To the Members of Thomas Cook (India) Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of

Thomas Cook (India) Limited (the "Company")and its employee stock option trust which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at 31 March 2024, and the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), standalone statement of changes in equity and standalone statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as standalone financial statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the

Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act.

Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone

Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial . statements

Key Audit Matter

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key audit matter See Note 1.3 of "Material Accounting Policies" and Note 16 - "Revenue Recognition" to standalone financial statements The key audit matter How the matter was addressed in our audit Revenue recognition: Refer Note 1.3 and 16 - "Revenue recognition" and "Revenue from operations" in the standalone financial statements Our audit procedures included following: Revenue is measured based on consideration paid for services. • Assessing the policies in respect of revenue recognition by comparing with applicable accounting standards; As disclosed in note to the standalone financial statements, revenue is recognized on transfer of control of promised services to customers at a consideration which the Company agreed to receive for those services. • Evaluating and testing the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal controls over recognition of revenue along with effectiveness of Information Technology controls built in the automized processes; Revenue from Travel and Related Services has risk of fraud and reliance on multiple front officeIT systems and their integration to back office system. Thus, it has been considered as significant matter for our audit. • Checking of completeness and accuracy of the data used by the Company by testing the controls in operation; Performing substantive testing by selecting statistical samples of revenue transactions recorded for the year and agreeing to the underlying documents; • Testing the revenue based on agreements, where applicable; Performing analyses over revenue from travel and travel related services; • Assessing journal entries posted to revenue to identify unusual items not already covered by us. See Note 5 - "Investment" to standalone financial statements Valuation of Investments: The Company has investments in subsidiaries. Our audit procedures included the following: These investments are accounted for at cost less any provision for impairment. • Evaluating the design, testing the implementation and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal controls over Impairment of Investments The Company evaluates the indicators of impairment of the said investments regularly by reference to the requirements under Ind AS 36 Impairment of Assets. • Assessed the indicators of impairment of investments in subsidiaries. We have evaluated the forecasts based on historical performance and also examined the basis of estimates of the recoverable amounts of these investments, the assumptions used in making such estimates, and the allowance for impairment; The Company carries out impairment assessment for each investment by: • Compared the carrying values of the Companys investment in subsidiaries with their respective net asset values, fair values (where applicable) and assessed the performance and their outlook; • Comparing the carrying value of each investment with the net worth of each company based on latest financial statements • Evaluated key assumptions in the Companys valuation models used to determine recoverable amount including assumptions of projected EBITDA, growth rate, projected revenue, projected capital expenditure, long term growth rates, discount rates. We involved our internal valuation experts in certain specific valuations; • Comparing the performance of the investee companies with projections used for valuations and approved business plans • Assessed the related disclosures in Note 5 of the standalone financial statements. The recoverable amounts of the above investments are estimated in order to determine the extent of the impairment loss. As impairment assessment involves significant assumptions and judgment, we regard this as a key audit matter.

Other Information The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report, but does not include the financial statements and auditors reports thereon. The annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read the annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance. Managements and Board of Directors/Board of Trustees Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit/ loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. The respective Management and Board of Directors of the company/Board of Trustees of the employee stock option trusts ("Trust") are responsible for maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of each company/trust and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standalone financial statements, the respective Management and Board of Directors/Board of Trustees are responsible for assessing the ability of each company/trust to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the respective Board of Directors/Board of Trustees either intends to liquidate the company/trust or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The respective Board of Directors/Board of Trustees are responsible for overseeing the financial reporting process of each company/trust. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements canarisefromfraudorerrorandare deficiencies in internal control that we considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. • Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. • Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management and Board of Directors. • Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of standalone financial statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events on the or conditions that may cast significant Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. • Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content including the of the standalone financial disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance of the Company regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including identify any significant during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements 1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specifiedin paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable. 2 A. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2B(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014. c. The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act. e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. f. the modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2A(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 2B(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014. g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". B. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March 2024 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 25 to the standalone financial statements. b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. c. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.. d (i) The management of the Company has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 42(iv)to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, as on the date of this audit report that the Intermediary shall directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate or provide any guarantee, security or Beneficiaries") the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. (ii) The management of the Company has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 42(v) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, as on the date of this audit report, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Parties ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. (iii) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (d) (i) and (d) (ii) contain any material mis-statement. e. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year, in respect of the same declared for the previous year, is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend. As stated in Note 43 to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend. f. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which have a feature of recording is audit trail (edit log) facility except that, the audit trail was not enabled for data changes performed by users having privileged access till 1st February 2024 at application layer of the accounting software used to maintain general ledger and audit trail was also not enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes for software used to maintain general ledger. For accounting software for which audit trail feature is enabled, the audit trail facility has been operating throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software and we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with during the course of our audit. C. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act: In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us. For B S R & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.:101248W/W-100022 Partner Place: Mumbai Membership No.: 042070 Date: 15 May 2024 ICAI UDIN:24042070BKCQUX7285 Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone Financial Statements of Thomas Cook (India) Limited for the year ended 31 March 2024 (Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date) (i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and Right of Use Assets. (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. (1) (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular Property, programme of physical verification Plant and Equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of 2 years. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of regard to physical verification the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. . Nodiscrepancieswerenoticedonsuchverification (c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the leases agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company, except for the following which are not held in the name of the Company:

