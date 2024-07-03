iifl-logo-icon 1
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd Nine Monthly Results

190.19
(-1.13%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

5,635.5

3,734.45

1,366.19

437.68

5,742.67

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5,635.5

3,734.45

1,366.19

437.68

5,742.67

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

108.5

52.81

51.09

106.42

96.6

Total Income

5,744

3,787.26

1,417.28

544.1

5,839.27

Total Expenditure

5,292.2

3,594.71

1,546.19

730.97

5,601.02

PBIDT

451.8

192.55

-128.91

-186.87

238.25

Interest

72.74

65.98

44.33

46.57

76.91

PBDT

379.06

126.57

-173.24

-233.44

161.34

Depreciation

94.82

94.17

97.91

114.9

110.11

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

22.91

1.2

1.61

0.81

26.41

Deferred Tax

46.7

10.71

-69.44

-74.58

26.67

Reported Profit After Tax

214.63

20.5

-203.33

-274.56

-1.84

Minority Interest After NP

10.57

7.12

-22.91

-31.18

-0.06

Net Profit after Minority Interest

202.37

13.48

-180.7

-243.77

-3.69

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-1.28

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

202.37

14.76

-180.7

-243.77

-3.69

EPS (Unit Curr.)

4.36

0.3

-5.8

-6.57

-0.1

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

47.04

47.04

37.83

37.83

37.83

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

8.01

5.15

-9.43

-42.69

4.14

PBDTM(%)

6.72

3.38

-12.68

-53.33

2.8

PATM(%)

3.8

0.54

-14.88

-62.73

-0.03

Thomas Cook (I): Related NEWS

Thomas Cook (India) Reports Cyberattack, Posts Strong Q2 Profit Growth

Thomas Cook (India) Reports Cyberattack, Posts Strong Q2 Profit Growth

31 Dec 2024|10:34 PM

Revenue from operations rose 8.7% to ₹2,003.8 crore from ₹1,843.4 crore Q2 FY24.

Read More
Thomas Cook India Reports 40% Profit Surge in Q2

Thomas Cook India Reports 40% Profit Surge in Q2

14 Nov 2024|11:29 AM

Operating profit (EBITDA) rose 21.1%, totaling ₹124.6 Crore, compared to ₹102.9 Crore in Q2 FY24.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Thomas Cook (India) Ltd

