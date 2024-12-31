iifl-logo-icon 1
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd Dividend

166.76
(1.99%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Thomas Cook (I) CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend15 May 202416 Aug 202416 Aug 20240.440Final
Recommended Dividend for the FY 2023-24 of Re. 0.60 paise per equity share of the face value of Re.1 each (including Re. 0.20 paise special dividend due to improved financial performance). The payout is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.
Dividend15 May 202416 Aug 202416 Aug 20240.220Special
Recommended Dividend for the FY 2023-24 of Re. 0.60 paise per equity share of the face value of Re.1 each (including Re. 0.20 paise special dividend due to improved financial performance). The payout is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Thomas Cook (I): Related News

Thomas Cook (India) Reports Cyberattack, Posts Strong Q2 Profit Growth

Thomas Cook (India) Reports Cyberattack, Posts Strong Q2 Profit Growth

31 Dec 2024|10:34 PM

Revenue from operations rose 8.7% to ₹2,003.8 crore from ₹1,843.4 crore Q2 FY24.

Thomas Cook India Reports 40% Profit Surge in Q2

Thomas Cook India Reports 40% Profit Surge in Q2

14 Nov 2024|11:29 AM

Operating profit (EBITDA) rose 21.1%, totaling ₹124.6 Crore, compared to ₹102.9 Crore in Q2 FY24.

