Thomas Cook (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.59
3.32
-1.62
423.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,840.88
1,767.11
1,768.18
1,444.34
Net Worth
1,852.47
1,770.43
1,766.56
1,867.85
Minority Interest
Debt
88.84
147.91
197.92
144.61
Deferred Tax Liability Net
39.2
35.88
26.19
23.9
Total Liabilities
1,980.51
1,954.22
1,990.67
2,036.36
Fixed Assets
250.74
243.11
252.34
259.11
Intangible Assets
Investments
960.46
980.06
1,016.53
1,026.65
Deferred Tax Asset Net
166.99
203.99
210.89
169.87
Networking Capital
-171.67
100.91
106.95
-108.16
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
349.6
307.8
122.09
63.97
Debtor Days
124.77
Other Current Assets
1,392.87
1,288.86
877.32
574.36
Sundry Creditors
-1,397.95
-1,034.46
-606.66
-432.84
Creditor Days
844.26
Other Current Liabilities
-516.19
-461.29
-285.8
-313.65
Cash
773.99
426.15
403.98
688.89
Total Assets
1,980.51
1,954.22
1,990.69
2,036.36
Revenue from operations rose 8.7% to ₹2,003.8 crore from ₹1,843.4 crore Q2 FY24.Read More
Operating profit (EBITDA) rose 21.1%, totaling ₹124.6 Crore, compared to ₹102.9 Crore in Q2 FY24.Read More
