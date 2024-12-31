iifl-logo-icon 1
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

185.53
(-3.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Thomas Cook (I) FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-56.35

3.23

4.05

-5.43

Depreciation

-28.81

-31.34

-18.36

-17.62

Tax paid

41.86

-3.14

-6.98

-2.92

Working capital

436.69

-191

203.38

15.36

Other operating items

Operating

393.37

-222.25

182.08

-10.62

Capital expenditure

-12.48

156.73

22.17

10.57

Free cash flow

380.89

-65.52

204.25

-0.05

Equity raised

3,245.64

3,080.27

2,259.43

2,277.42

Investing

73.53

-274.86

0.3

3.72

Financing

271.88

273.02

491.94

695.56

Dividends paid

0

0

13.88

13.75

Net in cash

3,971.95

3,012.91

2,969.82

2,990.4

Thomas Cook (I) : related Articles

Thomas Cook (India) Reports Cyberattack, Posts Strong Q2 Profit Growth

Thomas Cook (India) Reports Cyberattack, Posts Strong Q2 Profit Growth

31 Dec 2024|10:34 PM

Revenue from operations rose 8.7% to ₹2,003.8 crore from ₹1,843.4 crore Q2 FY24.

Thomas Cook India Reports 40% Profit Surge in Q2

Thomas Cook India Reports 40% Profit Surge in Q2

14 Nov 2024|11:29 AM

Operating profit (EBITDA) rose 21.1%, totaling ₹124.6 Crore, compared to ₹102.9 Crore in Q2 FY24.

