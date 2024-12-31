Thomas Cook (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-56.35
3.23
4.05
-5.43
Depreciation
-28.81
-31.34
-18.36
-17.62
Tax paid
41.86
-3.14
-6.98
-2.92
Working capital
436.69
-191
203.38
15.36
Other operating items
Operating
393.37
-222.25
182.08
-10.62
Capital expenditure
-12.48
156.73
22.17
10.57
Free cash flow
380.89
-65.52
204.25
-0.05
Equity raised
3,245.64
3,080.27
2,259.43
2,277.42
Investing
73.53
-274.86
0.3
3.72
Financing
271.88
273.02
491.94
695.56
Dividends paid
0
0
13.88
13.75
Net in cash
3,971.95
3,012.91
2,969.82
2,990.4
Revenue from operations rose 8.7% to ₹2,003.8 crore from ₹1,843.4 crore Q2 FY24.Read More
Operating profit (EBITDA) rose 21.1%, totaling ₹124.6 Crore, compared to ₹102.9 Crore in Q2 FY24.Read More
