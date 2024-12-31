|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Aug 2024
|15 May 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 15th May,2024 is attached. We hereby attach Notice of 47th Annual General Meeting (AGM) schedule to be held on August 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024) We hereby enclose the Outcome of the 47th Annual General Meeting of Thomas Cook (India) Limited held on August 30, 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) at 03:30 P.M IST and concluded at 05:26 P.M IST (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024)
Revenue from operations rose 8.7% to ₹2,003.8 crore from ₹1,843.4 crore Q2 FY24.Read More
Operating profit (EBITDA) rose 21.1%, totaling ₹124.6 Crore, compared to ₹102.9 Crore in Q2 FY24.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.