Description of property Gross carrying value (Rs. In Millions) Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held- indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in the name of the Company. Also indicate if in dispute Building - Mumbai Marathon 13th Floor 282.6 Travel Corporation (India) Limited No November 06, 2019 Onwards Acquired as per composite scheme approved by NCLT Building Gurgaon Udyogvihar 181.0 Travel Corporation (India) Limited No November 06, 2019 Onwards Acquired as per composite scheme approved by NCLT Building Mumbai Nariman Point 12.1 Travel Corporation (India) Limited No November 06, 2019 Onwards Acquired as per composite scheme approved by NCLT Building Banglore Raheja Plaza 6.6 TC Travel & Services Limited No November 06, 2019 Onwards Acquired as per composite scheme approved by NCLT Building Jodhpur Mahavir Palace 6.6 Travel Corporation (India) Limited No November 06, 2019 Onwards Acquired as per composite scheme approved by NCLT Building - Goa Alcon Chembers 5.7 Travel Corporation (India) Limited No November 06, 2019 Onwards Acquired as per composite scheme approved by NCLT Building Mumbai Shivpuri 5.0 Travel Corporation (India) Limited No November 06, 2019 Onwards Acquired as per composite scheme approved by NCLT Building Udaipur Lake Palace Road 4.1 Travel Corporation (India) Limited No November 06, 2019 Onwards Acquired as per composite scheme approved by NCLT Building - Ahemdabad Ushadeep 3.1 Travel Corporation (India) Limited No November 06, 2019 Onwards Acquired as per composite scheme approved by NCLT

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. (e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. (ii) (a) The Company is a service company, primarily rendering travel and related services. Accordingly, it does not hold any physical inventories. Accordingly, clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. There are no returns or statements which are required to be filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions. (iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made investments in other parties and provided guarantee to companies. The Company has not made any investments in companies, firms, limited liability partnership and has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. (a) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us the Company has provided loans or stood guarantee to any other entity as below:

Particulars (Rs. In Millions) Guaran- tees Security Loans Advances in nature of loans Aggregate amount during the year Subsidiaries* 35.0 - 848.1 - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date Subsidiaries* 3,701.6 - 6,570.1 -

*As per the Companies Act, 2013 (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the investments made, guarantees provided during the year and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans and guarantees provided during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. The Company has not given any security and any advances in the nature of loan during the year. (c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans given, in our opinion the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts have been regular. Further, the Company has not given any advance in the nature of loan to any party during the year. (d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given. Further, the Company has not given any advances in the nature of loans to any party during the year. (e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion following instances of loans falling due during the year were renewed or extended or settled by fresh loans:

Name of the parties (Rs. In Millions) Aggregate amount dues renewed or extended or settled by fresh loans Percentage of the aggregate to the total loans or advances in the nature of loans granted during the year Travel Circle International 3,966.7 467.70% (Mauritius) Ltd Travel Circle International 1,369.1 161.42% Ltd Travel Corporation (India) 690.6 81.43% Limited Horizon Travel Services 564.7 66.58% LLC SOTC Travel Limited 230.0 27.12%

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. (iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, in respect of investments made and loans, guarantees and security given by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") have been complied with. (v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable. (vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act for the services provided by it. Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable. (vii) (a) The Company does not have liability in respect of Service tax, Duty of excise, Sales tax and Value added tax during the year since effective 1 July 2017, these statutory dues has been subsumed into GST. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Cess and other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities, though there have been slight delays in a few cases of Employees State Insurance, Professional Tax, Labour welfare funds. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Cess or other statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, statutory dues relating to Goods and Service Tax and Income-Tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount (Rs. in Millions) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 10.0 AY 2017-18 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 120.6 AY 2017-18 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Service Tax Rules, 1994 Service Tax 2,008.6 Financial Year 2003 to 2011 Various Levels from Assistant Commissioner to CESTAT Gujarat Goods and Services Act 2017 CGST 2.6 Financial Year 2017 to 2019 Additional Commissioner Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 146.2 AY 1997-1998 to 2001- 02 High Court Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 15.7 AY 2002-2003, AY 2004-05 to 2006-07 Income tax appellate tribunal Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 14.3 AY 1996-1997, AY 2013-14 to AY 2016-17 Commissioner of Income Tax -Appeal (CIT-(A)) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 13.3 AY 2002-03 to AY 2006-07, AY 2008-09 to AY 2009-10, AY 2012-13, AY 2007-08 Assessment Officer Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 30.6 AY 2004-05 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 147.3 AY 2013-14 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 198.0 AY 2014-15 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 265.4 AY 2016-17 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 1,341.1 AY 2017-18 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) Madhya Pradesh Goods & Services Tax CGST & SGST 0.3 Financial Year 2017-2018 to 2018-2019 Commissioner (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 159.5 AY 2018-19 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 1,383.7 AY 2018-19 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2.8 AY 2020-21 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals)