong Q2 Profit Growth

31 Dec 2024|10:34 PM

Revenue from operations rose 8.7% to ₹2,003.8 crore from ₹1,843.4 crore Q2 FY24.

Thomas Cook India Reports 40% Profit Surge in Q2

Thomas Cook India Reports 40% Profit Surge in Q2

14 Nov 2024|11:29 AM

Operating profit (EBITDA) rose 21.1%, totaling ₹124.6 Crore, compared to ₹102.9 Crore in Q2 FY24.

