Thomas Cook (India) Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
5,635.5
3,734.45
1,366.19
437.68
5,742.67
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,635.5
3,734.45
1,366.19
437.68
5,742.67
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
108.5
52.81
51.09
106.42
96.6
Total Income
5,744
3,787.26
1,417.28
544.1
5,839.27
Total Expenditure
5,292.2
3,594.71
1,546.19
730.97
5,601.02
PBIDT
451.8
192.55
-128.91
-186.87
238.25
Interest
72.74
65.98
44.33
46.57
76.91
PBDT
379.06
126.57
-173.24
-233.44
161.34
Depreciation
94.82
94.17
97.91
114.9
110.11
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
22.91
1.2
1.61
0.81
26.41
Deferred Tax
46.7
10.71
-69.44
-74.58
26.67
Reported Profit After Tax
214.63
20.5
-203.33
-274.56
-1.84
Minority Interest After NP
10.57
7.12
-22.91
-31.18
-0.06
Net Profit after Minority Interest
202.37
13.48
-180.7
-243.77
-3.69
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-1.28
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
202.37
14.76
-180.7
-243.77
-3.69
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.36
0.3
-5.8
-6.57
-0.1
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
47.04
47.04
37.83
37.83
37.83
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
8.01
5.15
-9.43
-42.69
4.14
PBDTM(%)
6.72
3.38
-12.68
-53.33
2.8
PATM(%)
3.8
0.54
-14.88
-62.73
-0.03
Revenue from operations rose 8.7% to ₹2,003.8 crore from ₹1,843.4 crore Q2 FY24.Read More
Operating profit (EBITDA) rose 21.1%, totaling ₹124.6 Crore, compared to ₹102.9 Crore in Q2 FY24.Read More
