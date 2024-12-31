|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|15 May 2024
|16 Aug 2024
|16 Aug 2024
|0.4
|40
|Final
|Recommended Dividend for the FY 2023-24 of Re. 0.60 paise per equity share of the face value of Re.1 each (including Re. 0.20 paise special dividend due to improved financial performance). The payout is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.
|Dividend
|15 May 2024
|16 Aug 2024
|16 Aug 2024
|0.2
|20
|Special
|Recommended Dividend for the FY 2023-24 of Re. 0.60 paise per equity share of the face value of Re.1 each (including Re. 0.20 paise special dividend due to improved financial performance). The payout is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.
Revenue from operations rose 8.7% to ₹2,003.8 crore from ₹1,843.4 crore Q2 FY24.Read More
Operating profit (EBITDA) rose 21.1%, totaling ₹124.6 Crore, compared to ₹102.9 Crore in Q2 FY24.Read More
